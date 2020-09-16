Have we entered the age of American cowardice, where our media and leaders are no longer willing to discern manipulative violence from peaceful and purposeful protest?
Imagine you are taking advantage of the fall weather to enjoy an outdoor meal with friends and family at one of our valley’s fine restaurants. Suddenly several dozen “demonstrators” (I refuse to impute honor by referring to them with the names of protest groups with current and historically critical missions) dressed in the now universally recognized “black bloc” uniform round the corner. They brandish signs and scream as they approach. “If you don’t give us our sh**, we’ll shut you down,” as many menacingly chanted recently at restaurant patrons in Rochester, New York.
They scream expletives in your direction. They upend tables, they throw chairs. They threaten and intimidate everyone who is not part of their group.
One demonstrator boldly approaches your table, takes your drink and starts swallowing. Another verbalizes the group’s doublespeak mastery, yelling within convenient earshot of the camera – “…Nobody is going to touch you, we are shutting your party down, calm down!...” – as if your fear is the problem.
The next day, an expertly edited video version of this “demonstration” (I’m not sure what else to call it), made by designated “demonstrators” to document the event as objective history, is posted to social media. This propaganda video shows the demonstrators in the best possible light, and shows the local police, and anyone who dares to oppose them, as enemies of social justice and progress.
Are these the tactics of persuasion, or of manipulation and control? Are these efforts to create unity, or division and mistrust among the populace and with the police? Is the intent to improve, or to discredit and dismantle the structures of society while evading legitimate criticism for their tactics?
With the foreknowledge that your every action will be contextualized as negatively as possible through social media propaganda, how will you react? How will you expect the local police and your elected leaders to react?
This is not a hypothetical question.
Biologist Bret Weinstein is no conservative. He came to national attention during the infamous 2017 Evergreen State College protests. In a recent episode of his “Darkhorse” podcast, he compared such current protest tactics to World War II Nazi propaganda films. He cites the 2010 documentary, “A Film Unfinished.”
Available on PBS’ “Independent Lens” (pbs.org/independentlens/films/film-unfinished/), the documentary uses recently discovered raw, unedited film footage to confirm the depths of Nazi cinematic manipulation to mislead the world regarding their efforts to dismantle and destroy Jewish society.
Weinstein’s comparison begs the question, is it intellectually honest to compare the media tactics of Americans allegedly “demonstrating” in the interests of racial equality to those of an evil and brutal 20th century military regime? Perhaps not, but the tactical similarities between the Nazi use of video propaganda and those shown in the current “demonstrators” videos are chilling. Consider the following.
First, while the “demonstrators” of today do not directly control the levers of power, sympathetic and cowardly local leaders in jurisdictions like Seattle and Portland, rather than restoring civic order, have given them time to perfect their deceitful methods and messaging.
Second, a comparison of the “demonstrators” videos, where innocent bystanders are herded out of restaurants, while being told they have nothing to fear, looks terrifyingly similar to the Nazi’s deceitful messaging and tactics for moving Jewish citizens out of their communities to work and death camps at the advent of the Holocaust.
Today’s “demonstrators” have neither the means, nor I presume the intent, to construct work and death camps for the targets of their “demonstrations,” and to suggest so would in fact be intellectually dishonest. But their creation of “autonomous zones” that prevent citizens from going about their lives, and their methods of intimidation including nightly riots and disruptions of peaceful gatherings, look to me like tests to determine what methods are most effective in separating people from their livelihood and their property.
If these so-called “demonstrators” genuinely seek unity in the cause of racial equality, then why must they rely on their own cinematic manipulation to control the message? Plenty of video evidence shows media members and bystanders being intimidated and their efforts to document the reality of these “demonstrations” shut down by the “demonstrators” themselves. Could this be because their intention is division rather than unity? Are they perniciously using the very real societal scourge of systemic racism as a cover for their genuine intentions to further divide society along racial, political and economic lines?
There are American leaders with the courage to peacefully and firmly oppose this madness, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his leadership team. Hancock’s public safety director, Murphy Robinson, said recently about the “demonstrations” in Denver, “Stop using the color of my skin as an excuse to tear up my city.”
It’s a start, but there needs to be more. Sooner or later, this violence could come to our doorstep here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Until civil society’s leaders unify in courage, and across political lines to stand up to this violence – and its use of longstanding, historically documented fascist tactics of deceit, manipulation and division – it will spread and we will societally regress from what should be our common cause to end racism forever.
