Nate Silver’s 2012 book, “The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail but Some Don’t,” describes the author’s method of using informed statistical analysis to predict outcomes in fields as widespread as baseball, elections, climate change and even the weather. Silver knows that in a world awash in noisy data, divining true understanding of the subject is often the missing key to an accurate prediction about its future. Such understanding can provide the signal inside the noise.
So with the COVID-catalyzed remote-worker revolution — in which more workers than ever make their living from home with their computer — why would the city of Aspen and its housing partners (the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority and Pitkin County ) not consider amending their employment rules to give preference to Aspen’s essential workers? (The first responders, health care workers and even full-time hospitality workers who make Aspen’s resort economy, and therefore its community, possible.)
This past week, Fortune Magazine reported that small towns across America are trying to attract remote workers to relocate to their communities by offering moving incentives, including cash. An online directory service called “MakeMyMove” appears to be the first such service that connects remote workers with small communities willing to pay them to move to their towns. My guess is it won’t be the last.
A cursory review of MyMove.com, MakeMyMove’s website, reveals that Noblesville, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis, is offering $15,000 in total moving incentives, including a $5,000 relocation cash bonus, membership in a co-working space, a golf membership, a wellness stipend, a dine-around-town package, local concert tickets, and the coup de grace, coffee with the mayor.
A total of 71 communities currently use MakeMyMove’s services, including Rochester, New York (offering $19K in benefits); Morgantown, West Virginia, ($20K); Augusta, Georgia (over $15K); and Mattoon, Illinois (over $11K). It allows communities to emphasize the safe, affordable lifestyles available in small towns across the nation. These communities don’t seek workers for their local economy, they seek new monied residents to consume the products and services their communities already offer, from real estate to restaurants and everything in between.
By comparison, Aspen has all the consumers it needs. But absurdly, its deed-restricted housing program suddenly finds itself “competing” for remote workers with these other small towns. No, Aspen is not on MakeMyMove’s website; sophisticated remote workers looking for awesome places to live and work from home won’t be limiting their searches to such official services.
When you look at the APCHA program’s history, it was reasonable to presume that individuals meeting employment-hour and income qualifications for affordable housing would almost all work for local businesses, governments and service providers. But the workplace is changing rapidly, perhaps more rapidly than local government bureaucracy can adapt. APCHA’s current eligibility guidelines, while requiring proof of 1,500 hours per year of employment for eligibility, do not prioritize local over remote work.
APCHA’s current employment guidelines read as follows:
“Section 1. Eligibility:
“To be eligible to rent or purchase a unit in APCHA’s inventory, unless an applicable deed restriction otherwise requires, eligible applicants/households must:
“Work full-time, 1,500 hours per calendar year in Pitkin County and/or for a Pitkin County employer and earn at least 75% of household total income in Pitkin County…”
If you live in APCHA housing, you most definitely can work from home on your computer and meet APCHA’s basic employment eligibility requirements.
For now, the MakeMyMove service primarily targets Silicon Valley workers looking for a chance to escape California’s prohibitive cost of living and increasingly dangerous urban areas. But as such services grow, they seem likely to target remote workers in all sectors of the economy, a sizable percentage of whom undoubtedly earn salaries that fall within APCHA’s guidelines. “MakeMyMove” clearly seeks to fill a service gap in the growing remote work universe, not dissimilarly to how VRBO and Airbnb filled a gap in the vacation rental market, and how Lyft and Uber filled a gap in the transportation field. Providers in this space will almost certainly target remote workers looking to move to communities that fit their lifestyle and their interests, and Aspen, with its taxpayer-subsidized housing, fits that bill to a tee.
Meaning, like it or not, APCHA housing is fair game for remote workers seeking to work from home, and live, in an extraordinary place. The kind of workers who consume locally but whose work does nothing to further the local economy. And under the current rules, nothing stops existing APCHA renters and owners from switching to a remote work job, so long as they can prove 1,500 hours of annual employment and — for renters — remain within their unit’s income guidelines.
If you are a 20-something professional looking for a place to call home, where you can also work remotely, which incentive might you consider the most lucrative? A one-time package worth $19K in cash and moving benefits and coffee with the Noblesville Mayor? Or an idyllic lifestyle fueled by a perpetual $4,000 per month (or higher) taxpayer-subsidized discount when compared to an Aspen free-market rental? No coffee with the mayor required?
I could be wrong, but it seems to me the remote-work movement might just be the signal inside the noise that APCHA, Aspen and Pitkin County need to understand about the future of worker housing. Without changes to their taxpayer-subsidized housing program’s employment guidelines prioritizing local employers, at some point there might not be a commute long enough to meet Aspen’s demand for year-round workers whose work actually benefits the local economy.
