“Common Sense,” a pamphlet published anonymously on Jan. 10, 1776, was Thomas Paine’s most influential achievement. The British-born American revolutionary thinker lent his intellect to the early months of the American Revolution, providing much of the foundational justification for America’s Declaration of Independence from England. The pamphlet, the appendix from which the above quote is taken, posited that divine monarchy was a false power system. Democracy was the proper instrument of terrestrial authority as all “men,” as Paine put it in the masculine parlance of the time, were at birth equal before God.
Two hundred and forty-four years hence, despite Paine’s exhortations, common sense in government remains a valuable, if not ever present, commodity. Case in point, much will be made over the coming years and decades of the almost universal worldwide decision to governmentally mandate the shutdown, and subsequent hesitance to reopen, most economic activity in the face of a new virus to which humans have no natural immunity. Five months into the crisis (the first case occurred last November) the mortality rate remains unknown but is likely not dissimilar to other known viral illnesses like the flu. If it feels like failure that we, in our 21st century technologically advanced condition, remain without enough data to factually assess the effectiveness of these erstwhile draconian actions, it is because it is.
In Aspen, the city council chose to independently appropriate $6 million, along with another $1 million or so in conjunction with Pitkin County, to help residents and businesses weather the coronavirus storm. Now, faced with a current year budgetary revenue shortfall more than three times that number, some people are asking, was it the right decision? Was it enough money? Not enough? Properly or improperly allocated?
Time will tell, but Aspen has a few important, common-sense facts on its side. Western Colorado has a long history of company town economics, it’s just that today in Aspen, like it or not, the company is not a mineral baron, it’s the government. Few communities have Aspen’s intimate fiscal ties with their workforce. Local government-subsidized housing provides shelter for around half of Aspen’s private-sector workforce. In providing that housing, the city (and to a lesser extent Pitkin County) have for the past four decades literally invited those folks to live and work here by offering them a huge discount on the market-based cost of living. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, those same governments took away much of their workforce’s collective ability to pay for that housing when they shut down the local economy during its spring peak.
Given those facts, which is more common-sensical? Aspen and Pitkin County governments providing $7 million in need-based grants from their collective $300 million (give or take) fortress of reserves that were generated from local tax and fee revenues over time — back to individual citizens and business owners whose work helped, and helps, generate those taxes in the first place? Or the federal government printing trillions in new debt, and indiscriminately distributing that debt to every tax-filing business and worker, irrespective of need? In such light, Aspen and Pitkin County’s relief programs almost look downright fiscally conservative. Almost — I mean I’d hate to offend anyone.
While I would have preferred the city and county engage in a long-term, low-interest loan program supported by their high-quality, fixed-income investment portfolios, rather than appropriating and distributing grants to individuals — as I noted in my March 25 column “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action” — the fact remains that no one elected me, so it’s not my call. And besides, emergency aid equaling less than 3% of the city and county’s collective financial asset value ($7 million in aid equals 2.33% of $300 million, give or take, in total city and county financial reserves) when the federal government is adding as much as 20% to the national debt in three months to stimulate the economy it drove to destruction hardly feels borne from a lack of common sense.
The city of Aspen this week began necessary discussions on amending its 2020 budget for the dramatic impacts of the pandemic-driven economic shutdown. Pitkin County will need to go through a similar process. Nationally, all local and state governments will suffer tax and fee revenue losses resulting in even more economic stress. Time will tell if common sense will prevail in their response to these unprecedented times.
Conventional, one-year-at-a-time budget-setting methods are necessary but insufficient mechanisms for governments to effectively address the coronavirus’s draconian impacts. All governments, state and local, must develop and execute multi-year recovery plans for their services and their communities. They must find ways to lean on the asset value provided by their taxpayer-generated balance sheets to reduce the pandemic’s negative impact to both their vital services, and on the individuals and businesses providing the tax and fee revenues making their services possible in the first place.
Set your expectations now. There will be no rapid economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. Recovery will take years. But also remember that in the darkest moments of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine and others saw to it that the United States was founded on a common-sense approach to governance. If Aspen, Pitkin County and other governments across America employ common sense to their recovery efforts, while it will take time, they can as Paine implored two-and-a-half centuries ago, help to begin the world over again.
Paul can be reached at pmenter98388@gmail.com.