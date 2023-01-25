As the saying goes, facts don’t care about your feelings. It’s a popular quip among political pundits and others — some of whom like to clothe their feelings in made-up facts that simply don’t pass muster. That’s the one thing we can all count on from politicians of all stripes doing these days. They foment emotions in their constituency, invent facts supportive of their agenda and provoke division. Why division? In this era of social media tools tuned to divide us, it’s easier to propagate division with so-called facts than to facilitate consensus with real facts.
So I did a little research and found some real facts about Aspen’s affordable housing fund that you can look up yourself if you so desire. You can draw your own opinions from these facts; I offer mine at the end.
According to the city of Aspen’s Combined Annual Financial Reports (CAFR), in the 14 years from 2008 to 2021, affordable-housing-fund expenditures for operations and capital improvements — excluding interfund transfers that move money between city funds and one-time asset purchases — totaled approximately $136.7 million. Over the coming decade or so, including planning and infrastructure costs (some of which have already been incurred), the city plans to spend 2.97 times that amount, or around $400 million (an estimated cost, not a fact) on the 277-unit, 467-bedroom Lumberyard project alone. That’s $400 million for construction of a single affordable-housing project, not including any housing-program administrative costs, maintenance and improvements to existing affordable-housing projects or other new developments.
Also, from 2008 to 2021, annual collections of Aspen housing fund dedicated sales and real estate transfer taxes grew an average of 9.9% per year, from approximately $6.8 million in 2008 to approximately $23.2 million in 2021. During that same 14-year period, excluding interfund transfers and one-time asset sales, housing-fund operating expenses and capital outlay increased at the average annual rate of 12.1%, from $7.5 million in 2008 to $32.9 million in 2021. This means that on average, housing expenses grew 22.2% faster than housing revenues over the most recent 14 years for which audited results exist (12.2 divided by 9.9 minus 1 = 22.2%).
Last week, The Aspen Times reported that the city’s 2022 housing RETT collections declined 19% from 2021, to $17.1 million, and also reported that 2022 sales tax collections ended the year up 19.4% in 2022 — meaning the housing fund’s share of the city’s sales tax was about $2.4 million. This means combined 2022 housing sales tax and RETT revenues of $19.6 million declined 15.5% from 2021’s record total of $23.2 million; 2022 audited results are not yet available.
With the retail economy and free-market housing both softening, city staff are projecting a -42% reduction in housing sales and RETT taxes, down to $11.35 million in 2023 — less than half of 2021’s record collections of $23.2 million described above.
Finally, last November Aspen voters approved the short-term rental tax. The city forecasts that tax, which goes into effect this coming May, to add $10 million per year in revenue to city coffers for use primarily — but not exclusively — in support of affordable housing.
Into this mix of rapidly declining tax revenue and increasing tax burden on Aspen’s free-market real estate, the city’s recently released 2022-2026 Affordable Housing Strategic Plan sets a goal of adding 500 units to APCHA’s inventory of 3,127 units by 2026. Since Aspen’s proposed 2023 budget schedules the $125 million phase 1 construction of the Lumberyard project to begin in 2026, by definition that goal of 500 new units by 2026 cannot include any of the Lumberyard’s 277 units.
To summarize, while city of Aspen housing fund sales and RETT taxes have grown at a robust 9.9% annually since 2008, housing expenses have grown 22.2% faster, an average of 12.2% per year over that same 14-year period.
So, given these facts, can the city afford to maintain its existing subsidized affordable housing inventory, add 500 new affordable housing units by 2026 per its updated affordable housing strategic plan, and complete the 277-unit, $400-million Lumberyard project in the next decade without asking Aspen voters to increase taxes any further? The housing fund’s 2023 to 2027 five-year financial forecast, provided on pages 257 and 258 of the 2023 proposed budget, provides no funding for the housing strategic plan’s proposed 500 new housing units by 2026. And its forecast for funding just phase 1 of the 3-phase Lumberyard project is, in my opinion, speculative at best.
I want Aspen to have as much affordable housing as it needs to meet its community goals, but those feelings take a back seat to the facts at hand, including the fact that the city of Aspen does not have a viable plan to fund all its stated housing objectives. Assuming housing sales tax, RETT and new STR tax revenues all grow at the historic average rate of 9.9% in perpetuity, and total expenses continue to grow at 12.1%, by my calculations without additional resources, adding only the cost of a 30-year bond issue for Lumberyard’s phase 1 construction debt service in 2026 causes the housing fund to be out of money within seven years.
Fortunately, there is an election coming in March. Aspen’s voters deserve to know from their incumbent candidates with facts — not feelings — how the city plans to pay for all its housing goals over the coming decade before they cast their vote for mayor and two council seats.
