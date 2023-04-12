The year is 2033, a decade since “Governor for Life” Jared Polis’s sweeping “housing for everyone, everywhere, no matter what” law as it came to be known was enacted. Originated as 2023’s Senate Bill 213, it superseded local government growth-management controls and permitted housing development at levels never seen in American history.
After the final major private-sector employer pulls out of California, America’s new migration goes into full swing. Coined “Go East Gen Z Human” in popular and social media, caravans of tech company employees in their Teslas and Rivian Trucks with their dogs and laptops exit the Golden State seeking remote worker employment and protection from California’s recently imposed 110% claw-back tax. Colorado’s soon-to-be governor for life, Polis happily obliges, providing housing for everyone, everywhere, no matter what. Colorado’s population triples in a decade to 18 million. All the governor asks in return is their reliably liberal votes, and he gets them.
The influx of new residents swings Colorado’s previously purple electorate bright blue, and a shadily funded constitutional amendment appears on Colorado’s November 2025 ballot declaring Jared Polis as Colorado’s governor for life in appreciation for providing housing for everyone, everywhere, all the time. The measure passes with 80% of the vote. The ballot title sticks as the new Colorado housing law’s informal moniker. George Soros is unavailable for comment.
In September 2026, with the federal deficit at $60 trillion and interest rates north of 30%, the “Great American Banking Collapse” begins. President Gavin Newsom orders newly printed dollars to cover the debt. The printing presses turn day and night, and the dollar’s value plummets from the flood of paper money. Gen Z’ers everywhere line up at federal government-sponsored currency distribution points with wheelbarrows borrowed from their parents, withdrawing their almost valueless but FDIC-insured dollars from non-existent banks for one last Starbucks run. Economically productive baby boomers, gen x’ers and millennials, on the other hand, establish strongholds in Florida and across the rural Rockies, a la Ayn Rand.
Governor for Life Polis springs into action, replacing worthless greenbacks with Colorado’s new state-based crypto-currency, which he coins “Rocky Mountain High.” Backed by the full faith and credit of Colorado’s awesomeness (and handouts of free weed and psilocybin provided with every ATM transaction), its value skyrockets. Doubling down on the initial popularity of his new housing policy, he uses Rocky Mountain High to fund another round of housing for everyone, everywhere, all the time.
Tucker Carlson, now America’s last remaining conservative news pundit, broadcasting from an undisclosed bunker on Michigan’s upper peninsula, scores an interview with Governor for Life Polis. When Carlson accuses Polis of employing fascist tactics to overmedicate his population and secure his political power, the governor replies glibly between tokes, “What do you mean, fascist? I’m merely aligning government and corporate interests for more efficient delivery of housing, you know, just like with the COVID-19 vaccines, and when that Italian guy made the trains run on time.” Commandos suddenly burst into Carlson’s secret studio as the satellite feed goes black.
By 2027, having been unable to fund the Lumberyard housing project with U.S. currency, newly elected Aspen Mayor Skippy “I Shall Return” Mesirow, sporting khakis, a corn cob pipe and aviator shades, persuades the city council to agree to Governor for Life Polis’s demand that the project’s density be quadrupled in return for enough Rocky Mountain High to fund it. The project magically morphs from 277 to 1,000 units, 50 stories tall. To park all those relocated California gig-worker Teslas and Rivian trucks, and stem aviation’s impact on global warming, Aspen replaces its airport with a 2,000-car parking garage.
In the spring of 2028, Governor for Life Polis uses eminent domain to turn Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High into a condo complex. The Walton family quietly approaches Aspen City Council about locating a new stadium on Colorado’s lone remaining developable parcel of sufficient size, the Marolt Open Space. In return for renaming the team the “Aspen Buckaroos,” they strike a deal. With this single move, the council both gains the city’s first sports franchise and ends forever the decades-long debate about improving Aspen’s vehicle entrance.
By 2030, with the new Buckaroos stadium and the adjacent Lumberyard project finished, vehicle wait times along Highway 82 are measured in days rather than mere hours. With no actual workers able to get into Aspen, and Aspen’s burgeoning housing program catering to stay-at-home gig workers, the city’s economy collapses. Aspen’s last private, tax-producing business closes its doors in May 2030, but the city continues to run on its massive fund balance for another two years.
By the winter of 2033, Aspen’s population, unable to sustain itself on state government-supplied weed and mushrooms, and unwilling to drive to Basalt to buy groceries, disperses. No one notices that Snowmass Village remains an intact community.
As 2033 ends, with no one in Aspen left to stop them, exiled former leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump take up residence, and sheep farming, in their side-by-side mountain chalets at the top of Aspen Street, where once upon a time a new ski lodge was planned.
Aspen’s “new quiet years” begin.
