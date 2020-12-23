This past Sunday, as I prepared for dinner, I pulled a bottle of my go-to Sunday night cabernet sauvignon out of the wine rack. It’s a very good yet inexpensive wine, the best kind. I discovered it a little over a year ago. Only this past Sunday did the wine’s label reveal to my distracted mind its rich, serendipitous irony: “Hindsight 20/20.”
It’s hard to believe that Christmas day is two days away. New Year’s Eve comes, as it always does, a week later. This horrid, unrelenting hellish year that is 2020 seems to have gained momentum as it has progressed. It’s almost surprising, rather than relieving, that it’s almost over. But for better or worse, almost over it is.
So, in hindsight, were there things we could have done to make this wretched year any less wretched? I’m sure there are, but there’s always plenty of time to dwell on — and blame others for — our failures. Will the chronological passing of a year whose numerology one would otherwise consider to be the harbinger of sharper focus, clearer purpose and therefore improved outcomes ring in the beginning of the end of the world’s most ironically timed and widespread societal disruption since World War II?
Great Britain, now facing new more easily transmittable COVID-19 mutations, which will undoubtedly transit the North Atlantic to invade our shores in coming weeks if they haven’t already, struggles with how to manage approaching holiday celebrations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson — doing his best Alan Rickman impersonation as the Sheriff of Nottingham from that now aged and mostly forgettable Kevin Costner movie adaptation of “Robin Hood” — has decided to call off Christmas. As if the celebration of Christendom’s savior’s birth can be canceled. But I get it.
If there’s one thing 2020 has provided (other than a new, mutating virus to which humanity has no natural immunity), it’s a platform for rebellion, for taking a stand against all that’s wrong with the world. Even if that rebellion makes things worse. Rebellions purposefully disrupt our understanding of what is wrong and what is right in pursuit of some underlying goal, sometimes for the better and sometimes not. In either case, what better time to disrupt than this year of already epic disruption?
The year has been a long, dark tunnel, dramatically interspersed with blinding metaphorical lightning strikes on bone-dry kindling made so from a long, widespread drought of intellectually honest leadership, not just one orange guy. George Floyd’s death and the resulting nationwide “defund the police” movement. Seattle’s dalliance with “CHAZ-CHOP” anarchy that resulted in two murders that we know of, not to mention that city’s epidemic homelessness and drug addiction problems. Portland’s nightly riots, to which one could almost set his or her watch. And perhaps at the foundation of it all, the post-modern movement to remove truth from our lexicon of understanding. Are these positive disruptions along the lines of those that ended Apartheid in South Africa in the 1980s, or catalyzed 1960s America out of its Plessy v Ferguson, separate-but-equal systemically racist malaise?
To the contrary, some of its separatist sentiment looks like Plessy v Ferguson II, the sequel.
Here in the Roaring Fork Valley, our hospitality economy has taken a massive hit. Consequently, Pitkin County’s unemployment rate is Colorado’s second highest, at 10.2%. Our valley’s documented COVID case numbers are higher than most and more than twice Denver’s on a per-capita basis. While Denver’s cases hover between 40 and 50 per 100,000 population, the Roaring Fork Valley’s per-capita caseload, while nominally infinitesimal by comparison, is over 100 per 100,000.
But those statistics don’t seem to inhibit the rapid influx of former urban dwellers fleeing to less densely populated communities. Places where 20-somethings wear “black bloc” while setting courthouses on fire and heroin addicts blocking the sidewalks are still considered symptoms of societal decay and human suffering worth addressing. At least for now.
So, what next? Christmas is seen almost universally as a symbolic light in the darkness. Could Christmas 2020 be the light at the end of our COVID-19-catalyzed stumble towards anarchy, also known as the death of truth? Could it be a reason to celebrate a turning of the tide against this viral scourge? In foresight, I think most of us would agree, probably not.
Christmas isn’t about saving this terrestrial ball from itself, let alone stemming its pestilential viruses and systemic mistruths, but rather the promise of salvation. Relying on some spiritually corrective force to intervene due to the passing of a date on a calendar — so set by Roman Emperor Constantine to coincide with Pagan winter solstice festivals when his 313 A.D. Edict of Milan accepted Christianity as the city-state’s official religion — would be naïve.
Christmas, with its unchanging, inextinguishable two-millennia-old promise of salvation, never has been a panacea or guide to pull humanity away from our ages-old predilection to slouch towards anarchy and away from truth. If it was, none of this would be happening. Pulling society out of such anarchic spirals is our terrestrial work, not God’s spiritual work.
Yes, hindsight is, like perfect vision, always 20/20, and the events of the year 2020 will engender plenty of hindsight. But as Albert Camus understood over a half century ago, history proves time and again that the removal of truth never leads to freedom. To the contrary, it always leads to enslavement.
Merry Christmas, 2020.