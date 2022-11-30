All communication is persuasion. Or more precisely, all communication constitutes an attempt to persuade.
Communication can be, and usually is, other things as well. It can be humorous and boring. It can reflect intuition and distraction. It can inspire and enrage. It can educate and mislead (sometimes simultaneously). It can be helpful and it can be hurtful. Communication in all its many and varied forms can and does convey layers of meaning. But the one component that is never, ever absent from any human communication is its intent to persuade.
I learned this fact (and I do believe it is a fact) a very long time ago in a 400-level college course, “Communication 410: Persuasion.” It wasn’t the most rigorous college course I ever took, not by a long shot. In fact, looking back, the first paragraph of this column, which itself constitutes an attempt at persuasion, sums up the course’s primary objective, to bring the student to realize that divining any message’s true meaning requires first an understanding of its persuasive intent.
We are all more susceptible to persuasion by messages that resonate with our individually established values, so the messages coming from sources that we might typically trust the most tend to be, in my view, the ones meriting the strictest scrutiny. After all, we are all susceptible to the lure of that dopamine hit from the opinion-validating social media rant offered by our favorite internet influencer of the moment.
And let’s face it: It’s never been easier to act before thinking. The half-life of internet relevancy being as short as it is drives us all too often to fire off social media missives of our own, or others’ original authorship, before considering them seriously and completely. It’s never been easier than it is today to fall prey to the tendency of prioritizing being first over being right. Forwarding a personal-view-validating post requires a mere few clicks accompanied by a pithy self-authored lead reflecting the only element of personal input to the forwarder. Most of this social media motion for motion’s sake seems harmless: churning views and conclusions, usually without adding much or anything of value to the conversation. And therein lies the danger of the social media bandwagon.
With apologies to Ferris Bueller, social media bandwagons move pretty fast. If you want to jump on and be part of the “in” crowd, you’d better not hesitate, or you’ll never catch up. And when you do jump on, don’t even consider questioning the direction or speed of travel. Those who get run over by the bandwagon are at best unfortunate collateral damage and at worst ill-intended misanthropes seeking to derail progress and improvement. You either hop on, move out of the way or get flattened.
Such social momentum is reminiscent of that old exhortation, “Lead, follow or get out of the way.” People typically want to lead, or at least be led, but by someone of noble intent. That famous quotation is attributed both to Thomas Paine and General George S. Patton, whose version was more narcissistically stated as “Lead me, follow me or get out of my way.” I personally prefer the Thomas Paine version.
The difference being today, it isn’t about leadership but rather the opposite concept — herd mentality. Leadership requires individual courage and the willingness to stand on principle irrespective of the mood of the masses. Joining a social media herd merely requires a willingness to move with the pack and remain as anonymous as possible. Manipulating the herd so it moves in the particular direction of flattening those ill-intended misanthropes might seem like leadership, but it’s not. It’s just manipulation.
For millennia, humans only communicated — meaning they only attempted to persuade each other about things — face to face. The process was slower, far more contextual, and depended upon far greater levels of earned trust among and between humans than today, where fully 62.5% of the world’s population, and over 90% of adult Americans, use the internet every day. Without the in-person queues of facial expression and body language in as many of our conversations, we rely more narrowly on written and spoken words to assess someone’s trustworthiness. We come to trust them not because we know them — or have even seen, let alone met them — but because we decide that based upon their like-minded opinions, they provide what psychologists might describe as a positive expectation of future behavior. Often, it’s the only thing our minds can go on, and it’s comforting to feel that those we engage with will behave predictably in ways that we find acceptable.
But like-mindedness and trustworthiness are not always positively correlated conditions. And the ever-narrowing, internet-driven criteria for evaluating human trustworthiness bring me back to that matter of strict scrutiny. In the internet age, there will always be others masquerading as the like-minded, seeking to persuade you to take up their cause and jump on their bandwagon. Whether for example they’re asking you to pay for housing crisis solutions in the form of higher taxes and increased restrictions on the private property of others, or preaching the unbreakable security of block chain protected crypto assets, always first consider the motive of the persuader before agreeing to be persuaded.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.