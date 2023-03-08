News flash: Yesterday was Election Day in Aspen.
If all three newcomers won, the Aspen City Council will have a new voting majority seated in one fell swoop, which could signal a significant shift in the city’s direction with respect to major issues including affordable housing, the Highway 82 entrance to the city, and other issues.
But if Torre and Skippy Mesirow held onto their seats, and only one new member — either Bill Guth or Sam Rose — won, it’ll likely be business as usual with perhaps a few 4-1 votes to occasionally spice things up among the current council’s almost perpetually unanimous voting record.
My deadline prevents me from knowing the outcome of yesterday’s races. That accident of timing permits my reflection upon the campaign without knowing the outcome. And I do have a few thoughts.
First and foremost, despite news articles asking all candidates how they plan to fund the city’s future housing needs, the city remains without a detailed plan to pay for just the Lumberyard housing project. As I have been writing for months now, based on any reasonable projection, the $400 million or so cost of that single project will absorb all housing-fund real estate transfer taxes (the RETT) and sales taxes, and all short-term rental taxes, for the next decade at least and likely much longer. And the housing RETT’s extreme volatility, the city’s primary source of housing funds, makes it a poor funding source for debt financing.
The city has, in collaboration with APCHA and Pitkin County, an aging 3,200-unit affordable housing program requiring constant management, maintenance and upkeep. That housing system came of age during a four-decade period of historically low interest rates and low inflation, providing cheap development capital and relatively reasonable construction costs, along with unprecedented growth in free-market real estate values that provided robust RETT and sales taxes to pay for it all.
Don’t look now, but those three advantageous economic externalities all just flipped upside down simultaneously as Aspen seeks to build its most expensive housing development ever. Talk about poor timing. In the high interest rate/high inflation/low value appreciation environment of the next several years, does the city really plan to put all its housing money into new developments it cannot afford to build while ignoring the condition of its existing affordable housing stock?
Consider Aspen’s largest affordable housing development, Centennial. As the dead canary served to warn miners of noxious gases in Aspen’s silver mines of yesteryear, the Centennial housing development provides a harbinger as the first of thousands of value-engineered Aspen affordable housing units showing their age.
I noted previously in this column the city council’s failure to secure the perpetuity of Centennial’s 148 rental deed restrictions before their $51 million 2020 sale to Birge and Held. Legislatures are, in principle, supposed to put first things first, and protecting and maintaining existing public assets should precede trying to build new ones. Councilman Mesirow’s advocacy for a new vacancy tax on free-market residential properties to fund new affordable housing development in the wake of failing to secure Centennial’s rental deed restrictions violates that principle.
Then last week, to add insult to injury, Centennial’s HOA for its 92 ownership units reinitiated its long-smoldering litigation against the city over alleged construction defects from 38 years ago that now carry an estimated $11 million price tag to fix. If the HOA can persuade the court that a failed 1985 municipal building inspection contributed to the damage caused by those defects, the HOA may be able to get their deed restrictions relaxed, or even waived to fund the needed repairs. It feels like a longshot to me, but if they are successful, another 92 affordable housing units in Aspen’s core could be lost to the unwillingness or inability of the city to put first things first and resolve issues with its existing housing inventory before spending hundreds of millions that it doesn’t have on new housing developments.
Last week, I felt a bit like Navin Johnson (Steve Martin’s 1979 character from the movie “The Jerk”), enthusiastically extolling the PR benefits of having his name printed in the new phone book. You see, Mesirow described me as a purveyor of humbug in one of his polished Instagram campaign posts. Using the social media platform most dedicated to divisive narcissistic envy, he explained to his followers how the council was turned down flat by the prior Centennial owners when they offered $10 million ($67,600 per unit) to preserve their deed restrictions in perpetuity, and anyone who couldn’t understand such a complicated issue —
like me I suppose — was either “misinformed or lying.”
I’m neither misinformed nor lying, and I’ve forgotten more about municipal finance than Skippy will ever know. My question is, once rejected, why not a higher offer? $10 million was 19.5% of the March 2020 $51 million sale price to Birge and Held in a market where free-market rents can be three times those permitted under APCHA’s rules. Could they have maybe offered $15 million just for kicks?
Mesirow’s competence-mimicking divide-and-conquer political tactics are clear. Call your critics misinformed liars, claim the high ground for a low-ball offer to preserve Centennial’s existing deed restrictions, and proceed to spend $1.4 million per unit to build new housing outside-the-roundabout for which you can take political credit before committing a mere fraction of that amount to forever preserve existing housing affordability in Aspen’s core.
Aspen faces significant challenges to maintain its affordable housing system into the future. Whether Skippy won yesterday or not, it needs a competent council to come to its collective senses and put first things first before it’s too late.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.