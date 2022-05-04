You may not see a connection between Florida’s decision to strip the Disney Corporation of its Reedy Creek private government privileges and the city of Aspen’s residential development and short-term rental moratorium extension, but I do. Allow me to explain.
Created by the virtually unanimous approval of the 1967 Florida state legislature (a single representative voted against it), the Reedy Creek Improvement District provided Walt Disney World’s private local government. Until last week.
Having built California’s Disneyland in only 366 days in 1954-55 ― before state and local governments understood the negative environmental impacts of such massive development projects ― Walt Disney negotiated a deal with the state of Florida to bypass local building codes and environmental regulations. Accountability to genuine governmental oversight would dramatically increase the cost and slow the development of his surreptitiously acquired 40 square miles of environmentally sensitive, central Florida wetlands intended for his ultimate vision, Disney World. Walt needed to make a deal.
At a time of American urban decline, the almost universally beloved Walt Disney envisioned, along with a central Florida theme park, a real city inhabited by real people, to serve as a laboratory for how future urban centers could thrive. He coined his vision EPCOT, the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. The presence of an urban center in Disney’s plans gave credibility in the form of an arguably public purpose to the company’s request to the Florida legislature for local government autonomy.
Then, on Dec. 15, 1966, Walt Disney unexpectedly died. But Disney’s board of directors pushed forward with a request to the state of Florida for a special district government, providing Disney autonomy over development regulations and local governmental services to all its properties. On May 12, 1967, the legislature passed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act.
It didn’t take long for the Disney board to then change its mind about EPCOT. With their visionary leader gone, they lost interest in building a real city for real people. Opened in 1982, EPCOT visitors pay top dollar to experience and celebrate human achievement, and technological innovation from cultures from around the world ― as visitors, not residents.
It also didn’t take long for the state to regret its creation of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. In early 1968, in “State v. Reedy Creek Improvement District 216 So. 2d 202 (1968),” the state sued Reedy Creek for its issuance of $12 million in tax-exempt drainage revenue bonds for the “drainage and reclamation of wet and submerged lands.” The state claimed that the bonds pledged public credit for a private purpose ― a theme park; that its own legislature’s creation of a multi-county special district (Reedy Creek overlaps Orange and Osceola counties) less than a year prior was constitutionally impermissible; that the Reedy Creek Improvement District Act violated the state constitution’s single-purpose rule; and that the act imposed unconstitutional obligations on surrounding counties to collect the district’s taxes and special assessments.
After losing at the circuit court level, the state appealed to the Florida Supreme Court, which unanimously rejected the state’s claims. The case’s written summary oozes the incredulity of a Supreme Court unamused by a state bureaucracy attempting to leverage the court’s protections against constitutional violations from their own legislature’s recent statutory transgression of creating a special district government with the unique characteristic of being one in the same with its single private corporate landholder. Unhampered by ever-evolving and improving environmental and development regulation standards, and the need for its bondholders to pay income tax on their interest earnings, Walt Disney World opened in 1971.
Flash forward half a century to 2022 and it’s a different world. Disney and its shareholders, finding themselves at odds with Florida’s new “Parental Rights in Education” law for fanning the flames of the “don’t say gay” opposition movement, just experienced the Florida legislature’s dissolution of its sweetheart Reedy Creek Improvement District government.
The dissolution, which may constitute legitimate legislative action, definitely constitutes political payback. It dissolves the Reedy Creek Improvement District on June 1, 2023. I imagine like 1968, another “Disney v. Florida” legal battle looms. That original $12 million has exploded to almost a billion dollars in Reedy Creek tax-exempt debt. Florida’s courts will likely again decide that debt’s fate, which could be an Osceola County/Orange County taxpayer-funded Reedy Creek debt assumption. This all begs the question, after losing that 1968 Supreme Court case, why didn’t the 1968 Florida legislature just repeal Reedy Creek and save us all this drama?
That brings us to Aspen’s short-term rental and residential moratorium woes. I doubt Aspen’s City Council appreciates being compared to the current Florida legislature and its lightning rod governor, but I see two significant parallels.
First, where Florida’s current governor and legislature impose increased governmental cost and regulatory scrutiny by subjecting Disney to the same laws and regulations as every other Florida business, Aspen’s City Council seeks to exact higher fees from free-market residential property owners.
And second, where Florida once granted special dispensation to Disney because it planned to create the experimental community of tomorrow, Aspen seeks to charge its dwindling population of residential free-market owners even more to redevelop their homes, and keep them from participating in the actual community of tomorrow, a community where the flexible use of free-market residential real estate is fast becoming a resort-community norm.
In Aspen, as in Florida, what the government giveth, it can taketh away.
