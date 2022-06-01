Since December, owners of Aspen free-market residential property have been unable to apply for building permits or short-term rental applications, thanks to the city’s dual moratoria. The residential development moratorium ends Aug. 8and the STR moratorium ends on Sept. 30. Last week, the Aspen City Council reviewed a set of staff recommendations regarding the first of those two intertwined moratoria and will consider adopting legislation this month.
It’s no surprise that the proposed affordable housing mitigation fee in lieu remains stratospheric. Per the May 19staff memo to council on the subject, the demolition and replacement of a 2,000-square-foot, free-market home with a 3,240-square-foot home with a basement the same size and a 1,020-square-foot garage — a total of 7,500 square feet — skyrockets the fee in lieu of housing, or FIL, from $75,295 to $425,417, a dizzying 5.65-fold increase. Council also signaled its intent to reduce the maximum number of permitted residential demolitions from 19 to six per year, meaning the fee increases really aren’t about the money. Add the city’s intention to modify its zoning to allow affordable housing basically everywhere and the question is begged, what really drives this astronomical FIL increase?
Current city regulations, adopted back in 2015, calculate the affordable housing impact of the above-described scrape-and-replace project as generating 0.198 full time equivalent workers. When you multiply the city’s FIL, the presumed cost to provide housing for one full-time equivalent worker of $379,511 by 0.198 full time equivalent workers, the algebraic equation produces a fee of $75,295. The FIL allows free-market residential development applicants to meet their housing mitigation requirements through future city-funded employee housing projects instead of providing affordable housing on their single-family parcels.
In 2022, using that same 2015 policy FIL rate of $379,511, city staff conclude this same project now somehow generates demand not for 0.198 of a worker, but 1.13 workers. Staff propose calculating the new per-worker FTE FIL as follows: $379,511.09 x 1.13 FTE equals $425,417. It’s just algebra.
You might ask if it’s reasonable for the city to continue using the current fee-in-lieu rate of $379,511 in its proposed new policy? The FIL reflects the city’s cost of building worker housing, and the cost of housing is ever increasing.
You might also ask: What mysterious force has been at work over the past seven years to make Aspen free-market residential redevelopment generate 5.6 times the number of workers in 2022 than in 2015? What is all this additional work being done at single-family residences in 2022 that didn’t exist seven years ago?
Aspen’s answer to both questions also comes down to algebra rather than policy. If X represents the number of workers generated by one Aspen free-market, single-family, scrape-and-replace project, the city wants X to be at least 1.0. Why? Because the city wants to build housing, not collect checks for fractions of workers, and residential property owners seeking development approvals cannot be “encouraged” to build housing onsite for less than the impact of one full-time equivalent worker. Once you’ve determined “X” you simply adjust the variable inputs to solve for it.
Say you have no solid basis to justify an increase in the number of employees generated by scrape-and-replace residential projects, what do you do? You increase the formula’s other variable, in this case, the total square footage subject to the calculation, to get your answer over that magic 1.0 worker FTE mark. It’s this algebraic tactic, not any mysterious increase in worker generation, which drives the proposed FIL increase.
The May 19 staff memo quite transparently explains this bureaucratic sleight of hand at the top of page six: “The proposed change does not drastically change the employees that a square foot generates, instead it would reflect a policy change about what square footage counts toward the calculation.”
This policy shift permits the city to double dip and charge the FIL on both the existing square footage of the home to be replaced and the net increase in square footage generated by the proposed redevelopment. This 180-degree policy change presumes that all free-market residential property has historically generated an unmitigated impact on the community’s demand for worker housing when in fact it is the real estate transfer and property taxes generated by these properties that have made the city’s affordable housing program possible in the first place. It’s an algebraically inspired political answer intended to arrive at a particular outcome — a mitigation requirement of at least one worker FTE for each residential redevelopment application.
And what happens when the city determines that the current FIL per worker FTE needs to increase, which given the dramatic increase in the cost of construction over the past few years they most certainly will? The FIL alternative to onsite worker housing mitigation only will increase more.
Companioned with the right set of incentives and targeted to areas where its application fits well with the neighborhood character, encouraging the construction of onsite affordable housing units instead of taking a FIL payment for a residential redevelopment makes sense. It encourages the incorporation of worker housing across the community. In and of itself this is a good idea.
But the city’s approach feels less like even-handed land use planning and more like an algebraic shortcut to calculate an astronomical fee that essentially imposes the onsite requirement on applicants by making the FIL payment unaffordable. In the end, it’s not well-formulated policy — it’s just algebra.
