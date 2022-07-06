A few years ago, an Aspen-themed version of Monopoly appeared on the scene. Officially licensed by Hasbro, the game board replaced longstanding property names like Boardwalk and Park Place with local icons, including the Little Nell, the Caribou Club, the Wheeler Opera House, the Aspen Times — even the Gorsuch retail store at the base of the Silver Queen Gondola.
Monopoly’s goal is domination. The player who successfully acquires the most properties and can therefore exact the highest rental payments from his or her competitors stands the best chance of winning. And winning doesn’t just mean crossing the finish line first, it means bankrupting everyone else and achieving complete control of the board.
The Aspen City Council’s recent coordinated approval of its short-term rental and housing mitigation regulations — limiting the use of free-market residential property and almost quadrupling the housing fees required for the few “scrape and replace” projects that will continue to be permitted — made me think of this board game.
In the conventional game, and apparently in its Aspen-themed iteration as well, Monopoly’s rules keep the government firmly in its lane, collecting luxury taxes and sending players with the misfortune of landing on the wrong space to jail. In real life, the government's role is limited, even in the realm of Aspen real estate, or at least it’s supposed to be. Monopoly provides no mechanism to add spaces on the board for additional government exactions.
But real life is not a board game. Real life is flesh-and-blood humans engaging with each other to make it through the day, hopefully leaving the world a better place tomorrow than it was yesterday. By and large, if one gauges success by quality-of-life improvements during the past century or so, it’s hard to argue that things are not better, much better, than they used to be.
The explosion of wealth and leisure time generated by a democratically fueled free-market economic system made possible the very existence of places like Aspen. When Walter Paepcke, a Chicago industrialist with the time, money and vision for a very special project arrived in post-World War II 1940s Aspen, this was a remote little sheep town with a small ski hill. His project worked so well, it was replicated in other similar communities across the nation and the world. Resort communities — places of great natural beauty, exhilarating recreation and intellectual engagements never before accessible to the general public — sprang up across the globe.
In the arc of human history, Aspen, and similar resort communities, are very new kinds of places. Consequently, when challenges emerge, there aren’t many historic examples upon which to draw for answers. So, leaders here, as they do everywhere, typically swing between two decision-making methods. First, they alight to their star chamber, and anointed with the wisdom granted by their high positions, declare their intent to impose the virtues of their worldview upon the masses. Once that method fails, they are voted out of office or, as in olden pre-democratic days, unceremoniously removed by unspeakable means and replaced by new leaders. These new leaders either make the same mistake or (if they’re smart) draw upon time-tested principles to implement an imperfect but disciplined and fundamentally sound method for objectively solving problems in the interests of their constituents.
But in Aspen, competition for ideas about how to solve longstanding challenges of housing, workforce, traffic congestion and environment appear to be over. The winning side has — dare I write with tongue firmly implanted in cheek? — a monopoly on the reins of governmental power. Their answer? To put some more government exaction spaces on their Monopoly game board in the form of new taxes and fees and treat the economic value created in the wake of Walter Paepcke’s vision as a bottomless trough of transferable wealth.
But transferred to what exactly? That’s my question.
Here's one example of an emerging absurdity spawned by Aspen’s plans to use the levers of government control to monopolize its built environment. After asking in this column’s June 15 edition how the city plans to fund its $425 million Lumberyard housing project, Aspen Councilwoman Rachel Richards wrote a letter imploring the Board of County Commissioners to place a housing tax measure on this November’s ballot in support of the city’s housing goals. Is that the city’s plan? Get the county to pay for it? The commissioners politely declined. Why?
The Lumberyard business, operating as Builders FirstSource, currently pays sales taxes to Aspen and Pitkin County. When it goes offline, Aspen’s 2.1% use tax will mostly capture the value of soon-to-be-imported building materials no longer subject to its 2.4% local sales tax. But the county is not so lucky. Pitkin’s 0.5% use tax on construction materials only will recover a fraction of the lost sales tax revenue from its 3.1% local sales tax rate when the city replaces that location’s current building material sales with subsidized housing.
In other words, Pitkin County is already on the hook to help pay for the Lumberyard housing project through millions in lost sales tax revenue, unless they first raise tax rates to cover their own impending loss, let alone ask their voters, a large percentage of whom already pay city taxes, to help the city meet its housing goals. You know public finance policy is amiss when local governments start crowding out each other’s current tax dollars in favor of new projects they desire to fund.
Such are the complexities and challenges of building a monopoly. And it’s why governments organized around the premise tend to fail.
Contact Paul at Pmenter98388@gmail.com.