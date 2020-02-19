Here comes the presidential primary season. It’s likely that a short list of Democratic party hopefuls will be coming to Aspen soon, pining for donations from the monied elite, hoping to push themselves to their party’s nomination to challenge Donald Trump in November. Except for one candidate of course.
Seventy-eight-year-old heart attack survivor and self-defined “Democratic Socialist” (a contradiction in terms), first class flying senator and white guy from Vermont Bernie Sanders, who is running for president as a Democrat for the second time, has made a point of criticizing his opponents who accept donations from the ultra-wealthy. So, we probably won’t be seeing him in the valley with his hat in his hand. At the moment, Bernie holds a slight advantage over much younger, tech set darling, billionaire-supported 38-year-old white guy Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana mayor.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the Democratic party presidential candidate spectrum, we find 77-year-old billionaire capitalist, media mogul and white guy Michael Bloomberg. He has yet to appear on any ballot except in New York City, where he previously served as a three-term mayor. He’s currently burning hundreds of millions of his $60 billion fortune on creepy Instagram memes and other advertising, as if running for president is a political greenmail takeover gambit.
And let’s not forget 77-year old former vice president, former senator, and white guy from Delaware Joe Biden. Biden’s anticipated front-runnership for the Democratic party nomination has all but vaporized, perhaps due to unproven allegations of corrupt actions in Ukraine, awkward displays of moderately improper affection toward pretty much anyone, and an unending stream of “senior moment” gaffes on the campaign trail.
One Ukrainian issue side effect was the impeachment and subsequent acquittal of the oldest inaugurated president in history, the now 73-year old billionaire (we think) white guy Donald Trump. Utah Republican senator, failed 2012 presidential candidate, and mere multi-millionaire old white guy Mitt Romney’s vote to convict Trump kept that decision from breaking entirely along party lines. And didn’t that process turn out great for the Democrats? Trump’s presidential approval rating peaked at 49 percent last week, perhaps encouraging Sunday’s Daytona Speedway victory lap in the presidential limo nicknamed “The Beast.” I’ll bet the Secret Service loved that stunt.
If either Bloomberg or Sanders dethrones President Trump in November (Biden is toast), he will be the first ever octogenarian to hold the office, and that milestone will happen before the end of his first term. The World Bank places life expectancy for American males at between 78 and 79 years. At a time when science tells us that, on average, physical and intellectual capacity are diminishing rapidly, rather than paying up their life insurance policies and enjoying sunsets with loved ones, these guys are seeking the planet’s most powerful and stressful job.
Clearly, our presidential candidate selection process has reached its nadir. If you thought Trump’s methodical dismantling of the stodgy Republican establishment prior to the 2016 election was startling, it pales in comparison to the Democratic party’s systematic diminution of female and minority candidates in favor of grumpy old white men representing the tail ends, rather than the center, of America’s economic continuum.
Unsurprisingly old white guys and billionaires (who are mostly, but not entirely, old white guys) still run much of the world. Also unsurprisingly some of them will do anything to keep that power, including running for president when their age alone dictates that doing so is likely in neither their nor the nation’s best interests.
I hold no animosity toward old white guys. Some might say I’ve joined their ranks. I also hold no animosity toward billionaires, whose ranks I will never join. As it turns out, individuals with a penchant for economic risk taking in pursuit of individual goals, and the vast amounts of working capital that only very rarely result from such risks,correlate highly with worldwide economic change for the better. It’s not a value-based observation, it’s just an historic truth.
Socialists and communists are a different matter. In case you missed it, we did the socialist/communist experiment in the 20th century, even before Bernie Sanders’ 1988 “honeymoon” trip to the Soviet Union. It turns out that, with the possible exception of the city of Aspen and Scandinavia, when you replace the incentive for individual achievement with the heavy hand of centralized governmental control anywhere in the world, things deteriorate rapidly.
Estimates vary, but the resulting governmental iron fists, and associated economic and societal decay that resulted from 20th century socialist and communist regimes, ended 80 to 100 million lives worldwide. Famine, imprisonment, mass deportations, systematic execution, and ethnic cleansing were the primary reasons. That experiment continues in varying forms in such places as Cuba, China and the hermit kingdom of North Korea, to the detriment of those nations’ peoples. Venezuela has most recently attempted a transition from a free market system to socialism. It’s not going well. According to a December 2017 New York Times report, their government deals with the rise in deaths from malnutrition by essentially banning doctors from reporting them.
So, as presidential political fundraising season begins in earnest, in that context at least, billionaire white guys don’t seem so bad. And the fact remains that they still, basically, run much of the world, which is far from perfect but could be a lot worse. So, if you want to change the world for the better, it’s probably a good idea to consider their influence in your plans. It’s not a value-based statement, it’s just an historical truth.
Paul Menter can be reached at pmenter98388@gmail.com.