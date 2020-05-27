The drive from Carbondale to Ouray is shorter than you might think — less than three hours — and one can comfortably arrive in another genuinely small western Colorado mountain town for a few days of rest and relaxation. Most of Ouray’s roads remain of the dirt variety, surrounded on three sides by steep vertical. Today’s Ouray must in some ways resemble Aspen of the 1960s and early ’70s, sans the ski mountain and the airport. Climbing of all sorts, rather than skiing and snowboarding, are Ouray’s primary outdoor pursuits.
Arriving last Thursday, we decided to stay two nights, head home Saturday evening and miss the holiday weekend “rush,” whatever that might be. Sure enough, upon check in, there appeared to only be a couple other hotel guests based on the number of vehicles in the establishment’s reserved street-front parking. You read that correctly: Ouray hotels have reserved, free, street-front parking for hotel guests. Eat your heart out Hotel Jerome.
Local restaurants remain limited to take-out service. Last Friday, one entrepreneurial hamburger joint operator placed a few of his tables on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant’s outdoor, street-facing deck. His deck, you see, was governmentally declared off-limits to diners who apparently cannot be trusted to keep their distance from each other on someone else’s private property. The proprietor encouraged patrons, including me and my wife, to take our food down the stairs to the sidewalk to eat, making sure that all diners sat at least six feet apart. It was a common-sense solution to encourage convenient dining for visitors.
But apparently local government officials didn’t agree, because by Saturday morning, the dining tables were removed from the sidewalk. Without the proper license, restaurateurs, however well-intentioned, cannot use public right of way for private business purposes — a rationale that always makes perfect sense, with the possible exception of times like these.
On Friday, we also rented a jeep and climbed Corkscrew Gulch Trail, one of the area’s many four-wheel-drive roads. We passed the Silverton ski area and dropped into the even smaller mountain town also called Silverton. We stopped for coffee at one of the few open establishments. The shop owner regaled us with the trials and tribulations of small-town business survival during the coronavirus shutdown. “It’s going to be a long climb out of this hole we’ve dug ourselves into,” he said.
Saturday’s adventure was a bit more strenuous. We experienced Ouray’s newly opened “Via Ferrata” course, along the gorge above the Uncompahgre River south of town, used for ice climbing in winter. Via Ferrata is a form of assisted rock climbing, created in World War I Italy, that uses fixed cables, foot and hand holds, along with a climbing harness and other gear. It offers a combination of safety and exhilaration not otherwise available to folks like me, whose rock-climbing experience consists of a four-week college PE course taken 36 years ago.
On the official Italian Via Ferrata rating scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the easiest and 5 being the hardest, the Ouray course ranks as a 4B, which I guessed meant pretty strenuous. The local guide company told us, “If you can climb a ladder you can do this.” It was the kind of descriptive encouragement that caused me to largely ignore the big black bold letters on their five-page release form that read, among other things, “This activity can kill you…”
After all, I can climb a ladder.
In the end, we were never in danger, but the lactic acid resulting from the required effort has taken up permanent residence in my aging arms and legs. In retrospect, those descriptive, encouraging words, “If you can climb a ladder, you can do this” were remindful of the Rip Torn character Patches O’Houlihan’s famous training advice to the Average Joe’s Gymnasium dodgeball team in the 2004 Ben Stiller/Vince Vaughn movie of the same name: “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.”
Someone should have hit this average Joe in the head with a wrench before I decided to try Via Ferrata.
We then sought liquid refreshment to assuage our fatigued bodies. Our final stop was at Mr. Grumpy Pants bar where take-out beer was all he could serve, perhaps making him grumpier than usual. Parched from our Via Ferrata excursion, I first asked for a glass of water, and immediately received a pink plastic sippy cup in response to my request. In Ouray, water is for children. Mr. Pants went on to describe his frustration with the ever-changing and sometimes contradictory and anecdotally guided governmental restrictions, all supposedly based upon science.
We took our mason jar beer containers, screwed tight and carefully wrapped in newsprint covers to conceal the alcohol inside. Upon further inspection, I discovered that my newsprint wrapper hysterically and serendipitously included a recent Dilbert cartoon strip.
In the strip, Dilbert and a co-worker are both wearing masks to protect each other from the coronavirus. Dilbert exclaims: “Why do you keep explaining to me how science works when you know I already know?” His co-worker asks, “Did you know anecdotal evidence can be misleading?” Dilbert retorts, “Yes, I knew that!” To which his co-worker doubles down: “Have you ever heard of the placebo effect?” Dilbert can only muster “GAAAAA!” as a reply.
That comic strip revealed our trip’s symbolic purpose. It’s going to be a long climb back to normality, made even longer by the anecdotal and sometimes contradictory regulations that we all face. But together, we can make it.
