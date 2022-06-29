Last week, 18 current and former local elected officials signed a letter threatening punitive action against Aspen Times’ parent company Ogden Newspapers unless they meet specific demands within two weeks.
The letter comes in the wake of the Times’ firing of recently promoted Editor Andrew Travers, the pulling of Roger Marolt’s June 10 column and modifying other content critical of Vladislav Doronin and his purchase (through Aspen City Holdings) of the Gorsuch Haus hotel project and property, for which the billionaire developer sued the paper.
The letter’s demands include Travers’ reinstatement as editor, republishing Marolt’s column, “public clarity” of the Times’ settlement with Doronin and penance for their trust-shattering transgressions in the form of avowed adherence to the letter signers’ version of press freedom from Times Publisher Allison Pattillo and Ogden CEO Robert Nutting.
In her June 24 response in The Aspen Times, Pattillo minces no words. She correctly calls the letter a “chilling precedent” that specifically threatens “…retaliation against The Aspen Times unless the newspaper agrees to its demands on coverage and staffing.” Given the elected roles held by most letter signers, these demands clearly constitute government-sanctioned threats against a private company operating entirely within the law.
In case you missed it, that’s the chilling part.
In the historic wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, one might expect acute awareness of the Bill of Rights from our elected officials. Instead, these liberally tilting current and former officeholders delivered to Ogden a missive that reads like a mafia shakedown, or perhaps its contemporary cousin, a woke culture “cancellation” attempt against a Roaring Fork Valley newcomer who isn’t toeing the line.
Quoting from the letter: “…we are individually considering separate reactions … including: directing our individual organizations to pull advertisements and notices from the paper; encouraging local businesses to do the same; refusing interviews with reporters at the Aspen Times; or calling for a boycott of the paper.”
Letter signers include: all five Pitkin County commissioners, Francie Jacober, Greg Poschman, Kelly McNicholas Kury, Patti Clapper and Steve Child; Aspen Mayor Torre and councilmembers Skippy Mesirow and John Doyle; Snowmass Village councilors Bob Sirkus and Tom Goode; and Basalt councilors David Knight and Elyse Hottel; and former local elected officials Adam Frisch (who is running for Congress), Auden Schendler, Bill Stirling, Gary Tennenbaum, Leslie Lamont and Mick Ireland.
The five Pitkin County commissioners and three Aspen City Council signers constitute voting majorities of their elected boards. Does the letter, which threatens government-sanctioned penalties against The Aspen Times unless Ogden meets its demands, therefore constitute improperly considered Pitkin County and city of Aspen quasi-judicial policy? If so, how does such a letter threatening government-sanctioned penalties, penned privately by so many publicly elected figures, not also violate, if not the letter, certainly the spirit of Colorado’s open public meetings law?
What happens if, as one example, Aspen Mayor Torre, along with Doyle and Mesirow, decide (as the letter threatens) to direct city of Aspen staffers to cease doing business with The Aspen Times? Aspen’s city charter vests authority for managing such day-to-day business with the appointed city manager. Elected officials have no role in daily operations for a reason. The charter’s assignment of administrative duties to the manager exists precisely to encourage governmental professionalism and to shield city staff and community members from such politically motivated actions intended to punish the political and social enemies of the elected councilors.
Should Ogden refuse to meet the letter’s demands, can upper valley business owners expect visits from their elected leaders and their minions “encouraging” them to boycott The Aspen Times? What risk might those business owners take if their response to such “encouragement” is no? Emboldened by their cause’s righteousness, what other politically motivated actions might Aspen’s City Council majority informally delegate to their professional staff?
Mick Ireland, a fellow Aspen Daily News columnist and a former Pitkin County commissioner and Aspen mayor, recently penned a column critical of current Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo for encouraging local businesses to carry his vodka brand while vested by virtue of his elected office with jurisdictional authority over those businesses. Does he not see the hypocrisy in signing a letter with sitting elected officials that threatens strong-arm tactics like those of which he accuses DiSalvo, only worse?
Worse how? DiSalvo merely seeks to sell vodka. These 18 letter-signers openly threaten sanctions using government resources and powers as punishment against a legally operating private business whose actions they merely find objectionable. If The Aspen Times is first to merit such extra-legal governmental punishment, who’s next?
There’s no question, Ogden Newspapers mishandled the Doronin lawsuit and its fallout, big time. If he wants it, I would love to see Andrew Travers get his job back. But Roger Marolt has moved on to the enlightened side of Aspen’s free press boulevard. Ogden’s every action has been worse than the last, but no one needs their elected officials self-righteously “protecting” them from the press to understand and react to their missteps. Ogden will either adapt or suffer the consequences of both the economic marketplace and the marketplace of ideas.
So, what’s really behind the decision of so many leaders to flip the bedrock principle of press freedom upside down? Threatening governmentally sanctioned punitive action against a private business due to their “shattered” sense of trust constitutes either the most naïve act of overzealous community protectionism or a brazenly opportunistic effort to openly intimidate and potentially “cancel” a new and potentially influential source of independent thought, which, once the dust settles, might see the world differently than they do.
I’m guessing it’s the latter.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.