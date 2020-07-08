In his 2012 New York Times bestseller, “Coming Apart, the State of White America, 1960-2010,” social scientist Charles Murray posits that continuing to look at social issues solely in the context
of racial discrepancies as a primary reference point, while valuable, fails to account for how that reference point itself changes over time. Among other things, “Coming Apart” gauges a half-century’s worth of social tr
ends, including how Americans view the trustworthiness, fairness and helpfulness of others, that “exist independently of ethnic heritage.”
“Don’t kid yourself that we are looking at stresses that can be remedied by attacking the legacy of racism or by restricting immigration,” Murray writes. Why? Because America’s economic stresses are larger and broader than just race and ethnicity. One of Murray’s stark observations is that American society is shifting in ways that for those comprising what he calls the “new lower class,” the “raw material that makes community even possible has diminished so much … the situation may be beyond retrieval.”
Relying primarily on General Social Survey data aggregated since 1972 from the National Opinion Research Center, Murray cites a dramatic reduction in the perception of others as trustworthy, fair and helpful by those representing America’s mostly white, working or “new lower class.” Each perception has declined more than 25% between 1972 and 2010, by when only about one in five surveyed Americans answered that others can generally be trusted.
Conversely, affluent, well-educated white “upper class” Americans living in what the author describes as “Latte towns … scenic locales such as Santa Fe or Aspen and sometimes in university towns such as Ann Arbor, Berkeley or Chapel Hill” have retained much higher feelings of general trustworthiness, fairness and helpfulness in others. An average of about 63% of such “upper class” GSS survey respondents agreed in 2010 that generally, other people are fair, helpful and can be trusted, an average decline of only about 10% from 1972, and a result 42% higher than their “new lower class” counterparts.
In reality, these two economic and social cohorts intersect in communities all over America, and recently I have been observing an object lesson in their inability to find common ground that hits close to home.
Over the past two years, but amplified in the wake of George Floyd’s homicide at the hands of Minneapolis police and the subsequent social upheaval it created, the community of my youth, Anderson Township — just east of Cincinnati Ohio — has been tearing away at its community fabric in a divisive and sometimes venal argument over the high school’s nickname, the “Redskins.” Last week, the mostly white suburban community’s school board, representing the Forest Hills School District, in the face of an online survey signed by around 7,000 community members arguing to keep the nickname, a Facebook page entitled “Educate and Celebrate: Not Eradicate,” and a webpage titled KeepOURRedskins.com voted to retire it.
A Go Fund Me account to defray the costs of changing the name has raised over $38,000 from 483 donors as of last Monday, evidence that significant support for the change also exists. The dispute made national news in the form of a July 2 Wall Street Journal article titled “Keepers vs Changers: An Ohio town divided over the Redskins nickname,” further fanning the flames of local discontent.
In my admittedly distant view as a former Anderson student, retiring the nickname was ultimately the right decision made the wrong way. A poorly facilitated process started in 2018 failed to foster understanding, devolved to allegations of racism against those who would keep the nickname and ended in the school board’s autocratic decision last week. It’s an oversimplification of a more complex issue than you might initially think, and my perception is that the group divided more along social than economic lines in this case. But the nickname debate has become a kind of proxy war between Anderson’s more affluent (some might call elitist) and more recent residents, and the township’s longstanding, mostly working class community that assigns great value to local tradition, which doesn’t like being called racists.
The resultant mistrust between these populations that continues unabated on social media provides an object lesson in how the divergence in societal and political priorities between classes as described in “Coming Apart” can gash a community’s social capital in ways that may never fully heal. In Anderson Township, that division was undoubtedly amplified by the COVID-19 shutdown limiting community engagement in a way that reduced a feeling of inclusivity. But those who argued for keeping the nickname claim the school board’s intention was never to be inclusive, and that its primary motivations for the change were driven by political goals unrelated to the community’s interest. One more reason for them to mistrust their local school board leaders.
What’s at stake? Nothing less than the future of a longstanding American community of 44,000 people. Has mistrust in the motivations of others become so great in Anderson Township that a debate over a school nickname’s meaning creates a social chasm so wide that neighbors with far more in common than not refuse to cross it in their mutual interest? I hope not.
More generally, does this erosion of trust, fairness and helpfulness that comprise the foundation of social capital pose an imminent threat to the very existence of the future of community in America as Murray warns? I pray it does not, but I fear that it does.