The holidays in Aspen are a special time. Snow is flying and the town has that festive winter look. Aspen is always a celebration, but during the holiday season when celebration is on everyone’s mind, Aspen really shines. It’s the kind of place people from all over the world want to experience, quite literally.
But if you are a tourist visiting Aspen this holiday season, and things feel a bit different than they have during past visits, as if something in the air is changing the vibe and impacting your experience, you might be right. Aspen, more than ever in my two decades of experience (which I admit from a true local’s perspective is limited), is experiencing extreme post-COVID visitor fatigue.
Manifesting itself in all dimensions, from respected local columnists grating at the adverse impact of tourism, to local government policy regarding short-term rentals, Aspen is in a very real sense turning against its visitors. Even the city’s dubious experiment last summer with parallel parking along Galena Street and Cooper Avenue provides an example of this growing fatigue. In one of the most creative demonstrations of passive-aggressive public policy, the city placed a bicycle lane between the parking spaces and the sidewalk to virtually ensure conflicts between mostly local cyclists and mostly visiting motorists. However subconsciously, this demonstration project mostly demonstrated the city’s growing resentment toward those who fill the city and county coffers with consumption taxes and make possible the employment of most of the local workforce, from shopkeepers to government bureaucrats.
Apparently to help validate this growing local sentiment, two weeks ago the Aspen Chamber Resort Association embarked on a yearlong survey exercise intended, according to a recent Aspen Daily News story (“Surveys aimed at Aspen visitors, businesses and residents,” Dec. 1), to “address visitor pressure, enhance the Aspen experience and preserve small-town character.” ACRA is targeting the business community, residents and visitors with its online surveys, issuing business surveys monthly for six months, and visitor and resident surveys in two waves covering a full year of data, the story says.
The news story focused on the resident survey’s substance, describing it as “pulling no punches,” as if engagement with visitors has become a kind of mixed martial arts match with Aspen as the Octagon. The story highlights two questions seeking answers on a five-point agreement scale: “Local employees in the tourism industry aren’t treated well by customers.” And this: “Tourists negatively impact my day-to-day life.”
A review of the entire resident survey reveals several interesting observations. The survey is certainly thorough, and I am sure there will be some useful information resulting from its use. However, it asks respondents to opine on matters about which most residents likely have little personal knowledge and for which no common baseline is defined, such as whether tourism decreases their taxes, what percentage of Aspen’s tourism capacity was reached over the past six months and if tourism jobs in Colorado typically pay “well.” It asks those, and most other questions, in a leading manner.
Typically, survey designers try to frame their questions as dispassionately and objectively as possible. If you’ve ever been tasked with designing a survey, you’ve likely studied the principles of this data-gathering method and can recognize biased and leading questions when you see them.
For example, rather than asking respondents to answer on a scale from 1 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree) if “Tourists negatively impact my day-to-day life” as ACRA’s resident survey does, an unbiased question along the same lines might read: “How do you view the impact of tourists on your day-to-day life? 1 (very negative) to 5 (very positive).” This objective design permits the reader to determine the impact without first reading the question’s negatively tilted language.
Leading questions have their place in survey methodology, primarily in addressing “social desirability bias,” if it exists in the surveyed population. For example, a surveyor might frame questions in a way that implies it’s acceptable to answer negatively when known social pressures might influence respondents to find it socially unacceptable. But in Aspen in 2022, it’s hardly socially unacceptable to diss tourists. Yet most of the questions in ACRA’s surveys seem designed to lead the respondent toward one of the two opposing qualitative dimensions of the issue at hand, rather than leaving the respondent to weigh those dimensions for him or herself.
Political surveys commonly feature leading questions to tilt partisan respondents in support of certain policy positions. So, is there a political dimension to ACRA’s survey tools? ACRA’s budget, after all, depends almost entirely on municipal tax dollars, contractually provided by the city, to fund its marketing efforts. I don’t know, but many questions seem tilted toward answers describing Aspen as overcrowded, and negatively impacted by tourists, important policy matters with which the city council currently grapples.
Aspen may in fact be periodically overcrowded with tourists. But surveys testing through public sentiment such a hypothesis should state all their questions as objectively and dispassionately as possible. Particularly if elected policymakers might use those survey results in support of higher tax rates and government regulations and land-use decisions limiting the use of private property for tourism purposes, as the city council has already done with short term rentals.
That doesn't mean ACRA’s surveys will be useless. I’m anticipating they will provide beneficial information for use in evaluating the balance between Aspen the resort and Aspen the community, so long as the information is considered in its proper context. In the end, tourism makes Aspen possible, so please Aspen leaders, don’t bite the hand that feeds you.