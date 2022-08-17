You’ve seen the painting. The urban diner at night. Elvis serves from behind the bar. At the corner sits James Dean, to his left Humphrey Bogart ignores a preening Marilyn Monroe. Painted in 1984 by Gottfried Helnwein, it’s a pop-culture reprisal of Edward Hopper’s famous 1942 “Nighthawks at the Diner” with three anonymous customers and a server.
Hopper once said of his original work: “Unconsciously, probably, I was painting the loneliness of a large city.” There’s plenty of room for more patrons, but the diner has no entrance. It’s as if the painter was reflecting fate as the culprit that placed the four lonely individuals in that urban corner outpost late at night, the city’s bustling workday long over, at a time when home with family was the culture’s expected routine.
I thought of Helnwein’s pop-art reprisal again this past week in relation to Aspen’s now more than two-decade old tribulation over the possibility of a new ski lodge, or two, at the south end of Aspen Street. It’s a metaphor I’ve used in conversation over the years to describe the unsuccessful efforts to build a lodge in that location. I hinted at the metaphor once before in this column (“Untying Gordian knots,” Aspen Daily News, Dec. 8, 2015) in writing about the then-just-announced plans for Gorsuch Haus. That column considered Aspen’s fabled anti-development sentiment, represented in that particular moment by developer Mark Hunt’s then-recent Base 2 Lodge election loss:
“Fast forward to November, and in spite of the most expensive documented election campaign in the city’s history, or perhaps because of it, the voters relegated Base 2 to Aspen’s long and distinguished boulevard of broken development dreams.”
Channeling Henry V, I closed that column with a wish with that Gorsuch Haus would become a reality:
“So once more unto the breach we go dear friends. If history is any gauge, it won’t be easy, but here is to hoping that Jeff (Gorsuch), Bryan (Peterson) and Jim (DeFrancia) finally and permanently unloose the Gordian knot of Lift 1A redevelopment.”
Some three years later in the March 2019 election, the latest in the distinguished line of South Aspen Street ski lodge development proposals finally did just that. With the slimmest of margins, some 26 votes, Aspen’s electorate approved the Lift One Corridor proposal, clearing the way for both the Gorsuch Haus and the Brown Brothers’ (who also deserve credit for the hard-won multi-party development agreement) Lift One Lodge, just to its north, along with $4.36 million in publicly funded amenities, including a ski museum and a renovated and relocated historic Skiers Chalet building near the original 1947 lift location.
And then, in the spring of 2022, all hell broke loose. We know the story. The Gorsuch group sold their land and their hard-earned entitlements to OKO Development Group for north of $76 million, about three times the universally expected sales price.
Only the most naïve and cloistered Aspenites expected Jeff Gorsuch would greet them as bellman for his namesake lodge once built, but that didn’t stop the community’s surge of incredulity at the ownership change, the apparent windfall from what may have been the dirt deal of the century, and the disposition of a property that seems, for whatever reason, to carry more value across time as dirt than as anything developed. With no trigger warning to help keep emotions in check, community members wrote what they thought. Then OKO’s principal owner and billionaire, Vladislav Doronin, sued the Aspen Times for permitting those writers to refer to him as — well, you know — no reason to tempt fate a second time. The community proceeded to treat their Aspen Times the way God’s people once treated scapegoats, as the banish-worthy repository of all their sins.
And still, no ski lodge at Aspen Street’s south end has appeared as a concrete-and-steel consequence of the two decades of sweat and tears of those who tried before. So, if Helnwein’s “Boulevard” reprisal of Hopper’s original “Nighthawk” painting was itself to be reprised as a South Aspen Street homage to the broken dreams of yesteryear’s Aspen ski-lodge seekers, who might THAT late-night diner painting comprise?
The list is long and distinguished, but behind the bar, longtime Aspenite John Sarpa, in Elvis’s place, who after the Lodge at Aspen Mountain’s first failed attempt in 2007, served up 100% employee housing (wouldn’t that be nice to have in 2022?) with 75% on site as part of The Lift One Master Plan. Along with a reprised Lodge at Aspen Mountain, that plan included Bob Daniel’s Lift One Lodge. On Jan. 14, 2009, as the clock struck midnight, a 2-2 Aspen City Council deadlock sent that proposal to the voters. But it died either of its own weight, mass and scale, or its innate value as undeveloped land, and was pulled from the May 2009 election at the developer’s request.
In James Dean’s corner spot, perhaps Bob Daniel himself, representing the original local developers whose vision was scuttled on that fateful dark January night in 2009. Many candidates could sit in for Bogie and Marilyn, but perhaps Dwayne Romero and Jackie Kasabach, Aspen’s two council members who voted for the Lift One Master Plan, are best suited — not because of any personal loss, but because of the opportunity for which they voted that never came to pass.
Is the painting of Aspen’s Boulevard of broken ski lodge dreams finished? As noted above, there’s plenty of room at the bar for more patrons. Is one of the empty stools reserved for Vladislav Doronin? I hope not, but as I’ve written before, time will tell.
