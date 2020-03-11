It’s what millennials call a meme. Barbie, that stereotypical blonde doll which came to life in the 1960s, finds mathematics difficult. Just search your web browser for “Barbie, math class is tough” and you’ll find it. Just pull her string and she’ll tell you, along with asking if you have a crush on anybody. Let’s hear it for insipid cultural references foisted upon us by more-than-half-century-old stereotypes.
Ironically, for most of us, Barbie was right. Mathematics, and the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) are challenging academic subjects. Rooted in the laws of the natural world, these college degree fields offer less gray area for interpretation as to what constitutes a right or wrong answer than, say, marketing or my undergraduate major, communications.
In my defense, I also earned a minor in economics and went on to a graduate degree in finance, ultimately demonstrating adequate mathematical proficiency. Although, things looked grim for me in 8th grade when I received a D in math and was slotted for my high school’s remedial track. Fortunately, my parents believed me when I told them I was completely mortified by my teacher’s creepy fondness for 8th-grade girls, and therefore unable to focus on the lessons.
My parents petitioned me back into the college prep track, but it was up to a 6-foot 4-inch tall class outcast named Mark, constantly and intimidatingly clad in a canvas, olive drab army surplus coat, who finally had enough of the teacher’s shenanigans. When the teacher’s advances on one particular girl became a tad too assertive, he did what no other teacher, administrator, or parent, let alone 8th-grader was willing to do back in 1976. He took action in her defense, pinning that teacher against a row of lockers, letting him know in no uncertain terms he was out of line.
In a single moment, the perceived bully took out the real bully.
And aren’t we always looking for the person who will take action when others don’t? A savior of sorts, and sometimes it takes a bully to beat a bully. I believe that thought process might have contributed to Pitkin County’s Democratic Presidential Primary vote tally last week. Billionaire, and perceived Wall Street bully (at least I see him that way) and media mogul Michael Bloomberg beat both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to finish first in Colorado’s most affluent county of Pitkin. Bernie took the state as a whole and only Bernie and Biden remain as legitimate Democratic party contenders in the wake of “Super Tuesday’s” results which fared poorly for Bloomberg almost everywhere else.
I am merely your carpetbagging columnist from Carbondale. But my take is, Pitkin County voters bought Bloomberg’s assertion that Bernie can’t beat Trump, so they voted for their own billionaire bully to take on the billionaire bully in the White House. But after his pathetic Super Tuesday showing in the wake of a half-billion-dollar ad spend, Bloomberg abruptly pulled the plug on his campaign, demonstrating the perseverance of a wet paper towel.
In an attempt to pile on Bloomberg’s decision to quit, MSNBC’s Brian Williams, infamous for falsely claiming to have been under fire in a U.S. military helicopter in Iraq, demonstrated Barbie’s point on math’s toughness. He and New York Times Editorial Board member Mara Gay presented as fact a Twitter post by one Mekita Rivas claiming that Bloomberg’s $500 million ad spend was enough to give every American $1 million and have money left over.
It only sounds like a Saturday Night live spoof. It actually happened live on MSNBC last Thursday March 5th. Williams and Gay took Rivas at her word rather than performing 8th grade division. Gay even doubled down calling it “true and disturbing.” What is really true and disturbing is that neither Williams nor Gay, two media elites who likely consider Trump supporters stupid, lacked the mental agility to do a basic order of magnitude check in the moment and realize Rivas’ assertion was balderdash. When you’re reading a script rather than thinking on your feet, the results can be devastating.
$500 million divided by 372 million people comes to $1.53, which is almost enough to buy every American a candy bar at the grocery store. In order to pay every American $1 million Bloomberg would have had to fork out $327 TRILLION dollars, roughly 14 times the current federal debt of $23.4 trillion, and climbing. As gaffes go, it may be even worse than Joe Biden’s recent absurd assertion that 150 million Americans have been killed by gun violence.
I’m not gonna lie, had Bloomberg written me a check for $1 million, I’d have changed parties and voted for him too. But in the end the Democrats’ perceived best bet to beat Trump took the rest of his vast supply of gold-plated marbles and went home. In doing so, he demonstrated less personal character than at least one 8th-grade outcast in the unending and universal battle against bullies.
Neither Biden nor Sanders will ever be mistaken for a bully, but like Barbie they look to me like more-than-half-century-old stereotypes. Yet these are the individuals to whom the task of unseating Trump from the Presidential bully pulpit now apparently rests. Unless their mastery of math is better than MSNBC’s, they won’t even be able to count the required electoral votes, let alone win them in November.