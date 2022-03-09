Untarnished triumph comes rarely and fleetingly. The catastrophe of life lurks around every bend. Last Saturday’s Aspen High School basketball regional championship, played at home and interlaced with the unexpected death of senior Lucas Lee’s mother, brought the intersection of tragedy and triumph into focus for the entire Aspen community, and not for the first time. For me, it also brought back events from long ago.
As a high school senior in the fall of 1979 in Cincinnati, Ohio, I played basketball for another AHS — Anderson High School. We were a relatively big school with over 300 students in our graduating class. That fall, our coach scheduled a preseason scrimmage against tiny powerhouse Cincinnati Country Day. Coached by local legend Joe Cruse, the Silver Knights, with only 16 boys in their graduating class, wiped the floor with us in that scrimmage. At the end of that season in the spring of 1980, Country Day made its way through Ohio’s single-A state tournament, and a state title looked inevitable. Tragically, Coach Cruse suffered a career-ending heart attack after their regional final that was held at our high school gym. His team pulled together and went on to make the state tournament championship game but lost in overtime.
Flash forward to 2012, and the Silver Knights return to the state championship. Rob Hertzel, a player on the Country Day team that wiped the floor with us in that scrimmage, and that fell one game short of a 1980 state title, lies dying of stage-four colon cancer. Rob’s son Holden starts as Country Day’s center on the 2012 Country Day team. In his book “Finishing the Job”, author Rich Hoyt documents the story of Country Day’s run to a 2012 Ohio state championship, with Rob Hertzel living long enough to see his son with his teammates reach the pinnacle of high school sports, finishing the work that Rob and his teammates, and Coach Cruse, began three decades prior for themselves, their school and their community.
More locally, the last time the Aspen’s boys’ basketball team made it this far in a state tournament, in the spring of 2010, my daughters were sophomores at Aspen High School. I remember distinctly the community’s buzz and excitement around that team, as well as its accompanying tragedy. Jon Maletz’s poignant Aspen Times Weekly story of March 26, 2010, “Nothing but net, Aspen basketball makes a run for the ages,” describes that, as Aspen Coach Steve Ketchum guided his team through the state tournament, his father Lowell lay gravely ill in a Longmont hospital. Lowell lived long enough to listen on the radio to his son’s undefeated team play in that 2010 state championship game, which they lost to Faith Christian. Having been “kept in the dark” by family members about the severity of his father’s condition so as not to distract him during his team’s playoff run, Steve Ketchum spent the following four days with his father in that hospital room.
Maletz’s story goes on to describe that 2010 Aspen team as “… a source of great joy this winter. They provided a welcome distraction in times of personal or economic trouble. They became a galvanizing force for Aspen, a topic of conversation from newsrooms to restaurants to city council chambers. The reason for many to venture out on bitter weeknights, the reason to fill the Aspen High bleachers from the hardwood to the cinder-block walls.”
Like that 2010 team, and so many other teams before them, the undefeated 2021-2022 Aspen Skiers have brought great joy to the Aspen community this winter. Tomorrow, AHS, led by coach Cory Parker — who himself played for Coach Ketchum’s Aspen Skiers in the state tournament semifinals in 2008 — takes its turn at finding more triumph in the midst of tragedy, facing Resurrection Christian in the round of eight. Should Aspen advance, the semifinal games are this Friday, and the state championship game will be played this Saturday.
Like the Silver Knights of tiny Cincinnati Country Day, the great teams that preceded them in Aspen, and countless boys and girls high school teams in communities across the nation, Aspen’s Skiers have the opportunity to finish the job. And by "finish the job," I don’t mean win, although that would be both deserved and nice.
No achievement in sports can ever in any way compensate for a loved one’s loss. But in the face of tragedy, such community-centered events as last Saturday’s regional championship game are not merely distractions. They are in many ways the opposite of distractions. They are glue that can help hold individuals and communities together through adversity. They reinforce the importance of living in the moment, and supporting the friends, family, teachers and students around us.
Last Saturday’s regional championship game provided the venue for Aspen to rally around the Lee family in that tragic moment, helping them and the community to keep moving forward. Finishing the job is not about the triumph of high school state championships or the tragedies that inevitably and unexpectedly come. The Aspen community, and this team, have already and once again demonstrated that finishing the job is about the true triumph that comes from how communities deal with those tragedies together.
