It's hard to find a more interesting character in modern times than Elon Musk. In recent history, he reminds me of Howard Hughes, sans the conspicuous sex symbol image and OCD struggles. Hughes like Musk was a simultaneous master of disparate avocations. Hughes fabricated patented drill bits, designed and flew airplanes and made blockbuster Hollywood movies. Musk builds electric cars, fires rockets into space and wrangles a social media network.
Musk’s multifaceted success makes him one of the planet’s most listened to people, which can be a double-edged sword. He just recently beat a Tesla shareholder class action lawsuit for losses incurred after his 2018 tweets (before he owned Twitter) declaring “funding secured” to take the automaker into private ownership. He’s also on the record as saying that he believes there is only a “one in billions” chance that the world, solar system, galaxy and universe we inhabit as carbon-based life forms constitute “base reality.”
In other words, Elon Musk thinks all this stuff around us, inside us and among us, as far as our eyes can see, ears can hear and minds can imagine, is one great, big highly advanced computer simulation — or something like that. It’s not clear to me exactly what Musk means by “simulation,” but my guess is it’s something along the lines of what we can imagine if — for example — Meta (formerly Facebook) were to evolve into a “Matrix” like virtual universe.
So does Musk think, like Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix,” that we are all power-pod-inhabiting humanoids? Does he think that we live out our days in a virtual world, while in “base reality” we are actually just pumping BTUs into a massive power grid as part of some organic perpetual energy-producing machine?
Musk isn’t alone. The “simulation hypothesis” is the idea that humanity lives in a virtual reality of some kind. The idea has existed for centuries. For example, the 17th century philosopher René Descartes, in his quest to comprehend the human condition, described a possible simulation of sorts where a cunning demon “employed all his energies to deceive me.”
Musk, and others, have merely put a contemporary, computerized twist on an age-old concept that either explains everything or contributes to our perpetual misunderstanding of each other and the fabric of existence (depending on one’s viewpoint). Count me among the confused cohort. I’m not afraid to admit it; in fact, I consider it a badge of honor.
What does it mean for us, if everything we see, think, feel, hear, taste, touch and experience comes from some super-advanced computer algorithm? Do our actions still have consequences? Conversely, if we experience the consequences of our actions, doesn’t that demonstrate the reality of those actions? Is Musk just leading us back into another societal cycle of pseudo-psychology? I grew up in the ’70s after all, so I experienced the last one firsthand.
What about social responsibility? I learned recently that in the last municipal election, 37.1% of Aspen’s registered voters went to the polls. In fact, hard on the heels of the November 2020 presidential election where over 66% of registered voters, 158.4 million of about 240 million, went to the polls nationally, while less than four months later in Aspen, only 2,351 of 6,336 registered Aspen voters cast a municipal election ballot. And if you break that number down between registered voters living in free-market housing versus those living in deed-restricted housing, the numbers get even more interesting.
In Aspen’s 2021 municipal election, only 31% of registered voters living in free-market housing cast a ballot, a mere 1,156 of 3,761. Deed-restricted voters fared better, at 46%, or 1,195 of 2,575, but still trailed the November 2020 national election turnout by 20 percentage points, give or take.
And no, that’s no typo. Registered voters living in free-market housing constitute 59% of Aspen’s electorate, but only 49% of the last municipal election’s voter turnout. Granted, some of those inactive registered voters likely no longer live in Aspen given the transient nature of residency in America’s most expensive zip code and the challenge of involuntarily removing long-forgotten voter registrations of former Aspenites from Pitkin County’s voter rolls. But for those inactive yet registered Aspen voters who remain, what might be their excuse for not showing up at the polls?
Do they perhaps think it’s all just a simulation? I mean, it’s true, Aspen in many ways doesn’t feel like a real place compared to the average American small town. Do they, like Descartes, fear a cunning demon who might try to trick them into following his (for some reason in literature demons are almost always male) evil ways? Or, like Musk and Hughes, are they just so distracted by their productive genius that they simply forget to vote?
Descartes concluded that the cunning demon’s existence, and its motivation to deceive him into believing untruths by tricking his unreliable senses provided proof of his existence, and helped give rise to his philosophical first principle, “I think, therefore I am.” Or in Latin “Cogito, ergo, sum.”
Like Descartes' cunning demon, we can count on modern politicians of all stripes to use deception as a tool to gain and retain elected office. Only independent thought and a willingness to use democracy’s first principle, voting, can keep them from actualizing their deception. So, here’s to hoping a higher percentage of Aspen’s electorate choose to both think and vote on March 7, because demons abound, and the consequences of elections are no simulation.
Paul Menter can be reached at pmenter98388@gmail.com.