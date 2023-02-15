Hoping for human-led change to end well is to bet against the odds. But having a target to aim for makes human endeavor more purposeful and less likely to end badly.
In most matters, it’s good to begin with the end in mind (that’s Stephen Covey — I didn’t make that up) but that seems to be a characteristic of human leadership more and more lacking as time passes.
Maybe it’s me. After all, age alters perspective. Being an amateur history buff, I often lean on past events to add context, and serve as examples for understanding current issues. As time passes, I find myself not infrequently seeing events of the past in an entirely different light than that of my long imprinted memory. Perhaps that’s one way “revisionist” history manifests, through the misty-eyed recollections of aging newsprint opinion-ators lamenting how much better things were in days gone by.
While debatable for its historic veracity, the Israelites’ 40-year desert travail overflows with lessons in humanity. The immediate consequence of their exodus was arguably something worse than the slavery they left to follow Moses. They wandered the desert lost. Despite God’s promises to Abram (later Abraham), Isaac and Jacob, the promised land evaded them for four decades.
The euphoria of supposed freedom gave way to discontentment and dissention. Moses had bargained with the pharaoh for his people’s freedom, not aimless wandering in the wasteland, or so they thought. Someone was to blame, and the tribe turned on itself. It became Moses’ job to hold the tribe together despite themselves. His first such efforts involved continual judgment. It didn’t go well. In fact, it went so badly that Moses’ father-in-law Jethro intervened and provided what can only be described as one of the earliest written treatises on effective leadership. (So Stephen Covey would have been proud.) Then, like all good consultants, Jethro went home and left Moses to his own devices. Consultants can only do so much, after all.
When you see Aspen for the first time, it kind of feels like a “promised land,” a place where escape from the metaphorical slavery of the more common world feels possible, even probable. Its natural beauty, its rich history, its recreational and intellectual abundance all exude a sense of freedom with which association falsely feels like a release from the realms of that common domain. I suppose in many ways, that’s exactly what Aspen is, which on balance is probably unfortunate. It's also small, and like all extraordinary things of limited supply, demand for Aspen’s offerings can never be fully satiated at any price.
Desirable, remote resort communities like Aspen — which provide their subsidized services to local citizens and workers — tend to get busy with visitors, very busy. After all, the visitors provide the subsidy that results in those services. Such circumstances are central to the bargain of residing in an extraordinary place that others also covet. It’s straightforward to tell when the locals who live and work in such places as Aspen approach their emotional limits about the terms of that bargain, because they start looking for someone to blame, and usually it’s either each other or the visitors who make that bargain possible, or both. In Aspen, in 2023, it seems to me it’s both.
Newspaper columnists lament the eroding social mores of visitors upon which Aspen and its surrounding areas (Snowmass Village always gets left out of such descriptive assessments) rely to keep the bargain alive. As the classically rhetorical double negative goes, they’re not wrong. But such an assessment also is not new. More than a decade ago, my then teenage daughter worked a summer for one of Aspen’s venerable arts nonprofits. She regaled us almost nightly with tales of the horridly entitled behavior of its patrons. Just a few of them of course, but those few rotten apples, as the saying goes, spoiled the whole bunch.
Does blaming others solve the problem, or just trigger that euphoric dopamine hit that delivers emotional validation? And is it really just “them?” Elitism and entitlement abound in Aspen, no question, but so does nepotism, clannism, “wokeism” and lots of other “isms” parsing and validating the political, social, economic, and spiritual divides within one of America’s most ethnically homogenous zip codes. Precious diversity becomes a pernicious tactic to separate residents based on who they are and what they think rather than uniting them based on their shared interests.
Yes, as terrestrial places go, Aspen is in many ways one of the best to be in, and everyone knows it. But over time it will change into something else, as it has many times before. And no matter what it is, or what it becomes, it will always be part of the metaphorical desert where we all tend from time to time to get lost. John Denver wrote some beautiful songs, but he was wrong to seek grace in the solitude of Aspen’s forests and its streams. Their outward beauty belies the fact they are a part of that desert, too.
Such is life in the desert for those supposedly searching, but really just waiting and hoping for the “promised land,” all the while purposelessly wandering lost, having failed to begin with the end in mind. And that is what Aspen looks like to me today. A beautiful but fractured community turned in on itself, too much judgment and not enough genuine leadership. There are too many “isms” and not enough real diversity of all kinds, but particularly diversity of thought.
Aspen will never be the promised land, but without proper care, it will become much less than it is right now.