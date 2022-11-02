The irony hit me immediately on Saturday morning. While clicking through this paper’s electronic version as part of my morning routine, I came upon “Local news in brief, Oct. 29.” And brief it was, containing only two short items.
The first, “Aspen’s story earns spot among top green locales” announces the Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s being awarded a place on nonprofit foundation Green Destinations 2022 ‘Top 100 sustainable stories” list. The list recognizes destination communities “… working hard and making progress toward a more sustainable tourism industry while creating a more attractive experience for local communities and travelers.” according to an ACRA news release.
The award recognizes ACRA’s “How to: Aspen” campaign “as an educational initiative with positive messages on how to visit and recreate in a sustainable and meaningful way. It seems like the kind of thing that in 2022 travelers should consider reflexively, but I’m sure that’s not always the case. With cars idling daily at its entrance and private jets alighting regularly at its airport, I suppose there’s work to be done on that front. From my perspective, with the idlers at Aspen’s entrance being the ones who work the jobs, and the private jet “alighters” being the ones writing the biggest checks that make the Aspen destination possible, a positive message about how Aspen can improve its transportation systems to reduce the community’s environmental “footprint” makes even more sense.
Then I scrolled down and confronted the irony of the second daily news brief of the day, titled “Skico planning to burn wood piles over two weeks.” Every year around this time, SkiCo piles up the brush it cuts over the summer in maintaining its ski runs and burns the wood to get rid of it. The news brief explains that SkiCo’s public notice on the matter wants people with “health issues” to be aware of the burning and “take precautions as needed.” In other words, individuals with respiratory issues should avoid the wood smoke.
While an efficient method of eliminating wood waste, burning wood intentionally can generate proportionately higher levels of greenhouse gases than just about any other fuel. A 2019 Inside Climate News article on Vermont’s tightened wood burning regulations (“Vermont doubles down on wood burning, with consequences for climate and health,” Nov. 26, 2019) points out some of the particularly pernicious outcomes from wood burning. In part, the article states: “While advocates of wood burning argue that sustainably harvested wood is ‘carbon neutral,’ recent research suggests that many of the climate benefits of burning biomass instead of fuel oil or propane are canceled out by other climate warming pollutants, including black carbon and methane, both many times more potent than carbon dioxide.”
Now maybe it should, but taken by itself, SkiCo burning wood to get it out of the way doesn’t offend my environmental sensibilities in the slightest. Compared to the amount of wood burned annually in naturally occurring forest fires, the grand total environmental impact of all controlled burns across the planet probably doesn’t rise to the level of a rounding error in terms of its greenhouse gas emissions contribution. Fire, after all, is not only a naturally occurring process, but entirely necessary for forest regeneration. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why SkiCo continues to do it in apparent contradiction to the company’s environmental ethos, and there’s probably just no other way to get rid of the stuff.
Taken individually, neither ACRA’s act of informing travelers how they can travel more sustainably, nor SkiCo’s annual wood pile burning — so those ACRA-educated environmentally conscientious travelers can enjoy their ski vacation just a little more — strikes me in a negative way. The long-term worldwide environmental battle to keep the planet habitable for humans has bigger issues, such as global deforestation occurring at a rate approaching .5% of worldwide tree cover annually. But I digress.
Rather, it’s the contradictory nature of a news brief explaining that both are occurring in the same place at the same time that caught my eye, and it’s in the irony of that contradiction where my point lies. Those two stories sit right next to each other in the local paper, ACRA announcing its award for imploring visitors to “be like Aspen,” more environmentally responsible, right above an announcement about Aspen’s largest employer annually engaging in the environmentally unfriendly act of wood pile burning. And those contradictory actions occur contemporaneously in the same community.
Such contradictions and their social momentum beckoning for community acceptance of and conformity to them are everywhere. They don’t just occur in Aspen, and they don’t just emerge in the realm of environmentalism. Environmental issues are no more immune to such contradictory circumstances than any other societal or political hot-button issue.
But here’s the rub. At some point, conformity to such contradictions, as evidenced by news briefs announcing them as cohabitants within Aspen’s gestalt, begin looking a little like that 1970s parent, driving with one hand on the wheel, no seat belt, lighting a cigarette and tossing the empty pack out the window while imploring his or her kids to “do as I say, not as I do.”
Today, for the most part, parents don’t smoke, cars virtually drive themselves and everyone uses seat belts (not to mention air bags). And while highway litter still exists, it’s been dramatically reduced through intensive public education. So, here’s to wondering what conformity to societal contradictions will look like in another half century, assuming we still have a society worthy of contradicting itself by then.
