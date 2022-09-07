They were warned, but they let it happen anyway. Last month, the date for the city of Aspen’s post-moratorium “first come, first served” residential demolition applications finally arrived. With only six permits available via Aspen City Council fiat to a total population of more than 1,000 free-market residential properties, high demand was assured.
When 8:30 a.m. Aug. 8 arrived, and Aspen’s nine-month moratorium on residential development finally expired, one planning firm was ready. Bendon-Adams — run by former Aspen Community Development Director Chris Bendon and former Historic Preservation Officer Sarah Adams — was, as they say, “locked and cocked.” Maybe one or both learned from attempting to reserve a table for the Cloud Nine season-closing party at Highlands, or maybe they’re just smart businesspeople who put their clients first. Either way, when Aspen rolled out its latest high demand-low supply gambit, Bendon-Adams went six for six. Like Steph Curry draining threes, they left the rest of Aspen’s private planning community flat footed.
According to an Aug. 30 Aspen Times report, only Bendon-Adams employed the tactics that rational deductive reasoning demands from everyone representing paying clients with a high interest in improving their properties and facing long odds to do it. Just before the appointed time when applications were permitted — first come, first served — via email, employees from Bendon-Adams began emailing their client’s applications to the city’s Community Development Department en masse, flooding the designated email address. The result? Bendon-Adams snared all six of the application slots made available by the city’s regulatory manipulation of market conditions.
Continuing with the basketball metaphor, it was the local planning equivalent of the National Basketball Association permitting a single team to snag all five of the draft lottery’s top picks in a single year. How on earth could a sophisticated, well-reasoned body of elected leaders so in touch with the ebbs and flows of their community’s interests and needs — particularly those deriving specifically from their own, most notable regulatory actions of perhaps the last decade — allow something like this to happen?
It’s the kind of regulatory moment that results from misunderstood market incentives, and in this case, a failure to understand what happens when a government so dramatically and arbitrarily limits access to a fundamental element of the private property redevelopment process. Such circumstances inevitably result in misplaced blame and misunderstood outcomes. That’s what happened last month, as everyone but the clients of Bendon-Adams were frozen out of the demolition process for the next year. But make no mistake, the fault for allowing a process that resulted in all those permit slots going to clients of a single planning firm rests solely in the laps of the city council.
Pop quiz hot shot: What happens when a city, with an inventory of over 1,000 free-market single family structures, decides it’s a good idea to annually limit demolition permit access to one-half of 1% of them? At that rate, it will take about 200 years for every eligible property to finally qualify for a demolition permit.
Does the council think Aspen’s free-market homes have a life expectancy of two centuries? Two centuries ago, James Monroe was our U.S. president, Colorado was still 54 years away from statehood and Ute leader Lechat first proposed a treaty with the white man — to little beneficial effect as we all know. We don’t know what Aspen will look like in a century let alone two, but we do know that assuming Aspen still exists, under the new residential demolition regulations, somewhere around 500 of its current free-market homes will still be here, for better or worse.
So, what exactly is up with such an arbitrary and limited standard for demolitions in Aspen? One argument made by city staff in proposing to restrict the number of demolitions so severely was environmental. After all, demolishing buildings creates waste and takes energy, as does replacing them. But won’t the demolished structures be replaced by far more environmentally friendly homes as prescribed by the city’s building code? And won’t those buildings use far less energy per square foot of finished property?
Does it not make some sense to consider the life cycle impact of a demolition and replacement in considering its merit? If the city can arbitrarily limit demolitions to such a small number as six annually, can it not allow a higher number, say 20, ranked using a means testing methodology consistent with the community's environmental values? It might be challenging to administer during high-demand periods, but at least then the city would only be expecting its older homes to last about 50 years (1,000 eligible homes divided by 20 demolition permits equals 50 years to replace all of them).
But alas, if the city insists on an arbitrary limit of six demolitions a year and further insists on ignoring the economic law of supply and demand rather than leveraging it to help achieve their goals, perhaps they can extend the NBA lottery metaphor to the extreme and host an annual demolition lottery banquet. Aspen’s mayor could pull ping pong balls representing demolition applications out of a spinning barrel, announce the winners, and invite the winners to the podium for a photo op memorializing their victory, which would metaphorically place them on cloud nine. The mayor could then send the winners on their way with monogrammed baseball caps symbolizing their success and the losers could at least drown their sorrows at the city’s expense.
It might not be closing day at the real Cloud Nine, but at least it would be another Aspen party.
