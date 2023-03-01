I was an early arrival to the venerable Wheeler Opera House on Feb. 15 for Jeffrey Evans’ penultimate presentation of his decades-long engagement with the city of Aspen over the condition of its Highway 82 vehicle entrance. He titled his presentation “Reality vs the City of Aspen, the Entrance 1960-2023.”
“Not very busy tonight,” I quipped to the will call desk agent. “We only sold 37 tickets,” she said. “I’m sure the weather isn’t helping.”
“Sold” was a bit of a euphemism as the tickets were free — and came with a free drink at the bar. Granted it was snowy and cold outside, so that might have been part of the issue. Still, for such a small group of Aspenites to turn out for an exposé on the city’s longest running unresolved public policy issue was a bit disappointing, and revealing.
Longtime local Evans, like a retiring college professor whose subject matter defines him as much as he defines it, rambled aimfully across 62 years of Aspen entrance history, from 1960 to the present. The stacks of news stories, memos, studies and reports laid on the table before him and at his feet next to the podium provided testament to the fact that it’s far more information than can ever be synthesized into a single 90-minute presentation. He estimated the documents, which he has collected over decades of singular effort to bring some level of sanity to the community discussion about Aspen’s Highway 82 entrance, constitute no more than 5% of the total government and media collateral on the subject generated over the past three-score years.
Evans declared early in his presentation that after this he was done. Memorializing this final event on digitized video for the ages, he was hanging it up after dedicating most of his adult life to the study of Aspen’s entrance to shed light on the city’s multi-decade obfuscation of options that could lead to its improvement. In the absence of an heir apparent to take up the mantle, he intends to offer his abundant historical documentation on the entrance to the Aspen Historical Society.
Evans argued, as he has for decades, that a four-lane entrance with one general purpose and one high-occupancy vehicle lane provides the correct vehicle capacity for Aspen, which in the landscape of modern transportation planning should hardly constitute a controversial position. Yet, he has, as he noted last Wednesday, long been discredited in local media as a “gadfly” to Aspen’s public policy scene. Oxford Reference defines the gadfly as “an annoying person, especially one who provokes others into action by criticism.” Appropriated from the world of livestock management where a gadfly is a fly that bites horses and cows, I think he should wear the moniker as a badge of honor.
In synthesizing the entrance’s history to the city’s latest proposal for improving the entrance by implementing the almost quarter-century-old “record of decision,” Evans argues that limiting the second lane to buses only will unnecessarily continue to congest Aspen’s entrance. He argues that mass transit can never remove more than 11% of commuter trips at the absolute maximum, and most likely far fewer than that. Therefore, dedicating 50% of a highway’s capacity to mass transit, while shunting at least 89% or more of commuter trips down to a single lane as the city’s entrance solution proposes guarantees continued and unnecessary congestion that literally wastes millions of hours of human productivity and unnecessarily fouls the air, and is therefore a departure from reality.
Most notable to me among Evans’ plethora of facts was that back in the day, a significant majority of Aspen voters actually supported a four-lane solution all the way into town. In 1990, 68% of voters said yes to the question of whether Aspen’s City Council should grant right of way over city land, including open space, for a Highway 82 four-lane solution using one of two alignments, 1,740 in favor to 816 opposed. Of the two four-lane options offered in that year’s two-part ballot proposal, 1,475 Aspen voters went on to choose a direct connection with Main Street at 7th, while 1,042 preferred the widening of the still utilized S-curve alignment. Aspen voters reconfirmed their support for a direct connect solution in 1996, voting 1,656 to 1,147 in favor of a two-lane parkway combined with a light-rail corridor.
These votes were, of course, taken before the 1998 record of decision provided the “preferred alternative” of four lanes with two dedicated bus lanes connecting directly to Main Street, from among a very crowded field of options. It remains the city’s chosen alternative a quarter-century later.
I also took note that 15% more Aspen voters participated in that 1996 advisory election on the entrance than chose Aspen’s elected leaders in 2021, 2,712 voted in 1996 compared to 2,351 who voted in 2021. Voter apathy never helps a community make effective public decisions.
The most interesting factoid Evans provided — with written documentation — was that the 1998 record of decision permits high-occupancy vehicle lanes as an option that can be used without a vote, instead of the proposed vehicle-capacity-choking dedicated bus lanes. If true, and it appears to be, it would be very interesting to know how much their use would improve commute times, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and generally make the world a better place should Aspen’s city council, none of whom graced the Wheeler with their attendance on this frigid February Wednesday, miraculously discover an interest in improving the reality of their vehicle entrance. But I’m not holding my breath.
