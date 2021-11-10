As Ferris Bueller once famously said, “Life moves pretty fast, if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” There’s no avoiding it. Life seems to be moving faster all the time. The acceleration of technological innovation and its impact on our day-to-day lives, the narrowing of our media outlets from objective news sources to unabashedly partisan echo chambers and of course the disruption of the pandemic all conspire to make it harder than ever to make sense of the world around us.
Just getting through the day without feeling confused, or overwhelmed by new, different, and changing influences over our lives can often seem much harder than it should. If you’re old enough to remember how things were before Al Gore invented the internet (FYI: Gore never intended to claim that he actually invented the Internet, but he made the mistake of letting someone videotape him appearing to say he did), you know that it’s harder than it used to be.
Back in my day, telephones had rotary dials and most major cities had both morning and evening newspapers that competed for readership by challenging our preconceptions about issues with the nearly lost artifact of history known as “hard news.” As a bonus, they carried personal ads — for you young people, that’s the pre-social media equivalent of checking your Tinder feed twice a day — that helped the newspapers pay their bills. Back then, change happened at a rate that permitted society to adapt and reset individual and collective understanding and expectations about what might be coming next at a pace that the average human attention span could absorb.
Today, it’s hard to fully grasp the magnitude and acceleration of societal change swirling all around us and to anticipate what might be coming next. When we lose the ability to set our own expectations and derive our own opinions about what’s happening around us — not because it’s too complicated, but because it’s just moving too darn fast — we find ourselves relying dangerously on proxies. This seems particularly true when it comes to politics; CNN if you’re a Democrat, FOX if you’re a Republican and MSNBC if you’re from another planet. And it doesn’t take long before we discover how easy it is to just let Jeffrey Toobin (eek!), Sean Hannity or Rachel Maddow do our thinking for us. And unlike the newspapers of old, modern media practitioners are more than happy to oblige rather than challenge our preconceptions. Their jobs depend on it.
In the realm of rapid local change, yet another long-serving Aspen restaurant — L’Hostaria — recently closed for good, and the question of just where Aspen’s workforce will live over the coming years and decades remains Aspen’s biggest existential issue. Record numbers of monied lowlanders continue to seek a toehold in Colorado’s high country by buying up and monetizing real estate at seemingly insane prices and in increasingly creative ways. It’s a trend that now extends well beyond Aspen’s unmanicured and decidedly unwelcoming roundabout. Just where will “real” locals live in the future? And how will current trust-fund-free Aspenites ever escape the fiscal gerbil wheel of the high-mountain, high-cost economy? All good questions.
Is it possible to pump those metaphorical brakes just a tad when it comes to these ever-accelerating drivers of societal change, which seem so much more acute up here? Mountain resort towns and their provincial expectations of idyllic permanence don’t stand a chance in the face of the overwhelming magnitude of interest in their natural beauty and separateness from 21st century urban Americana in this pestilential age. And when it comes right down to it, who is to blame for all these terrible changes anyway?
Ah, yes. Blame. In the end, that’s what it comes down to — not for all, but for some. It’s one thing to wistfully lament the passing of an era, and Aspen, like the rest of the world, is experiencing an era-changing moment. It’s quite another matter to decide that, since the outcome is not what I personally expected or wanted when I moved here two, three or four decades ago, it must not only be wrong, but by golly someone must be held to account, and the clock must be turned back so that things tomorrow can be as they were yesterday!
Blame objectively and dispassionately applied to legal matters is not only appropriate but in fact necessary to the resolution of human disputes. But is blame sufficient to move a community forward in the face of unprecedented change? Hardly.
Enter adaptation. Where and how will Aspen knit back together the torn pieces of its community tapestry — driven by the closure of such community-serving landmarks as L’Hostaria and, as I have written previously, Jimmy’s restaurant, among so many others? And how will Aspen ensure that it remains a real community, inhabited by permanent residents, who know and care for each other? Rather than just a spectacular premier resort for the rich and infamous?
Therein lies the challenge. Back in 1986, Ferris Bueller had no idea how fast life could really move, but his prescience is unmistakable. Every minute focused on blame for past outcomes is a minute that could be utilized in figuring out how to adapt to and succeed in a future that you neither expected nor wanted, but which is now upon us. Some might even call such a perspective progressive.