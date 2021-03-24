Like many – perhaps most – Carbondale residents, I’ve watched and read with disorienting bemusement the newspaper accounts of the slow-motion train wreck that is the Christmas Eve 2020 Michael Francisco/City Market prosecution.
In case you missed it, Mr. Francisco, a Carbondale resident, was arrested on Christmas Eve 2020 at Carbondale’s shiny new City Market grocery store – his place of employment at the time – for allegedly pointing his finger and grimacing at the fuel station attendant.
Francisco was not working at the time of the alleged incident, which occurred at the store's fuel station in its parking lot. Shortly thereafter, he was in the checkout section inside the store, a different area completely, when approached by Carbondale police officers. He allegedly resisted their efforts to detain him. According to news reports, his early holiday gift was their invitation that he inspect the store’s highly polished concrete floor at close range.
Merry Christmas…
Before going any further, I must point out that I don’t know and have never met Mr. Francisco. I am not an attorney and I don’t play one on television or in this column. I have no personal stake in this unfortunate event whatsoever.
I am an interested observer who pays attention. I also understand the law well enough to raise a concern when I see one, which we all should. More specifically as a Carbondale resident and homeowner, I wonder: What does such action against a fellow Carbondale resident mean for Mr. Francisco and his family, and what does it say about the community that he and I call home?
Somehow, exactly three months to the day later, this matter still resides as a case in Carbondale’s Municipal Court, a fact long begging several questions.
Did Mr. Francisco’s actions towards the fuel station attendant — who was in an enclosed, secure space looking out a window — rise to the level of a threatened assault? It’s impossible to know since in the past three months the security camera footage of the incident, if there actually is any, has not been made public.
Did Mr. Francisco really resist the officers in the checkout line? It’s hard to know because three months later, the Carbondale Police Department has not released the body cam footage of the incident, citing the need for confidentiality during an ongoing investigation.
Did sufficient cause exist that Francisco had committed a crime in the first place, you know, for which officers might legitimately seek to detain him? And when he resisted – if he did – forcibly take him off his feet in front of his co-workers and other community members? Based upon news reports, pointing and grimacing, which sound more like Constitutionally protected free speech than a crime, are the alleged assaultive indiscretions for which Mr. Francisco was ultimately and literally taken down. While I’m unable to recite the uniform criminal code from memory, I suspect that only a tortured interpretation would include such actions as potentially criminal. But hey, it’s three months later, and key evidence remains undisclosed, at least publicly. So, pardon my dangerous conjecture.
More on dangerous conjecture later.
If nothing else, this matter serves as an embarrassing demonstration of the all-too-frequent prioritization of legal procedure over common sense and community leadership. In my observation as an ardent supporter of legal due process, it’s what those in the prosecutorial realm sometimes do when handed a no-win situation by their law enforcement partners. They delay and try to find a way out that saves face for everyone. But in delaying, they keep the lives of those impacted in limbo while slowly, even if unintentionally, fanning the flames of community discord.
These impacts constitute the antithesis of legitimate due process, which protects the rights of the accused and thereby assures the community of the fair and dispassionate disposition of justice should any of them find themselves similarly intertwined. One need not be an attorney to understand the importance of this bedrock principle of American jurisprudence.
The collateral consequences of such a protracted and opaque legal proceeding — however unintentional — rather than the speedy disposition of justice are now the story. Left to our collective imaginations, those of us in the community are, as previously demonstrated by me, conjecturing dangerously by asking ourselves what it is about this situation that we don’t know or understand. We fall back on our personal beliefs and biases about law enforcement, on individual and human rights and on our justice system’s imperfections, particularly when it comes to matters of race and ethnicity. We take sides, and the seeds of community division are sown.
Intentionally and manipulatively leveraging such circumstances for their own ideological and political purposes are the tactics of divisive leaders throughout history, and I don’t mean ancient history. Perhaps no such intention exists in the Francisco matter, but precedent does not rely on intention. And once permitted to infect a community’s culture, the precedent of divisiveness is far more easily exploited by those who would seek such division for their own pernicious ends.
Which is where real leadership comes into play. It's past time for Carbondale’s community leaders who have not already done so (and many have) to call for the charges against Michael Francisco to be dropped. I don’t know if Mr. Francisco technically committed a crime or not. But even if he did (and I doubt it seriously — more dangerous conjecture), he has endured an unnecessarily protracted and divisive process, the consequences of which for him and for Carbondale both far outweigh any damage he might have done, which based upon currently available evidence, 90 days later, my dangerous conjecture tells me is exactly none.