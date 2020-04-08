We’ve all seen the unforgettable 1966 cartoon adaptation of the famous Dr. Seuss book, “How the Grinch stole Christmas.” On Christmas Eve, a grumpy green creature steals all the presents from the unsuspecting Whos of Whoville. He intends to end Christmas for good, but when the Whos gather in their public square on Christmas morning and begin to sing, he realizes that in the end, he is unable to take anything that really matters from the Whos.
Armed with this new insight that in another context might be called faith, the Grinch transforms from an evil green monster into a glowing apostle of green goodness. You know, not unlike kale. Our unapologetic and newly anointed hero rides triumphantly back into Whoville on his Grinch-sled. Trumpets blare as he happily redistributes his ill-gotten goodies to their rightful recipients.
When feast time comes, the forgiving Whos even let Mr. Grinch carve their “roast beast,” a task of some cultural significance. The meaning of Christmas, articulated through Boris Karloff’s dulcet narration as nothing less than “much more,” remains only vaguely but inclusively defined. With no one worse off for his animus, the Grinch and the forgiving Whos of Whoville find reconciliation.
This Easter, another Grinch comes. The COVID-19 coronavirus has left houses of all faiths up and down this valley and worldwide to find creative ways to continue their traditions. The impact on those of the Christian faith is especially profound in this moment. Our most holy day, Easter Sunday, the resurrection of Christ and the promise of salvation, is left for us to celebrate apart from each other on April 12, via Zoom, Webex, and other forms of socially distant worship.
This new Grinch, unlike its predecessor, is no sentient cartoon able to reason away its own biases. It is a new virus to which humans have no natural immunity. It indiscriminately seeks new hosts upon which to multiply and thrive. Catalyzed by its genuine danger, which will contribute to, and independently cause, hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide and combined with a historic dose of media-infused fear, this new Grinch forces an intersection, not frequently encountered, of all forms of human inquiry.
These inquisitive forms, including science, economics, politics, philosophy and religion, all compete for our attention as the primary basis for understanding this heretofore unknown Grinch-like coronavirus threat. With no societal consensus for assigning a priority order to these forms of inquiry (we used to have such consensus, we don’t anymore), we lack the tools to frame the matter in its proper context. Therefore, the most baseline form of crisis management — stopping everything no matter the cost — emerges as our only available consensual response.
Science seems the obvious mechanism for combating this new Grinch. Its method provides the dispassionate and objective framework for analysis of COVID-19’s characteristics, and recommendations for how to best combat its effects. Except that science’s effectiveness relies on available data, which for the moment remains limited. Science also relies on humans to translate that data into actionable strategies and treatments. Those actions and treatments take money and time and are, like all human endeavors, subject to human fallibility. Ah yes, human fallibility, that condition which might have something to do with why we face such a daunting crisis as a result of this pandemic in the first place.
Meanwhile our economic and political systems, like petulant twins from different mothers, roil and intertwine and threaten to tear themselves, and each other, apart. The collective confidences in these systems are tossed about wildly, like storage boxes inside a rapidly decelerating freight train’s rail car. Their condition is wrecked, but repairable. Whether or not that metaphorical train remains on its rails or goes flying off the track, rendering the damage irreparable, is the only question. And it is no small question.
Which leaves us with philosophy and religion, those forms of inquiry most adaptable for use as belief systems, and for a reason. Philosophy’s and religion’s many iterations seek to contextually and appropriately incorporate everything else into their structure of understanding. Rather than seeking to be right, they acknowledge humans as the imperfect, often wrong, but central players in our collective dance on this celestial ball.
On what is now celebrated as Palm Sunday, Jesus was welcomed into Jerusalem as a conquering hero. The people believed he intended to save them from the Romans, much like David saved them from the Philistines so many ages prior. They reacted badly upon discovering that they were wrong. He was actually there to save them from themselves, by dying on the cross. An outcome necessarily different than they anticipated.
This is the bargain of humanity.Two millennia later, no matter our reliance on science, economics or politics, we are still unable to save ourselves from imperfection. And yet, with respect to the Rolling Stones, while you can’t always get what you want, you may find that with a little faith, you’ll get what you need. We must be courageous enough to once again place our forms of inquiry in proper order. They must help us both understand the world, and how to live and ultimately die in the face of our own imperfections, within the earth’s unpredictable and often brutal natural laws.
Our terrestrial lives will eventually end. It’s called mortality. When our collective fear of mortality exceeds our capacity to rationally engage the world with a knowledge of terrestrial life’s inevitable end, we have tricked ourselves into misunderstanding humanity’s bargain. Such seems to be the case for many in the midst of 2020’s coronavirus Easter week.
Only when, as a species, we again understand the uncontrollable nature of humanity’s bargain will we realize that like the fictitious Grinch and every other genuine mortal threat before it, this horrible coronavirus wields only the control over us that we, in our human imperfection, permit. And it certainly didn’t steal Easter.