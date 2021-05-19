Growing up in the Midwest, you learn to endure things most folks refuse to tolerate. Ice cold winters and hot, humid summers, separated by about five minutes of temperate weather in the spring and fall from which the human body finds enjoyment. True, the corn grows higher and tastes sweeter, and the hardwood trees grow larger than in other places, but the enduring fact is that the Midwestern U.S. provides a plethora of challenges seldom endured elsewhere.
Tornados, for example, are an American Midwestern phenomena that might most precisely define the necessity for this geographically centered level of elevated human endurance. Tornado alley — a land mass representing less than 1% of the Earth’s total surface area that ranges from far northern Texas in the south to South Dakota in the north and all the way to the Ohio Valley in the east — generates 75% of the tornados recorded worldwide.
Let that sink in.
But tornados are not alone in their abject and heartless impact on human expectation for a terrestrial life unencumbered by radically impactful natural phenomena for those residing in the American Midwest. And to that point, I give you “Brood X,” the 17-year locust.
As I write, these demon spawn are emerging from their most recent underground stasis that began in 2004, to do the only things they know how to do: Eat, breed and die, in a five to six week period, until their offspring emerge again from their subterranean slumber, in the year 2038.
These are not normal locusts. Brood X are more than two inches long, with red eyes and blackish bodies. They appear in May of every 17th year in two regions, the primary one being the region of my youth, along with Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Southwest Ohio (I spent the majority of my formative years in Cincinnati). The other region encompasses Northeastern Virginia, Southeastern Pennsylvania, parts of New Jersey and Maryland and Washington D.C.
I suppose if ever a place deserved a periodic plague of the Biblical sort, it would probably be a governmental capital city, if only as a metaphorical reminder of the limits to human power.
Brood X are also not the only periodically emerging locusts. There are many locust broods that appear in far fewer numbers on shorter intervals — mostly 13 years. So Brood X is not alone, but they are — at least in current evolutionary and adaptive terms — the world’s most successful periodic locusts. And therefore, I guess it should surprise no one that their primary habitat would be smack dab in the middle of the region known for the highest concentration of that other and far deadlier plague against humanity we know as tornados.
My personal experience with the 17-year-locusts was admittedly brief and distant. In May of 1970, I was an 8-year-old-child. My memories are faded, but I remember tales about how that particular year’s infestation was so intense that the city of Cincinnati was forced to use snowplows (which in those days were garbage trucks with plow blades attached to the front bumpers) to remove the locust carcasses from the city’s streets, lest drivers would skid out of control – so prolific were their juicy corpses.
By 1987, the next year of their arrival, I was living in Florida as a grown up, and by 2004 I was comfortably ensconced in my office at the corner of Galena and Hopkins as the city of Aspen’s Finance Director, safely removed from their territorial range. I would have been happy to not have to figure out a way to finance locust removal from Aspen’s streets, had the matter even crossed my mind.
Being the amateur math geek that I am, however, it’s interesting to me that both the 17 and 13-year-locusts emerge on a schedule that is based upon a prime number. Prime numbers, of course, are those numbers that are only evenly divisible by themselves and the number 1, and they are the most random of all numbers in terms of their relationship to the practice of pattern recognition.
Both 13 and 17 are prime numbers. Meaning, for predators, particularly birds, the arrival of these periodic locusts is so unpredictable as to result in a very high mathematical probability of their continued success and propagation as a species over time. Their predators are unlikely over such a long irregular period to, in the age-old parlance, instinctually develop the ability to anticipate their arrival.
Such is the nature of adaptation and survival in the terrestrial world. Brood X has perhaps the most perfect adaptive mechanism for survival on this planet. If we humans induce a nuclear holocaust that destroys civilization next year, their 2038 re-emergence made possible by their mostly subterranean existence, might initiate the beginning of a new evolutionary cycle of biological adaptation on a slowly recovering planet earth. And in that sense, Brood X would come to rule the world as the adaptive world champions of terrestrial survival.
But therein lies the rub, I mean the continuum of biological adaptation to self-actualized purpose, on which humanity resides at the far other end from our tiny minded, two-inch-long, flying insect friends with red eyes and blackish bodies who visit us every 17 years.
With our overly developed brains, it’s not just Midwesterner humans who understand that like the 17-year locusts, none of us is getting off this rock alive. Therefore, biological adaptation for all its vital importance, remains subordinate to our human purpose — terrestrial and otherwise — and those who avoid such questions do so at their peril.