Next week, Aspen’s City Council considers an ordinance giving their successors, which will likely include many of them, a raise. Approved on first reading last week, the proposed ordinance increases their compensation $12,000 per year — from $20,400 to $32,400 for councilmembers, and from $27,900 to $39,900 for the mayor — upon election to their next term per section 3.6 of the Aspen City Charter.
Councilmember Rachel Richards additionally requested the ordinance increase the number of hours that can count towards APCHA’s 1,500 hour-per-year employment requirement to qualify for deed-restricted housing above the currently authorized 20 per week. Some members touted working up to 60 hours per week at their city council role.
Should Aspen’s mayor and councilmembers receive compensation for their service? Of course. But is being a city councilmember first and foremost a job meriting employment-like compensation, or a civic duty, meriting a stipend reflective of the office holder’s community commitment? There’s a difference.
Early in my career, as a budget and management analyst for Broward County, Florida, I learned in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of various county departments that workers consistently overestimate the time it takes to complete their assigned work. So, forgive my skepticism regarding claims of the necessity for up to 60-hour work weeks for Aspen City Councilmembers, as Skippy Mesirow estimated in last week’s council meeting.
Let’s break that down. Working 60 hours in a week requires an average of 12 work hours each workday. This means beginning productive work at 6 a.m. and continuing to work productively and uninterrupted until 6 p.m., for five straight days. Add lunch and a couple 15-minute breaks, and you are not finishing your 12 hours of work until about 7:30 p.m. After you eat, sleep, bathe, etc., you have precious little time remaining for your real full-time job, let alone any personal business or down time.
If you mitigate this excruciating weekday burden by working 10 hours each on Saturday and Sunday — from let’s say 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. without stopping — you still have up to 40 hours of council-related work during the workweek. This averages eight hours per day for every Monday through Friday (as much as a full-time job) plus another 20 hours on weekends in order to reach 60 hours in one seven-day period.
Even the more believable 30 hours per week — as Ward Hauenstein reported he spends on council-related reading, preparation, meetings and public interaction — means six hours per workday. Or, if you spread the 30 hours over seven days, the average comes to a little more than four hours per day, seven days per week.
Having served as an elected town councilmember in Steilacoom, Washington prior to moving back to Colorado, as well as a municipal finance director for the better part of two decades (including the city of Aspen for five years), my observations regarding these current claims of so many hours spent performing council-related work are twofold.
First, if councilmembers for a city with over 300 employees — many whose jobs specifically require them to provide thorough information, analysis and recommendations for council policy making — need to work more than 30 hours per week to get things done, the governmental system might be broken. Or those proposing these changes might just be attempting to get their councilmember roles defined, and paid, as full-time jobs. Or both.
Second, if councilmembers use those hours as justification for increased pay — and get them to count towards an hours worked credit sufficient to qualify for APCHA housing as a job on its own — Aspen voters deserve to know how each councilmember’s time benefits them. Kind of like a timecard. Think of it as the “who, what, when, where, why and how” test, completed weekly and posted publicly.
Who did you meet with? What did you talk about or do? When and where did you do this work or have this meeting? Why specifically was this work critical to your role as a councilmember? And most importantly, how does this work further your ability to set good policy to the benefit of Aspen’s citizens? Which is, after all, an elected councilmember’s role.
Thinking and talking about one’s work doesn’t count. I think and talk about my work all the time; my employer doesn’t pay me for that. I get paid for producing. If being a city councilmember is a job, then it needs to be treated as one in all respects.
Aspen’s charter provision is silent on the matter of Aspen City Council service counting toward the benefit of workforce housing, as the charter provision predates the APCHA housing program. In this light, if the current Aspen’s Mayor and City Council wish to establish their elected roles as sufficient to meet the APCHA standard (which would require an increase from 20 to 30 hours per week in order to reach the 1,500 annual work-hour requirement) a council-approved ordinance granting such a benefit to themselves seems insufficient for such a valuable benefit. Aspen’s voters should approve or deny this change, which essentially would make the city council role a full-time job in APCHA’s eyes.
Yes, Aspen’s mayor and councilmembers absolutely deserve compensation. Do they deserve higher compensation? Possibly. But so far, the justifications of long hours and the desire to use this governmental role to qualify for taxpayer subsidized housing sound like an effort to redefine the role as a full-time professional job.
Being an Aspen City Councilmember is a civic duty before it is a job. Its compensation should not be used to surreptitiously flip those roles and make it a job before it is a civic duty.