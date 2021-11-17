Aspen’s voters have spoken. On this past election day, Nov. 2, 2021, they voted to permit the Aspen City Council to expand the use of the existing 0.5% real estate transfer tax, commonly known as the Wheeler RETT, with a few simple words. They eliminated the $100,000 limit on annual nonprofit grants and added the term “cultural” to their definition of eligible nonprofits, which was heretofore limited to nonprofits plying their artistic mission in the realm of “visual and performing arts.”
Typically, I like simplicity in ballot measures. Simplicity implies clarity of intent. But in this case, the prior guiding legislation, fundamentally unchanged since 1979, was crystal clear. The dollar amount eligible for grant funding, as well as the nonprofit organizations eligible, were both plainly evident — $100,000 is $100,000, period. No way around it, even in this age of crypto currency.
“Visual” and “performing” arts are well defined, and widely understood. The U.S. Copyright definition of visual art includes “ … photography, painting, video-based expressions of artistic intent, sculpture, ceramics, design, crafts and architecture.” Merriam Webster, as one example, provides a definition of “performing arts” as “ … types of art (such as music, dance or drama) that are performed for an audience.” Another resource, Britannica, further describes “performance” art to draw on such forms as “acting, poetry, music, dance and painting,” and that such art is generally “by nature ephemeral.” The city has, with few exceptions, easily defined which nonprofits are eligible for arts grants funded from Wheeler RETT funds using such generically and widely available definitions. I know — I used to manage the city’s annual nonprofit grant application process as its finance director.
But what about “cultural” art? Now that this term has been added to a city of Aspen ordinance to more broadly define nonprofits eligible to receive grant funding from the Wheeler RETT — although no one knows exactly how broadly. What does it mean?
This is where it gets complicated. ENCYCLO.CO.UK, an English encyclopedia, defines cultural arts as “ … the transformation and a collaboration of different art forms. The term embodies creative thinking and critique, which encompass the analyses of contemporary visual culture alongside other art forms i.e., visual art, literature, music, theatre, film, dance, etc. Cultural arts help to explain the world in which we live … ”
So, cultural art, according to this definition, already embodies the visual and performing art forms, which are already eligible for Wheeler RETT nonprofit funding. Visual and performing art already evokes interpretation and provides sense-making of complex and challenging subjects. It’s that last sentence in the above paragraph that, at least according to this source, differentiates “cultural” arts as explanatory or interpretive use of other art forms.
Legend has it that after the German occupation of Paris early in World War II, a Nazi officer was told to make nice with Pablo Picasso. The officer visited the great artist’s Paris studio and upon seeing his painting “Guernica” — Picasso’s interpretation of the Nazi’s 1937 bombing of his hometown in Spain — in an ignorant effort to make small talk asked the great artist, “Did you do that?” To which Picasso replied, “No, you did … ”
I am by no means an expert, but in my limited experience, there is no better example of cultural art than the courageously honest “Guernica.” And it is not lost on me that cultural art has often been well used as a form of protest against government action or policy rather than as a government-funded instrument of artistic expression. One need look no further than the history of Soviet propaganda art to understand that, as soon as the government funding went away, so did that supposedly cultural art form, which was more like compelled speech. It lacked both honesty and courage, and therefore wasn’t real art, so no real artist perpetuated its form after the Soviet Union’s collapse.
Cultural art can use both visual and performing art forms to define a time, place, emotion or event across interpretive boundaries in ways that mere words fall short. So, how the Aspen City Council plans to use it as a definitional term to expand the field of nonprofits eligible for Wheeler RETT funding is a bit of a mystery to me.
And that’s just the beginning of the layers of questions and, yes, opportunities, that this simply-stated ballot measure has opened. How much additional money will be made available for arts nonprofits? And how will the city decide its funding strategy and goals for this new, citizen-endorsed budgetary initiative?
The council has left to itself the responsibility of making such decisions through its annual budget process. A July 30 staff memorandum recommended using Wheeler RETT funds to unburden the city’s general fund of the Red Brick building operating subsidy should the ballot measure pass, which in and of itself would do nothing new to further the arts and feels a bit like self-dealing against the voters’ intentions. The Red Brick is, after all, already funded.
But does any city council understand enough about art to successfully take on such a task? There is no “Arts” department of municipal experts advising them, as exists for other more conventional budgetary matters such as police, planning, parks, parking and the like. Is it perhaps time that Aspen developed a true, independent arts council to advise the city on how best to approach the opportunity its voters have provided? To inject funding into the arts in a way that might resuscitate, dare I suggest, the courage and honesty of art for art’s sake in Aspen, Colorado?