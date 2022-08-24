Aspen real estate is expensive. There’s an old saying — “If you must ask how much it costs, you can’t afford it” — and it applies to Aspen’s free-market residential real estate market. Aspen is an extraordinary place that drives the demand from more people across the globe with such means than can ever hope to avail themselves of its severely limited free-market housing supply.
Thirty-three years ago, when free-market real estate was not nearly as expensive as it is today, Aspen’s leaders decided to tax the sale of such properties to subsidize an affordable housing program. Aspen’s housing real estate transfer tax, or RETT, was born via Ordinance 14 of 1989. That ordinance’s opening paragraph urgently stated in part:
“WHEREAS the City of Aspen, with input from the community and professional consultants, has determined that in order to address the issue of the current housing shortage that vacant land and existing buildings must be purchased and renovated, and construction of new housing must be commenced immediately.”
Thirty-three years later, Aspen has purchased, renovated, and constructed precisely 3,127 deed restricted affordable housing units for the community, according to the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s latest HomeTrek derived report provided to APCHA’s board of directors on July 20, 2022. At least the mystery of the precise number of deed-restricted units in APCHA’s inventory is finally solved. Mission accomplished, sort of.
Today, along with a similarly dedicated sales tax, Aspen’s housing RETT provides APCHA’s program with its fiscal cornerstone for subsidizing the maintenance and operation of that inventory, as well as the construction of new units. Originally intended as a bridge to free-market ownership, Aspen’s inventory of deed-restricted housing today serves as a primary source of shelter for the upper valley’s working population.
APCHA’s rules restrict its price to rent or own, and quite similarly to Aspen’s free-market housing, it comes in quite limited supply relative to demand. One need only scan APCHA’s recent housing lottery results available on its new online HomeTrek website to understand how completely demand outstrips that supply. So far in 2022, 20 lotteries have averaged over 27 applicants, meaning the unweighted chance of winning is a mere 3.67%.
Like Aspen’s free market, far more applicants from across the globe seek APCHA’s income- and asset-restricted housing than there will ever be homes in which all could live. Also like its free-market counterparts, the cost of buying land and building new affordable units has reached the point where, if you must ask how much it costs, you can’t afford it, as Aspen’s largest-ever proposed $425 million affordable housing project demonstrates. A perusal of the Lumberyard project’s official website at aspencommunityvoice.com/lumberyard reveals a repository of loosely coordinated documents and facts about the proposed 277-unit project focused primarily on the community engagement that led to the project’s final design.
Last Sunday, the city of Aspen’s design consultant on the project, Randy Rhoads of Cushing Terrell —in an Aspen Times opinion slot typically reserved for a community member’s column — extolled the Lumberyard’s many virtues. Based upon Rhoads’ flattering description, the Lumberyard will be one of the world’s greatest affordable communities ever built, and I should hope so. At somewhere around $1.2 million per unit to build, it better be.
I am sure that Rhoads’ recounting of the community meetings, public outreach, transparency and consequent righteousness of the city’s cause reflects more than merely paid propaganda masquerading as legitimate community opinion, but one piece of important information remains beyond the grasp of everyday Aspen taxpayers. This strand of righteous truth lies outside of Cushing Terrell’s scope of work, I am sure. Just exactly what is the city’s strategy to pay for this lusciously, loveably and live-ably designed, largest ever, multi-phase, $425 million, 26-unit-per-acre, three-building, four-story Lumberyard project, located 1,000 feet from the end of the Sardy Field runway, adjacent to the most clogged section of our most clogged highway?
Without a statement of the city’s Lumberyard financing strategy to be found, it's necessary to piece together the clues to how they might proceed. First, the city’s vaunted but highly volatile housing RETT and sales tax will remain the cornerstone funding sources for this project, as they are for all others developed by the city. Also, the city recently asked Pitkin County to propose to its overlapping voter base a dedicated, overlapping tax to help fund future housing development. The county commissioners declined this 11th-hour request, but that one will return.
Finally, and most importantly, the city intends this November to ask its voters to approve a “not-to-exceed 13%” short-term rental sales tax that’s estimated to generate over $10 million annually. Typically, newly proposed taxes and tax rates are driven by, and sized to, a universally understood, clearly defined and compelling need. But in this case, the city is being coy about how they plan to use the dollars should Aspen’s voters approve the STR tax. Not until last week did staff unveil ballot language generally earmarking it — in its first year — for “affordable housing, infrastructure repair and environmental initiatives.”
These are all worthy purposes for which the city already has longstanding funding sources. Meanwhile, a detailed plan for funding $425 million in Lumberyard construction remains missing. So, the relevant question isn’t how much it costs, but this: Even if Aspen’s voters approve the STR tax this fall, will it be enough? Or at some future point, will the city need to ask its voters for more? Without a detailed financing plan for the Lumberyard project, and all other planned uses for the proposed STR tax, no one knows.
