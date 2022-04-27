Roundabout reconstruction is now in full swing at Aspen’s entrance. To maintain the already-limited capacity of Aspen’s entrance on Highway 82, it’s necessary to markedly reduce its capacity for an entire summer season, providing a rich but unavoidable irony.
Intersecting with roundabout reconstruction comes reconsideration of the infamous “record of decision” (ROD), the now quarter-century-old regulatory guidance on how Aspen’s entrance — that section of state highway transiting Castle Creek and the S-curves immediately east of the roundabout — should be improved — if it ever is improved beyond its current capacity as a last remaining one-lane-each-way section of Highway 82 between Aspen and Glenwood Springs.
The last major improvement to Aspen’s entrance began back in 2004-2005 when a faltering two-lane Maroon Creek bridge scored a mere 9 out of 100 points on the National Bridge Inventory’s “sufficiency rating” scale at the time.
Debate raged briefly over the benefit of replacing the old two-lane Maroon Creek bridge with a capacity-expanding four-lane bridge, with two of those lanes being dedicated bus lanes in each direction, or if capacity should be left at one lane in each direction. Sanity prevailed, and along with dedicated bus lanes from the airport to the roundabout, the current four-lane Maroon Creek bridge was completed in 2008. Its predecessor bridge remains as a decommissioned reminder to all those traveling upvalley of how much worse things used to be. Another stated reason for retaining the old bridge was for potential future use as part of a light rail alignment, because transiting trains across a rickety 120-year-old bridge barely safe for automotive traffic makes no sense.
And that’s been the status of Aspen’s entrance for the past 14 years.
At its April 17, 2022, work session, the current Aspen City Council contemplated again what so many of its preceding councils also considered: How to navigate Aspen’s third political rail, its entrance, without getting electorally electrocuted. But with the Burlingame development mostly finished, the council committing to hundreds of millions in additional outside-the-roundabout affordable housing at the BMC Lumberyard with its 500-car parking garage, and the Castle Creek bridge approaching its intersection with National Bridge Inventory insufficiency like the Maroon Creek bridge before it, that calculus is becoming more complicated.
No longer does Aspen’s entrance clearly separate it from downvalley’s unwashed working masses, who gather daily for the crawl into and out of Fat City along its one, sclerotic traffic artery. Significant concentrations of Aspen voters now live outside the roundabout, and as an electoral cohort stand to gain numbers and consequent political influence over local policy-making more rapidly than any other constituency.
This emergent, still subliminal complexity will color the community’s impending conversations around the entrance. Predictably, the city plans to begin those conversations this year by “educating” us all on the who, what, where and why of Aspen’s entrance. A three-step plan is already in process.
Step one: City staff are performing a technical analysis and seeking clarity on the now-quarter-century-old ROD and its preferred alternatives. How exactly we don’t already have clarity on an outdated 24-year-old government policy document befuddles me. It’s not a recently discovered Dead Sea Scroll after all.
Step two: The city plans to work with CDOT to identify potential “risks” of reopening the record of decision. Wait, “risks?” What kind of risks are we talking about here? The risk of solving Aspen’s longest-running public policy failure, its inability to provide efficient and effective access for its downvalley workforce along a section of highway it doesn’t own, despite being decades ago conferred final authority over its improvement for exclusively political reasons? Those risks?
Step three: Public education. Or should I say re-education camp? Sometime later this year, here comes another round of open houses and informational brochures intended to persuade us all why, while everyone agrees it’s not perfect, Aspen’s entrance is where it is for a reason, and one reason is just as good as another. And whatever you do, don’t blame the local politicians.
What’s missing from the three-step plan is any commitment to any improvement that might lessen the entrance’s impact on those who make Aspen possible, the downvalley workforce. Council members Rachel Richards and Skippy Mesirow both voiced hesitance at reconsidering options that would increase vehicle capacity into town. For them, even adding a dedicated bus lane between Aspen’s roundabout and Main Street might just be a Castle Creek bridge too far.
This newspaper quotes Mesirow as viewing the expenditure of “several hundred million dollars” to reduce transit times “a few minutes” as a “predictable failure.” He prefers defining that last remaining two-lane section of Highway 82 as a “space for community connection,” which I suppose refers to some higher-order definition of societal value ungraspable by those creeping across Castle Creek at four miles an hour.
In his now decade-old TEDx-Marin Talk, “Designing the future as if your time mattered”, linked below for online readers, part-time Aspenite and Lauder Partners LLC Managing Director Gary Lauder succinctly describes Aspen’s entrance as a human-value destroying machine that wasted more $41 million in productive time annually in 2012 dollars. Add to that the wasted gas, pollution and vehicle wear and tear.
No surprise, Gary Lauder’s grasp on higher-order definitions of societal value exceeds Mesirow’s. And if you seek education on the value-destroying impact of Aspen’s entrance on real people, Lauder’s Ted talk is a better place to start than any city-sponsored open house or brochure. youtube.com/watch?v=eLK4UlIyBVI
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com