Finally, mercifully, it's 2021. As if the passing of an arbitrary date marking the end of earth’s most recent trip around the sun can, in some mystical way, imbue our future with better fortune than the last. It's tradition to wish for a happy “New Year” — as if years, like cars, come off the assembly line in annually nameplated models so that they can be differentiated from each other.
Perhaps it’s too soon for most, and our collective exhaustion merits a more forward-looking and blindly hopeful mindset a mere six days into 2021. But that’s not me. I’m of the mindset that a healthy debrief on what we’ve learned from the past year — about ourselves, our society, or world — is best contemplated while our collective memories are fresh and raw with 2020’s acute impact.
It was George Orwell who once famously wrote, “To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.” “Constant” doesn’t imply a break just because it’s been a tough year. COVID-19 wasn’t in front of our collective noses until it was, and once it was, we didn’t ignore it, although how well we dealt (and continue to deal) with it will be debated for the foreseeable future. But did COVID-19’s unanticipated arrival cause us to see more conventional things differently, and perhaps more truthfully, than we have previously?
Maybe. Would America have reacted to George Floyd’s senseless killing with such purposeful rage had we not all been amid the onerous COVID restrictions? I hope so, but I doubt it. Would social unrest have erupted all over the United States, with “woke” advocates violating COVID protocols and destroying property to shake the rest of us out of our long malaise to the apparently racist societal system in which we wallow?
It’s a subject about which I have done a lot of thinking these past many months. I reintroduced myself to systems-based thinking with the help of the late great Stafford Beer’s writings, and even wrote about it myself in this column. I’ve looked for clear, object lessons: tangible examples that we can all see and share an understanding of how, if not why, systems function the way they do. Because as Beer famously wrote, a system’s purpose is what it does, not what we’ve mutually decided it’s supposed to do. As much as I detest their methods, and in some cases their intended ends, the “woke” among us might have a point.
To keep things simple and mutually understood, my object lesson for this case is the entrance to Aspen. It’s a four-lane divided state highway that narrows to two lanes before crossing an increasingly decrepit Castle Creek bridge and S-curve that winds its way back into a four-lane highway that bisects the length of downtown Aspen.
For the past half century, the state of Colorado has deferred decision making about how to improve Aspen’s entrance to Aspen and Pitkin County’s political elite. This deference resulted from an uprising of opposition to a long-ago proposal to four lane the highway all the way into town. Since then, literally dozens of proposals have been floated to widen the highway to the same level of traffic-carrying capacity coming into town as exists in town, and all have failed.
If Stafford Beer was correct, and a system’s purpose is what it does, then the purpose of the transportation system leading into Aspen is to cause the out-of-town workers who make Aspen’s hospitality economy possible waste an hour or so a day getting to and from work.
It’s a classist conclusion, but it’s also perhaps the last remaining thing on which most Aspen residents residing inside the roundabout, from billionaire to bartender, find agreement. Aspen’s entrance should not be widened to four lanes. From here, it’s barely a stretch to further conclude that, since virtually all the minority workers serving Aspen live downvalley and must endure the most intentionally limited highway capacity contrivable, Aspen’s entrance, most likely, adversely impacts people of color at a far higher proportionate rate than the population generally.
Does that make Aspen’s entrance a racist transportation system? Aspenites see RFTA’s bus system as the great equalizer. The volume of service provided helps, and if a dedicated commuter lane ran all the way into downtown Aspen, they might even be almost right. But even then, downvalley commuters who are unable to ride the bus due to the multiplicity of family and professional obligations demanded by modern society are forced to duke it out over Castle Creek bridge with several thousand of their closest commuter friends. As things currently stand, even the buses must duke it out across that one-lane-each-way bridge. So no, it's not the great equalizer.
Aspen and Pitkin County leaders recoil at the idea of more cars downtown. But until they show the courage to provide downvalley workers with a nearby parking and transfer facility and a rapid bus along a dedicated commuter lane all the way across Castle Creek, that argument is little more than code for their incrementally evolved sense of comfortable separatism.
Never fear, Aspenites, I’m not implying that you, all comfy in your rarified progressive elitism, might be racist. It’s that Highway 82 transportation system that you haven’t permitted — for decades — to provide the same level of capacity coming into town that you enjoy in town; that’s the problem. The good news is you have it in your power to change that condition.
After all, it’s right in front of your nose.