Several friends inquired in advance of our annual early-October departure. “Are you still going to Key West?”
Um, yes, we were still going.
By this time, the storm, Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc across central Florida and into the Carolinas, had already passed 65 miles to the west of our destination. And while the westernmost habited island at the end of Florida’s chain of “Keys” as they are known, did not entirely avoid storm damage, it was open for business. And much like Aspen, without business, it would be a quiet and isolated place.
Besides, we had a commitment. For part of our trip, we had agreed to dog sit for friends whose schedule had them in California during our visit. Such are the complexities of modern, mobile, life. We can comfortably and quickly travel to the end of a chain of Caribbean keys or the top of a Rocky Mountain valley — or even between the two formerly remote destinations — for no more meaningful purpose than personal enjoyment, and dog sitting.
So convenient is such travel that we take our work with us. Being a Boomer (as in “Baby Boomer”), it’s still ingrained in my psyche that one must work to justify the convenience of such enjoyment. Today, with proper planning and disciplined fiscal management, far more people can, and do, take trips of a lifetime every year, or even more frequently. We Boomers remember, vaguely, the days when except for that “trip of a lifetime,” such travel and enjoyment was for the most part affordable only to the elitist class.
Elitist class? Silly us. Today, everyone can be elitist, and not just in the realm of travel. Social media gives us all a voice to add to the conversation about politics, or the environment, or social justice, or even if you dare, plain old regular justice — if we can even remember what that is. Fortunately, some of us choose to so engage.
Perhaps it's the next iteration of the American dream. With a little luck and a lot of hard work, anyone can be the next Joe Rogan, or Lex Fridman, or Jordan Peterson, whose forays into the realm of thoughtful conversation from within the belly of the current era’s social media beast have brought them all into a different kind of storm. In their own ways, each of them — and others like them — chases the storm of reality tilted and hidden within a growing acceptance of pre-conceived narratives reflecting anything but truth, or at least that’s the way it often seems.
Such singular pioneers of the information age wage a war that most of us underestimate. My metaphorical reference point for the current social media battle for our souls goes back to 1986 and Oliver Stone’s epic Vietnam war epitaph, “Platoon.” The main character, Chris Taylor, played by Charlie Sheen (who has a sordid Aspen history all his own), writes to his grandmother that Vietnam reminds him of hell, which he describes as “… the impossibility of reason.”
Vietnam was hell on earth, an impossibly unreasonable war thrust upon us by those for whom reason was not a primary consideration, indeed it was not a consideration at all. But Vietnam was isolated, a “proxy war” between the “good guys and the bad guys,” that laid waste to an entire nation. Those seeking reason need not have applied, and many didn’t. It was a military storm of enormously dangerous proportions, but it was a geographically isolated storm.
Every generation faces at least one major storm, which seeks to proliferate unreasonableness and its consequential hell. Hitler, Stalin, Vietnam, the Cold War, Putin, all fit the bill in quite conventional and therefore understandable means to old white guys like me, and to others, I am sure. Social media, alternatively, is not hell, so don’t get me wrong. It is an extraordinary invention, but, as with any portal dedicated to the exchange of information and influence on our mortal world, it provides perhaps history’s most efficient set of channels for those who ply their trade of attempting to consummate hell — the impossibility of reason — on earth. It’s a battle, a war, perhaps even more dangerous to humanity’s future than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As impossibly unreasonable as it seems, it was Russia that cut off its delivery of oil and gas to Germany and the rest of western Europe after its invasion of Ukraine, using deprivation of energy as an economic weapon against western Europe to accompany its military conquests. Despite the threat of Russia’s military actions towards all of Europe, the Germans had no intention, indeed no reasonable option, to voluntarily cut off Russian energy sales — despite their decades-long investment in a tragically underperforming portfolio of green energy resources designed to generate more than twice the nation’s peak demand but in reality, capable of less than a tenth of that total. This winter is shaping up to be a special kind of hell for Western Europe.
Back in Key West, the piles of tree limbs, yard waste, and ruined appliances stacked in front homes across the island provide testament to the power of the storm. It was a storm whose center was further from the island than Parachute is from Aspen, yet it still delivered hurricane strength winds.
Storms, be they natural, economic, technological, or military all deliver their own kind of Hell. Hopefully, there remain enough of us willing to chase them down and deal with their unreasonable consequences to keep them from becoming hell on earth. The aftermath, the healing, provides the only opportunity to recover and live by the possibility of reason.
