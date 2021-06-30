Summer is finally here. We have seen an almost unprecedented 15 months of lockdowns, shutdowns and slowdowns driven by government-provided guidance for navigating the COVID-19 plague. While COVID-19 is not going away for good, there are signs we are winning the battle and as the weather warms, perhaps it’s time to shift your personal gearbox out of its neutral position and reintroduce yourself to a goal or two.
When World War II ended, along with all its government-driven requirements, which included fuel and material rationing to ensure all available resources were directed toward the war effort, American soldiers came home and got to work building what was to become the modern United States. Leveraging the wartime industrial capacity developed to defeat Hitler, Mussolini and Hirohito, they turned much of that capacity to civilian use. It was a generational effort fueled by victory over the very real existential threat of totalitarian regimes bent on genuine hegemony.
As I drive around the valley the signs of growth fueled by societal disruption are palpable. There is a lot of motion, but what purpose lies behind that motion? In a way, we are emerging from a different kind of world war, a war against a virus rather than a human enemy — so far as we know at least, because after all, the full truth of where the virus came from and why remains uncertain.
Be that as it may, as we collectively emerge from this dark period in human history, the urge for motion is undeniable. The higher-than-historically-normal proportion of Texas license plates that have appeared throughout the valley provide but one clear example of this urge for motion in response to, what? The waning of the pandemic? The desire to migrate to less densely populated areas? The seeking of business or financial advantage in the pandemic-induced economic fog?
How much of this motion is thoughtfully considered? Is motion for motion’s sake a good idea? On average, it’s probably no more likely to get you ahead than if you just sit on the porch all day and complain about the government full time — which like all other nonproductive activity, has its perniciously seductive elements.
So how do you set a goal? After reading and trying, and then forgetting as many goal-setting programs as I have, I should have retained something worthwhile to share in this realm. The truth is, we all know deep down how to set a goal, but it merits repeating. We set goals by first answering the question why? Why do I need a goal? Professional advancement, personal health, family well-being. Goals are important in all elements of life, and you need to decide what areas of your life need goals right now. Once you answer that question, the things for which you need to set particular goals will become clear.
What is the most important thing for you that just never seems to get better, or get done, or that holds you back? Identify it and write it down. How will you write it down? The SMART acronym has always worked well for me. Make sure your goal is specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound. Details matter here — this is your life after all — and your goal is the germination of a mental plan to achieve an end that has evaded you up to now.
What are the benefits of goals? They cause you to focus your effort and attention on things that matter. We live in the most distracted time in history. Everyone and everything can be a distraction to keep you merely treading water rather than moving forward, or worse, stuck in the trap of working toward someone else’s goals. The COVID-19 lockdown froze us all in place — in some cases almost literally, for months. That kind of extreme external impact can change a person’s approach to life long after the valid reason for its existence has expired. Setting a goal that requires focused attention, thought and action forces the human body and mind out of that lockdown malaise.
Goals also help you focus your efforts and energy on endeavors meaningful to you as an individual. If you’ve genuinely set a personal goal, you’ve thought about it deeply. Movement toward a goal is far more than movement for movement’s sake, it is an act of human sovereignty. It’s even more important to your psyche than work towards collective outcomes. Our collective action to limit our movement, socially distance, etc. during the lockdown to inhibit COVID-19’s spread provides a most acute contrast, because in many ways we all put our personal goals on hold for the collective good, much like our grandparents and great grandparents did during the second world war. As important as it was, it's not the same thing as working toward a personally meaningful goal as an individual.
And as I noted above, when World War II ended, and the Allies’ collective effort had ended the existential threat of worldwide fascism, our forebears got to work pursuing their individual goals, which ultimately built the nation that made the ease and conveniences of our lives possible. We must do the same if we are to emerge from the pandemic war as well as they did from that last — hopefully ever — worldwide military conflict.
So, reclaim your individual human sovereignty from the COVID-19 scourge. Set a goal and make a better life and world for yourself. We will all benefit if you do.