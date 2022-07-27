As the Aspen Brewing Company’s hashtag says, up here, we’re downstream from nobody. While Aspen grapples with its worker housing challenges, we get first crack at the rapidly diminishing regional water supply, at least in geographic terms. Storms bump the Continental Divide and deposit rain and snow in the surrounding mountains. Gravity combined with the Colorado Plateau’s unique geography send this water west.
Three hundred miles downstream as the crow flies and for decades now, this diminishing water supply no longer replenishes lakes Powell and Mead in the face of mega-drought and overdevelopment. Somewhere, John Wesley Powell shakes his head in dismay from our unwillingness to heed his century-and-a-half-old warning. Less water behind the dams means less hydroelectric generating capacity. Hoover and Glen Canyon hydroelectric power generation are consequently 33% and 40% below their generating maximums respectively, and it’s not going to get better. If the water levels behind the two dams gets too low — and they are as low as they have ever been since the lakes were originally filled six and nine decades ago, respectively — their turbines could, conceivably, stop turning altogether.
A recent Bureau of Reclamation official’s news quote defines the condition as concerning, but not a “crisis.” Hmm. It was a statement that reminded me of actor Kevin Bacon’s oft-quoted 1978 Animal House line during the movie’s infamous homecoming parade riot scene. Dressed in his ROTC uniform, his character implores parade-goers to “Remain calm!” and exclaims “All is well!” — right before he’s flattened by the rushing mob.
That’s right: Even Colorado’s water crisis is less than six degrees from Kevin Bacon.
But hydropower isn’t the only energy source produced as a consequence of the Colorado plateau’s unique geography. Up on the Roan Plateau and other places on the Western Slope, shale oil and natural gas contribute to America’s position as the world’s largest producer of fossil fuels (according to worldpopulationreview.com) and its status as a “net exporter” of the stuff. The word “net” is important here, because much of that oil and gas, absurdly, goes overseas. In exchange, we import often more expensive fuels drilled in places like Saudi Arabia to meet our domestic consumption needs.
Why? Energy policy is complicated and maintaining Middle East stability apparently trumps establishing domestic energy self-sufficiency and leads to unintended consequences like presidential fist bumps with national leaders who murder their own citizens inside their nations’ embassies. But I digress.
Circling back to water: Insufficiency to sustain western Colorado demands, let alone the thirsty and continually growing urban regions of Nevada, Arizona and Southern California, for the long term is no longer a threat. The Barbarians are at the gate. And what about our state’s own urban megalopolis that now stretches from Loveland in the north to Colorado Springs in the south? Oh yes, they’re with the Barbarians.
Rounding out the Western Slope’s economic trinity of water, energy and housing, here in Fat City, municipal government plans to dramatically reshape the city’s “built environment,” as Aspen’s Community Development department calls it. Primarily that reshaping includes prioritizing deed-restricted affordable housing over all other land uses, with large new developments, dramatically increased mitigation fees and virtually nonexistent regulatory hurdles. It’s an unprecedented dedication of resources reaching into the hundreds of millions of dollars that anticipates Aspen’s economic growth will continue towards the stratosphere in a straight line for the rest of time, more or less.
This observation begs the question, just what does Aspen produce that makes such strong, stable growth a reasonable long-term economic proposition? Ideas and experiences come to mind, which is a diplomatic way of saying Aspen produces almost nothing of economically intrinsic value.
Don’t get me wrong, Aspen is a great place, perhaps one of the planet’s greatest places, but it’s not great because it produces physical assets of value that sustain its own growth. To the contrary — and notwithstanding its upstream beer and a few other productive exceptions — it’s primarily a place that the world’s greatest economic producers come to connect, relax, unwind, and above all, consume.
They consume Aspen’s beautiful natural surroundings, its arts festivals, its recreational opportunities and its finite real estate all in far higher demand than their supply can ever support, driving the Aspen illusion of “value creation.” When the productive world thrives, so does Aspen. And ironically, when the productive world struggles, Aspen still thrives, at a little slower pace. Why? Even during the Great Recession, Aspen’s monied production class of visitors continued willingly consuming local offerings sufficiently to keep generating the taxes that fill the socialistically tilting bubble which is the city’s local economy, and kept it from popping.
But the coming battles may upend even Aspen’s uniquely durable economic balance. Historians attribute Mark Twain with the observation that “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” What exactly happens to Aspen’s, and the Western Slope’s, regional economy when the West’s real fight over water and our nation’s real fight over genuine energy independence are fully joined — with the Colorado river basin and its adjacent shale oil at their respective centers — remains a question of conjecture. But those fights both appear poised to begin soon.
Whatever happens, there is no separating Aspen’s allure from the trinitarian interconnectedness of water, energy and worker housing. Aspen’s unquenchable thirst for the ungoverned growth of government-subsidized housing requires the unfaltering growth of a strong economy, and without reasonably priced water and energy, there is no growth. Time will tell if, in addition to locally produced beer, there is enough real value in being downstream from nobody to make it happen.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.