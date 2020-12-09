I was 5 years old when Stanley Kubrick’s movie masterpiece “2001: A Space Odyssey” (co-written by Arthur C. Clarke) hit the big screen in April of 1968. The movie dared to capture humanity’s arc in its entirety, and then some. From pre-human apes in the famous “dawn of man” sequence to 21st-century space explorers as imagined by Kubrick at the height of the 1960s’ Cold War space race with the Soviets.
I recall my mother describing Hollywood’s most famous film cut, which occurs near the beginning of “2001:” the moment when one of the apes, having discovered his preeminence among prehistoric creatures, throws an animal bone of a vanquished quadruped skyward. The bone gyrates in midair as the scene cuts to a 21st-century spaceship.
My parents were so enamored with the movie that they bought the soundtrack, a collection of classical masterpieces. They include, most famously, Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustrua,” Johann Strauss II’s “The Blue Danube” and — perhaps most importantly to the movie — 20th-century avant-garde composer Gyorgi Ligeti’s “Atmospheres.” It was my introduction to classical music, and I remember playing it over and over on my father’s hi fidelity stereo.
Along with its extraordinary soundtrack, Kubrick’s movie includes a visual catalyst: a large, black, rectangular monolith presented in the shape of what the ancient Greeks called the “golden rectangle.” The monolith’s height-to-width proportion of 1.618 to 1 provides a ratio referred to in nature as dynamic symmetry. Matching proportions found throughout biology — including the whirl of a seashell, the heart of a sunflower and a leaf’s arc against its stem, among other such natural biological occurrences — reflect this proportion.
In “2001,” when the monolith appears, things change. It first appears to the apes and signals their anointment as the earth’s evolving dominant species. Later, the monolith appears on the moon, within a futuristic mining operation. Six ape-descendant astronaut-miners attempt to take their picture with the monolith, but a high-pitched noise emanating from the structure generates so much audible pain that they are unable to snap the shot.
Kubrick later described the monolith as symbolizing the advent of change. So, when a similar structure was spotted in a remote Bureau of Land Management desert in Utah on Nov. 19 by wildlife biologists counting wild sheep from a helicopter, news agencies had a field day comparing it to the movie monolith. Never mind that the Utah monolith was silver and triangular, rather than black and rectangular. Those were just details, and this is, after all, 2020 — history's most unpredictable year. What further change might such an object portend?
The comparison was silly, but news outlets played it up. Was it an alien structure? A review of Google Earth imagery determined that the Utah monolith was installed sometime in 2015 or 2016 and had remained undiscovered until 2020. Soon after its discovery, videos from intrepid adventurers disclosed details confirming that it was, in fact, human constructed. Coordinates of its location were soon on the internet, and it became a simple matter of time and access to a four-wheel drive vehicle for anyone to find it and perhaps enjoy a safe, spontaneously adventurous outing during this otherwise dreadful year of COVID-19-induced isolation.
As we were in Moab over Thanksgiving, my wife suggested we visit Utah’s silver monolith ourselves. So, on the Friday after Thanksgiving, off we went. My GPS app told me the monolith was a mere 18.5 miles southwest of Moab, but two and a half hours distant by automobile on an isolated, four-wheel-drive road. As we approached, it became clear we weren’t alone. About a dozen vehicles lined two entrance points to a dry wash leading to the monolith’s secluded location.
We hiked in, accompanied by a BLM ranger who had come to “see what this thing is all about,” as he put it. The small canyon felt like an intimate amphitheater where the latest in spontaneous entertainment played to a small crowd lucky enough to be nearby. We snapped pictures, took videos, watched one young visitor scramble to the surprisingly stout monolith’s 12-foot-high top so her hiking partner could take her picture while she sat on it. Unlike the movie, this monolith didn’t complain. The BLM ranger looked on laconically and mumbled about needing a permit system to count visitors.
Alas, mere hours after we left, four men — one news report referred to them as “skydivers” — arrived and unceremoniously tore the monolith down, citing universal standards of leaving no trace on public lands. Pictures indicate that they left the monolith’s base behind, which last I checked constitutes a trace, as they carted off its remnants in their fossil-fuel-guzzling vehicle. Their disingenuous invocation of environmental integrity provided faux justification for their sanctimonious intent to hijack a national news story and make it about themselves. The next day, a copycat monolith appeared in Romania. A couple days later, another appeared in California.
Utah’s silver monolith was art imitating art. But unlike Kubrick’s movie monolith — which symbolized the interconnectedness of everything across time — this time, once discovered it only took humans eight days to tear down what someone had, with excellent craftsmanship, built five years prior.
Somewhere, the anonymous artist(s) is/are smiling. This juxtaposition, patiently permitted to unfold, revealed the Utah monolith’s artistic purpose, illustrating how far we’ve come since the dawn of man. The only real difference between Kubrick’s “2001” monolith scene with the apes — jumping around and screaming — and the humans who tore Utah’s silver monolith down, was that the humans were wearing clothes.