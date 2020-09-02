It came in with a whimper rather than a bang. After a couple decades of false starts, Carbondale’s trustees finally approved a development proposal that included a sorely needed new grocery store. Back in March 2016, when the development was in front of the trustees for final approval, the fear of losing the current grocery store and its largest-of-any-business sales tax contribution to town coffers contributed greatly to its approval. But the fact was there was almost no opposition — Carbondale’s famous “town mothers,” who helped to stop earlier development proposals for the same area, apparently capitulated to the inevitability of change or determined the store comported sufficiently to their standards.
It took more than four years and five extensions from that 2016 approval to actually get the new City Market store built, longer than it took the Allies to defeat the Axis powers in World War II (once the United States entered the war in December 1941, that is). Its “grand opening,” a week ago today, was understandably muted due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on everyone’s willingness to be excited about anything in 2020. It was so muted, in fact, that if you look for the store today on Google Maps, you’ll see the Starbucks which exists inside the store, but City Market has yet to relocate itself from the store’s prior location on the southwest corner of the Main Street/Highway 133 roundabout to its new digs just north and west of the roundabout.
But even without the benefit of world wide web locational accuracy, it was clear from the moment the store opened that Carbondale has a new center of social gravity. The undercurrent of excitement — or perhaps it was relief — was palpable on opening day. Locals anxiously entered, grabbed their coffee at Starbucks and began exploring as if an alien mothership had just descended and was offering free tours of its exotic and previously unseen wares.
With apologies to Willits’ Whole Paycheck — I mean Whole Foods, I mean Amazon grocery store — it’s the first full-service, 21st-century grocery store in the Roaring Fork Valley. Meaning it’s new to us, but as we are already one-fifth of the way through the new century, its offerings are not really new. A fueling station where one can actually use his or her City Market card points without having to drive to Grand Junction, a sushi bar, the aforementioned coffee shop and 26 freezer-case doors of ice cream are just a few of the highlights from my initial ventures into the new store.
Some of the aisles are as much as 15 feet wide, and the store’s high ceiling gives a sense of heretofore unfamiliar airy openness. And I may have been mistaken, but the number of Land Rovers, Mercedes Benz SUVs and other newer-model European luxury vehicles in the parking lot gave the impression that perhaps more than a few Aspenites are fatigued from squeezing past each other in the cozy confines of their aged grocery stores. It also tells me that Carbondale’s upvalley comrades deemed the store’s opening sufficiently monumental to venture far beyond the Aspen roundabout for a bit of gastronomical reconnaissance.
I know I should be careful in my apparent praise for the new store. As big an improvement as it is, it’s still City Market, corporate progeny of grocery behemoth The Kroger Co. Will they be able to find enough employees to adequately manage a much larger store? They always appeared understaffed in their old, much smaller location. And will they pay a fair wage to those employees? The company is well known for offering very affordable and comprehensive health care coverage in our Obamacare era of ever-higher premiums, but with all due respect, health coverage doesn’t pay the rent, and neither does $17.50 per hour to unload and stock deliveries in the middle of the night.
Back in 2003, early in my tenure as Aspen’s finance director, we had just completed a sales tax audit of the Aspen City Market store. That audit found that City Market owed Aspen about $150,000 in back sales taxes due to the improper exclusion of some products that were sales taxable under Aspen’s municipal code. The audit made it all the way to Kroger HQ in Cincinnati, Ohio. Their CFO emailed me and asked if the city would be willing to waive the penalties and interest associated with the audit results, which together, if memory serves, increased the audit total to over $180,000. My initial consideration was that Aspen could afford to live without the penalties and interest. But my second, more thoughtful consideration was that so could Kroger. I politely declined the request.
Like it or not, and my take is that most people, including me — on balance — like it. The new City Market changes Carbondale forever. Its presence on the west side of Highway 133 changes the entire sense of the place. It’s possible to be both pleased that a real grocery store is now within a five-minute drive and also still have a sense of longing for the time, now gone forever, when nothing blocked my view of the Thompson Divide as I drove home at the end of a long day.
It’s interesting to think that something as conventional as a grocery store could have such an impact on a community, but it can.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.