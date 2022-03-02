For the uninitiated, Wordle is a new online word game, accessible only from its website and playable only once per day. The new Wordle craze requires the user to tap into his or her code deciphering skills to identify a five-letter word in six tries or less. Entering a letter contained by the word in its correct position results in a green cell. Entering a letter contained by the word in the wrong position results in a yellow cell. Entering a letter not contained by the word results in a gray cell.
Their focus on word identification and resonation rather than contextual meaning seems to be at the core of my aversion to word games. When crossword puzzles originally appeared in the early 1920s, that era’s social media — the tabloid press — included them as a marketing ploy to increase circulation. The New York Times, then the universally undisputed provider of accurate, complete, contextual news, sneered. According to technologist and curator of the “Pessimists Archive” Louis Anslow’s recent article in Big Think, the “Gray Lady” referred to them as “a familiar form of madness.” The New Republic indicated crosswords as the exercise of “fixing false definitions in the mind.”
The London Times compared crosswords to an invasive weed that threatened American economic production as “the wild hyacinth of American Industry.” “Crossword puzzleitis” and “crossword insomnia” entered the medical lexicon, as individuals and institutions satirized, pathologized and demonized the trend. The top-tier press’ animosity did little to stem the spread of crosswords as populations were for the first time collectively connected to diversionary media. Within five years, the London Times printed its first crossword, and by the start of World War II, the New York Times also relented, justifying the degradation of its self-defined journalistic standards to the nation’s need for universal distraction in a time of world conflict.
In the context of crossword puzzle history, modern social media’s explosion into an all-consuming, multi-tentacled kraken of distraction feels like the accelerating progression of the lowest common denominator, which may indeed constitute a new super pathology. The real surprise is that Wordle found a niche within that social media madness and so rapidly gained interest. And the adaptive New York Times, rather than disdaining the trend as beneath their high journalistic standards as they did with crosswords a century ago, recently purchased Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure price — no doubt as an instrument for guiding clicks toward its online edition. In my estimation, they got a screaming deal.
More locally in an example of the battle between the importance of word meaning and mere word identification, the city of Aspen took its residents through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass in asking them to emotionally identify and resonate with the word “emergency” by including climate change as the definitional basis for its Dec. 7 un-noticed consideration and approval of its residential development and short-term rental permit dual moratoria.
Humanity’s degradation of the Earth’s ecosystems, inclusive of climate change, have long constituted an emergency for purposes of the planet’s long-term future. However, for purposes of local legislation, Aspen’s charter defines “emergency” far more narrowly and in the interests of governmental transparency. Its section 4.11 defines “emergency” as only those conditions urgently threatening “public property, health, peace and safety.” Only such factually discernable conditions qualify for emergency-ordinance status and consequent enactment without advance public notice — and for good reason. Adopting laws in a democracy should be deliberative, not authoritarian.
The city’s use of climate change as its fact-based criteria for meeting this narrow definition therefore requires by the rules of logic that Aspenites conclude their city council factually feared Aspen would imminently burn to a crisp had ordinance 27’s enactment been delayed a week in order to permit otherwise legally required advance notice and public deliberation. As tortured as such an argument is, even Aspen’s attorneys understood it beat arguing their real motivation: the prevention of owners’ rights under current law to use and improve their private residential property.
As reported in this newspaper last Saturday, ABOR attorney Chris Bryan (whose wife — also an attorney — once successfully defended the city to Colorado’s Supreme Court against a claim that its disposable bag fee was an unconstitutional tax), in his closing comments to last week’s two-day hearing on his client’s request for a preliminary injunction against Ordinance 27, referenced Alice in Wonderland. He compared the city of Aspen to Humpty Dumpty, telling Alice that “the word means whatever I want it to mean.” Bryan’s point being Aspen’s improper expansion of the legal definition of “emergency” to include the important issue of climate change, despite its definitional absence from Aspen’s charter. Such definitional manipulation opens a window permitting governments to promulgate virtually any new law restricting private property rights without advance public notice.
And therein lies the rub. Outside the world of word games, it’s insufficient to merely identify and resonate with words. Words must be precisely defined and mutually understood. And justice requires the subordination of authority to honor such mutually understood definitions. Asking the public to resonate with emotionally charged terms such as climate change when they are not present in those mutually understood definitions constitutes a manipulation rather than a furtherance of the democratic process.
Final written arguments to Judge Norrdin are due this Friday. She has promised a prompt ruling thereafter. At that point we will learn if Aspen has descended into the world of Wordle and Alice in Wonderland, where meaning is subordinate to identification and resonation, or if the mutually defined meaning of words remains primary in determining government’s protection of private property rights.
Reach Paul Menter at pmenter98388@gmail.com.