We all do it. We sit in our living rooms and order all manner of packages for home delivery that we used to drive to the mall to buy. Remember the mall? That indoor plethora of retail stores where real humans interacted with each other while inspecting and even touching the products they sought?
Now we tap our phone screens, and within days (or perhaps just hours depending on where we live) the object of our shopping desire arrives at our doorstep. Direct-to-consumer retail represents perhaps the greatest reversal of transactional momentum in economic history. Sellers competing for our business on our roughly 3-by-5-inch smartphone screens charge our credit cards, waive the shipping cost and have FedEx or USPS or some other acronymic purveyor of vehicle-based delivery services bring us whatever we desire.
Direct-to-consumer sales helped keep American society from imploding during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Home deliveries likely slowed COVID’s spread compared to the alternative of everyone venturing out to a multiplicity of stores for almost all their purchases, as we all would have done out of necessity a mere two decades ago.
Direct-to-consumer sales are not new. Sears mailed deconstructed houses to frontier customers over a century ago. It’s not the concept that changed, it’s the magnitude. Today’s technology makes searching, analyzing, buying and selling just about anything almost as easy as flipping the power switch. Technology provides the missing component, making formerly face-to-face transactions far more efficient than only a few short years ago, and Colorado Democrats have figured out how to leverage that efficiency into fast money for their pet governmental projects.
Democrats control our state government, and they contend that this transformational economic efficiency stands to blame for the deplorable condition and inadequate capacity of Colorado’s highways. Or, at least that’s their cover story for an egregious money grab called Senate Bill 260 of 2021. Starting July 1, this new law requires a 27-cent government delivery “fee” (that’s really an illegal tax) on any purchased item subject to the state sales tax that’s delivered by a vehicle.
Is it really more impactful on our roads for our products to be consolidated into vehicles and delivered along a prescribed route, or for each of us to individually drive our single-occupancy cars to a multiplicity of stores to acquire our desired wares like we all did before the direct-to-consumer sales explosion? Offsetting this alleged impact provides SB 260’s cornerstone justification for the delivery fee’s purpose and its legality as a “fee” rather than a tax requiring voter approval. It’s an argument that strains credulity’s very limit.
State “enterprises” are supposed to be fee-funded governmental businesses which address direct impacts rather than general governmental needs. Individually paid fees rather than voter-approved taxes typically fund such targeted governmental programs. Think “state park entrance fees,” which are used to offset the impact of human activity on park facilities.
SB 260’s 27-cent delivery charge fails the government “fee” test at every turn. First, it’s arbitrary — targeted at raising a specific amount of revenue rather than offsetting a defined public cost. Whether it’s a 1-ton hot tub, or a 1-ounce collectible stamp, the charge remains the same: 27 cents. Second, it’s only charged against already sales-taxable transactions. Why? Because the state is using its existing sales-tax collection system — including a new delivery “fee” return form that looks a lot like a sales-tax return — to collect the funds. Applying the delivery “fee” to nontaxable deliveries would likely result in massive confusion and overpayment of sales taxes on nontaxable purchases, something the state doesn’t want to deal with. So, tell me, how is a charge that is only applicable to already sales-taxable transactions not also a sales tax?
The vehicle delivery “fee” has not one, but six distinct purposes. Its estimated $76 million in first-year revenue will fund six separate government enterprises called “Community Access,” “Clean Fleet,” “Clean Transit,” “General Retail,” “Bridge and Tunnel” and “Air Pollution Mitigation.” You can generally infer each enterprise’s intended purpose from its title. Few appear earmarked to address the adverse impact of those pesky delivery vehicles allegedly clogging Colorado’s deteriorating highways. So, who really benefits here?
Why does SB 260 fund six distinctly separate government businesses? Wouldn’t it be more efficient and flexible to use one fee to fund one governmental business with six purposes? Yes, but then that single enterprise would exceed Colorado Proposition 117’s voter-approval trigger, requiring a statewide vote on governmental enterprises expected to collect over $100 million in their first five years. By dividing the funds from a single fee into six “enterprises,” Democrats seek to skirt this voter-approved limitation on unchecked governmental growth. Can anyone say gerrymandering?
The new delivery “fee” faces a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality, but given the court precedent created by the city of Aspen’s grocery bag “fee” in 2018 (when the city prevailed in the similar but smaller case when its 20-cent non-reusable grocery bag fee was found constitutional by Colorado’s Supreme Court), I’m not optimistic.
Still, shouldn’t a responsive government ask voters for approval of a fiscal measure of such magnitude? Yes, assuming the funds they seek are actually intended to make our lives better rather than line the pockets of Democrat-aligned special interests. And that’s a $5 billion assumption.
