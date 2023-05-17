As we approached the Interstate 70 turnoff to Moab at US 191 last Wednesday, I spotted a billboard that said something to the effect of “Recreate responsibly in Moab.”
The message was clear: The formerly idyllic desert playground for hiking, mountain biking and off-roading is overrun by human fun seekers. Its environment suffers the consequences. Victimized by the combination of its nearby natural wonders, the recent COVID-19-induced visitation surge of social distance-seeking vacationers, and an organically grown social media marketing frenzy, what was once one of America’s most isolated, semi-secret outdoor playgrounds is now an almost constantly overcrowded, urbanizing Western “recreopolis.”
“Recreopolis.” It’s not a word, at least not yet, but a quick Google search reveals among other things, I am sure, its use as the name of a Mexican event planning service, a fictional company within a gamified online college accounting course, and a blog reference to a vacation community in Mont Tremblant, Quebec.
Does the term remind you of any other places you know? If Websters was to offer a definition, it might read something like this: “re-cre-o-po-lis: noun, a small, remotely located urban community known for its beautiful natural geographic amenities and dedicated to meeting the limitless recreational demands of its visitors, second-home owners, and locals.”
For better or worse, that definition captures what so many small, mountain communities have and continue to become. Aspen’s post-World War II incarnation by Walter Paepcke as a “mind-body-spirit”-based mountain retreat may have germinated the whole concept of a far-off place dedicated to human rejuvenation and recreation, at least in modern American terms. Plus, Paepcke was into the ancient Greek thinkers, and “recreopolis” sounds a little bit like “Acropolis,” but never mind.
From Gatlinburg to Ketchum, and from Asheville to Aspen, getting away to small idyllic towns for rest and relaxation is not new. What is new is that a lot of those formerly small towns are no longer small. With ever-improving transportation systems efficiently whisking travelers in and out, and a relative leveling of living costs with major urban areas, small mountain communities across the nation have, over the years, largely abandoned their historic agricultural and natural resource-based economies and turned to tourism as the basis for their economic identity. Again, nothing new here. Other than the surge in interest among urban dwellers during the COVID-19 pandemic, small, idyllic mountain communities have faced growth-management challenges for decades.
But it seems to me that there is something different impacting the growth of such places, and it’s coming from the inside rather than the outside. It appears, again for better or worse, local leadership has sometimes, rather than working to control and manage growth effectively and sustainably, unwittingly invited unsustainable growth. In Aspen, traditional growth-management controls centered around environmental impact and public service delivery capacity have faded away to long forgotten history from what feels like a different era completely. When was the last Aspen Area Community Plan update? 2012?
With this as a premise, it was inevitable that over time, just like with Aspen, demand for access to one of the world’s most wondrous places would threaten to exceed Moab’s capacity to deliver. But still, one need only take a walk around the city’s downtown core to see the tourism-induced changes in the form of new hotels and motels, tour operators, restaurants and the proliferation of VRBO–type accommodations. Moab is still a great place, but it feels less and less like a traditional intact community, and more and more like a place where people congregate to just have fun.
While the “resort vs. community” balancing battle seems to have been more recently joined in Moab, Aspen has been fighting to maintain its community in balance with the demand for visitor recreation for more than a half century.
In a sense, its presciently founded affordable housing program invited the change. Ever-increasing free-market real estate values during three decades of historically low interest rates ushered in a golden age of ever-increasing tax revenues to subsidize more housing to keep pace with the limitless demand for Aspen’s recreation offerings. It seemed like a veritable virtuous circle of higher property values for free-market owners, more affordable housing for workers, and more recreation for everyone. The economic result was predictable. Today, Aspen is a “recreopolis,” where other than tax-funded government, health care and education services, its sole industry is the production of those recreational experiences.
But with a 3,000-unit affordable housing inventory reaching middle age and requiring more and more maintenance as the years pass, and new housing units projected to cost north of $1.4 million each to build in a high interest rate environment, that golden age is at an end. In conventional terms, the virtuous growth circle that not long ago seemed unstoppable, today feels more like a slowly losing battle.
Moab might have a couple more decades before it reaches Aspen’s current condition, but in Aspen, it seems a different path is needed. Perhaps a step back, a broader view, a true strategic planning effort centered around Aspen’s available capacity to serve, rather than further capitulating to the “recreopolis” model of limitless demand for recreation that serves as one of America’s defining 21st century characteristics.
