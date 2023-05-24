More and more, Aspen’s ship of state seems adrift. It reminds me, almost literally, of an aircraft carrier that has lost its rudder. Have you been to Aspen’s airport recently when it’s open (it’s scheduled to reopen Friday)? The rows of private planes lined up on the deck, ready to take their place on the catapult, spin up their engines with the brakes on, and catapult away to some distant place before returning once more with a new load of eager visitors.
Except this ship of state steams aimlessly at full speed somewhere out in the middle of the ocean. While there is motion and action, no one intentionally guides Aspen’s ship of state toward a considered future. When and where it will run aground is anyone’s guess.
Aspen City Council members have burned the retinas out of their heads staring at 1,000-plus page weekly packets containing every detail imaginable about their vital projects. Most notably, although not exclusively, they stare at the almost half-billion-dollar Lumberyard housing project as a kind of metaphorical answer to everything. If they can just build more housing, everything else will take care of itself, they seem to rationalize.
The Lumberyard serves as object lesson No. 1. They’ve blinded themselves so badly that the council is on the cusp of approving the development of a housing project that they cannot afford to build with current funding sources.
They must know this, but they move forward with the approval process anyway. How can such an action be considered responsible governance by any measure? Would they knowingly allow any other developer this privilege?
If the Lumberyard is to house local workers in the next decade, it must be reworked into a project that can be built within existing funding sources. If the city cannot do that, they must find someone else who can, or else in a few years, all of Mark Hunt’s stalled projects might very well pale in comparison to the city’s half-finished housing development perched at the city’s entrance.
But that’s just one lesson in a governance landscape bereft of shared strategic vision. It's a different world and a different Aspen from just a few years ago. The externalities that constantly nibble around Aspen’s edges began accelerating in March of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic descended. Now they threaten to overwhelm everything. More people than ever on the outside want in because Aspen is such a stupendously great and beautiful place. Consequently, the externally imposed pressures have never been greater.
It’s not like everyone is just standing around. Those involved with Aspen’s ship of state work feverishly. To use a different hackneyed metaphor, everyone involved with the Aspen ship of state is in the boat with their backs to the bow rowing as hard as they can. Their efforts are often noble and would be more so if they were strategically directed.
In the stern, one would expect to find Aspen’s elected leaders standing, looking forward towards the horizon, and guiding the city towards its long-range goals. But the stern seems vacant. The council members are down in the boat, their backs to the horizon, oars in hand, rowing rather than leading. It’s only been a few weeks since they took office, after their whirlwind election victories in March promising change and a new direction, and it seems Sam Rose and Bill Guth have been guided to their seats, handed their oars, and are prepared to just start rowing alongside everyone else. If there is a chart for Aspen’s future, it’s a closely guarded secret within the walls of city hall. How did Aspen get here?
This situation is not new and not unique to Aspen, but that doesn’t mean it’s acceptable. They’ve been conditioned, both elected and appointed, that staff serve it up on a platter and put it in front of the council, or it doesn’t exist. Consequently, they are all blind to anything that isn’t a part of their bureaucratic cadence. It’s not entirely their fault. Their predecessors long ago narrowed the city’s collective focus to its current myopia. They seem to no longer even know what they are not working to address.
Weak as it was even at the time of its last update in 2012, the Aspen Area Community Plan (AACP) served at one point as a guidepost for the community’s future. If you know anything about strategic planning, and I know a little, the AACP was never a true strategic plan, articulating specific achievable targets towards a future vision and then providing the tools to hold those in charge accountable to their completion. The 2012 AACP contains lots of goals, the status of which feels largely unaccounted for. Not to mention it hasn’t been updated in 11 years, and a lot has changed.
Local columnists rant about what’s wrong with Aspen. We all know Aspen’s gone off the rails; well, most of us do, anyway. We emote about it, but we have no power to create a strategically minded path forward. We are merely fourth estate watch keepers, lobbing our words into the fray. It’s a fray that requires clear-eyed, forward-looking action, not a full throttle, rudderless ship of state hurtling towards whatever misty future might lurk ahead.