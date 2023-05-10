OK, fellow Colorado homeowners, what’s your number? Mine is 70.8%, as in the assessed value of my home increased 70.8% in two years.
By all accounts, I appear to be one of the lucky ones. My first stroke of luck is living in Garfield County as opposed to Pitkin County, which, according to news accounts, saw average residential property value increases of 85%. The statewide increases triggered a political response by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, whose proposed property tax relief measure will likely appear on this November’s ballot. More on that in a minute.
All this interest and energy around residential property values was triggered by the recent release of bi-annual property assessed values by Colorado’s county assessors. The every-other-year property value reassessment made public over the past couple weeks requires a deeper dive than usual due to the stratospheric value increases it includes.
Going back in time, 2021 assessments were calculated near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, those values did not include the pandemic’s impact. If you remember news stories from the time, or were affected personally as a property owner, Colorado mountain resort communities including the Roaring Fork Valley experienced 40% to 50% average increases in residential sales pricing between 2020 and 2021. That sales price spike no doubt impacted the recently disclosed 2023 county assessor valuation calculations.
The problem, or I should say one problem, is that in the time frame used in the calculation of those assessed values, the years 2021 and 2022, don’t reflect the current trend in residential sales prices. As inflation and interest rates skyrocketed, residential sales prices declined. The result? Taxable values spiking upward right at the moment when real values are tanking downward.
But never fear, Gov. Polis is here to take the sting out of the property tax bite that assessed value increase holds in store for Colorado homeowners. Never one to let a perceived crisis go to waste in pursuit of a nakedly political goal, the governor’s office immediately announced a proposed property tax relief ballot measure for voters to consider this fall. According to a May 1 article in the Colorado Sun, the Senate Bill 303 will, if approved by the May 8 end of the legislative session (which coincided with my deadline for this column), will ask Colorado voters to provide themselves with 10 years of property tax relief.
What are the details of the plan, you ask? Well, that’s where the devil always resides. For starters, it’s important to understand that the current method for calculating property tax in Colorado has about as little to do with the actual value of property as you can imagine. In fact, only the initial input, the county assessor’s determination of value, bears any relationship to a property’s value for purposes of tax calculation. So, what is the governor proposing? Perhaps a rational reformulation of property tax calculations to reflect the true value of private property and ensure that every Colorado property owner and every city, town, county, school district and special district that relies on property taxes is treated fairly and equally?
Yea, no. There’s apparently no political value in the pursuit of rational tax policy. Instead, SB 303 provides three areas of supposed tax relief.
First, SB 303 reduces the “assessment rate” by which property values are multiplied to arrive at a taxable value from 6.976% to 6.7% for residential properties until 2032, and from 29% to 27.8% for commercial properties until at least 2026 and maybe longer depending on “economic conditions” whatever that means.
Second, residential property owners get to exempt the first $40,000 of their homes’ assessed value from taxation for 2023 and 2024. Why? Because $40,000. I guess because the governor said so.
Third, SB 303 prevents most local governments and special districts from collecting property tax increases above the rate of inflation, but then exempts school districts from such limitations. No surprise here. As I wrote last week, the state needs school districts to collect as much property tax as possible to reduce the amount of state funds needed for the legislature to fulfill its Amendment 23 funding obligations – which they have failed to do now for 13 straight years.
One more thing, doesn’t Colorado’s TABOR constitutional amendment already limit property tax increases local governments can exact from their citizens without a vote? The town of Basalt learned that painful lesson back in 2019, as I recall, when they repaid $1.89 million in over-collected property taxes. Why would the state government want to create new statutory limitations on Colorado’s already byzantine property tax calculation methodology when a long-standing constitutional limitation already exists? How is SB 303 anything more than Gov. Polis’s and the state Democrats’ next maneuver, deftly presented as a ballot measure that will pass overwhelmingly because it’s a tax cut, to usurp home rule control from local governments across the state?
SB 303, it’s the property tax cut proposed by the one Colorado government that doesn’t receive any property taxes, the state. There is nothing quite like a governor asking his voters to cut the taxes they pay to every governmental jurisdiction in the state except the one that he runs. How courageous.
But hey, Gov. Polis knows best…
