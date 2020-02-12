Choosing to attend Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs in order to complete my master’s degree program was no coincidence. The school intentionally placed the term “environmental” as a peer descriptor to the term “public” in naming its mission to teach the rational art of public and environmental policy development and action.
One of the program’s initial courses, titled environmental policy analysis, was team taught in 1985 by the greatest environmental champion you’ve probably never heard of, the late Dr. Dan Willard, and economics professor Clint Oster, who is still there. The course seared the school’s ethic of rational environmentalism into my brain. Among others, we reviewed and analyzed case studies on the most significant environmental challenges of the day, including Love Canal, Seabrook, the nation-wide poly-chlorinated biphenyls (PCB) disposal and clean up crisis, acid rain and, of course, 1980’s Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, also known as “Superfund,” which provides the regulatory authority for enforcing the cleanup of toxic waste sites across the nation.
The course’s message was clear. Every public policy issue contains an environmental component, and those environmental components are most effectively addressed as integral elements of public policy rather than as stand-alone causes for the political benefit of virtue signaling, one-issue advocates.
Toxic waste management and cleanup wasn’t fashionable back then and it isn’t now. Yet it remains a world-wide threat to food and water supplies. The Superfund national priorities list contains 1,335 sites, 20 of which are in Colorado, that currently require cleanup — 40 years after the law was first enacted.
Aspen had its own Superfund site. Smuggler Mine was so designated in 1984 when high levels of lead from toxic mine tailings were found in the soil. The contamination was capped, and the site is managed by the city under a special Superfund ordinance. In 1999 Smuggler Mine was removed from the Superfund’s national priorities list.
I am merely a recovering government bureaucrat who seeks to rationally consider the environmental impact of my actions. I also happen to have a bit of educational and professional background on which to base what I believe to be a rational point of view. But if you do consider yourself to be an environmentalist, and you are unfamiliar with any of the past environmental policy challenges listed above because they aren’t directly related to climate, I would humbly suggest that you have some reading to do. How they were and are addressed from a public policy perspective provides valuable insight in how to, and how not to, rationally and effectively address current and future environmental policy issues.
So, given my background, imagine my surprise when in late 2004 as the city of Aspen’s finance director — charged with managing the fiscal impact of proposed policy measures — I learned of the city’s intention to launch a major new multimillion-dollar climate initiative by reading about it in this newspaper. The first two paragraphs of Thomas Watkins’ Dec. 18, 2004 scoop on the matter read as follows:
“Aspen could become a showcase town in the fight against global warming if a far-reaching, multimillion-dollar campaign currently being considered by city and local environmental leaders is implemented.
“City higher-ups are still only holding preliminary discussions, which have thus far been concealed from the public, about the campaign, but it could see city hall commit millions of dollars over the next several years to combat global warming, according to a document obtained by the Aspen Daily News.”
And that’s how Aspen’s Canary Initiative was born, as a clandestinely planned, politically driven, public relations initiative, hidden from the taxpayers who would pay for it, and the professionals who might actually have some idea how to implement those plans rationally and effectively. Why? I can only speculate that a leaked story to a local newspaper is far better PR than a boring, rationally planned government program. And when it comes to seeking political credit rather than solving important problems, it’s better to just tell the minions what to do than include them in the process where they might dilute that credit.
The Canary Initiative’s consequent growing pains were immediate, predictable and plentiful as the well-intentioned but economically irrational visions of Aspen’s clean energy political set drove the city’s environmental agenda. The clearest, and costliest symbol of this dark time in Aspen’s history of dubious environmental initiatives, remains the now 12-year-old, $1.46 million turbine (which still languishes in the city-owned BMC West lumber yard) for the abandoned Castle Creek Energy Center, perhaps the most poorly planned hydroelectric facility of all time that fortunately was never built. Still, the city irrationally spent $7 million against an original budget of $3.9 million before pulling the plug.
Return on investment? Less than zero.
Over time, Aspen’s Canary Initiative rebranded to “Climate Action” and has found its footing and recovered its credibility. It’s rational to plan for complex public policy issues, and that’s what the city did with the publication of its 2017 climate action plan. Although its narrow mission of addressing climate as distinct from other ultimately interrelated environmental policy challenges, while common these days, remains in my view a fashionably political rather than rationally considered form of environmentalism that only makes real progress more difficult.
Quoted in this past Monday’s Aspen Daily News story “Aspen works to meet 2020 energy goals,” Mayor Torre correctly expanded the conversation to what he called “local environmentalism.” It’s rational and tangible to put environmental policy matters in locally pragmatic terms. Aspen has seen its share of environmental irrationality over the past 16 years. Let’s hope those days are behind us.