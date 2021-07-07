I’m a creature of habit. I like consistency. Predictability is my friend. I don’t naturally seek out change. For me this inclination is more than a personal preference. I’ve always believed fairness is a byproduct of order. Order simplifies understanding, and the greater the understanding, the higher the likelihood that more people will successfully navigate circumstances, challenges and opportunities. Order most readily results from stability of circumstances.
I recognize the importance of change as well, as a catalyst to modify the status quo when it’s necessary for order and stability to be maintained — and for progress to be made.
Almost everyone has a daily routine of some kind. Many, perhaps most, have their daily schedules driven by family or work requirements or both. Others are driven by personal interests or other kinds of necessity. Behavioral consistency leads to the development of habits, those settled and regular tendencies and practices that once developed, can be very difficult to change — which I also recognize can be both good and bad. What we eat, how we work, the clothes we like to wear, the entertainment we enjoy watching, the activities in which we participate. These can all develop into the consistent, often rigid and unthinking exercise of specific acts and activities that we have learned over time. My habits tend to help me when the world around me behaves the way I expect. Conversely, they tend to get in the way of progress when life throws me a curveball.
But the good news is, because I’m human, my natural inclination to seek out consistency and stability is by no means absolute. Individual human beings are complex biological systems, with senses, nervous and cardiovascular systems and, most importantly, comparatively decent-sized brains. Humans don’t sit atop the food chain as a result of chance (unless we’re snorkeling with sharks or orcas, in which case we really are taking a chance). We have the capacity to experience, adapt, learn and even come to appreciate those circumstances to which we are not primarily drawn. Because while consistency and stability may be preferable, life tends to have other plans in store. So over the accumulating years of my life, like everyone else, I have refined the skill of adaptation.
Still, when external disruption activates the need for human adaptation, making it feel like the rule rather than the exception, something inside me acts out. Sometimes it takes a while to figure out what’s going on in there, and the last 15 months have been perhaps the most disruptive to human systems and processes in a generation or more — perhaps since the end of World War II, when life itself depended upon putting well-established patterns and habits on hold to defeat a powerful and ill-intended enemy. Only a very few remain who were “grown-ups” then, so our collective memory of how we individually and collectively adapted to those conditions has virtually evaporated with the sands of time. It is one of history’s cruelest truths that humanity must repeatedly relearn the same lessons. Perhaps if we all read and understood a little more history, this reality would not be so pervasive.
This time, for me, the moment of truth came last February when I realized the pandemic’s pernicious impact. The unanticipated stress it generated had influenced me to eat my way to a weight more appropriate for an NFL lineman than a long-retired decathlete. OK — maybe not a current-day NFL lineman, but one from my generation, as I flirted with 250 pounds. For some this is the perfect weight, but not for me. It was time to act. I remembered the words of Dr. M. Scott Peck from his 1980s self-help book titled “The Road Less Traveled:”
“Discipline is the basic set of tools we require to solve life’s problems. Without discipline we can solve nothing. With only some discipline we can solve only some problems. With total discipline we can solve all problems,” Peck advises.
I consider myself a reasonably disciplined person, but there was clearly a gap in that discipline that needed filling. So I did my research and found my disciplinary aid — one of those online, app-based weight loss programs that triggered my penchant for monitoring and analyzing data sets. I channeled this personal and professional interest in the direction of the calories I consumed. I set a goal to get to 200 pounds. The weight loss app chuckled under its breath and told me it would take until mid-September to reach that goal. I got there on June 6, a little less than four months from the date I began.
By using my adaptive capacity to channel a pre-existing habit, monitoring and managing trends in data, I was able to use disruptive change to re-establish a stable and much healthier status quo for myself. It just so happens I did it with my weight rather than an organizational budget or financial report.
Herein lies the paradox. Irrespective of our desire for stability, adaptation to change is never the exception; it is always the rule. Rediscovering this truism was a victory over that erstwhile human tendency to fabricate “safe spaces” where adaptation is no longer necessary. This is an insidious trick played upon us by our human instinct to gravitate towards stability, the danger of which is nothing short of existential.
So, stop focusing on what other people do and say, find your adaptive instinct, channel it through one of your personal strengths or interests and make a little positive, personal change happen for yourself in this age of societal disruption. If I can do it, so can you.