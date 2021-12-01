Occasionally, I’m surprised by what happens with social media. Mostly, as we all know, it’s a vast wasteland of algorithmically driven, lowest-common-denominator photos, videos and postings seeking attention and fomenting division.
As this lowest-common-denominator virtual world turns, it seems the bottom might be far deeper than we ever imagined. This past weekend, a coworker shared an online news story with the headline: “Metaverse property sales are accelerating as investors stake out virtual land in the potentially $1 trillion market.”
At first, I thought it was joke — like one of those articles plied by the online satire rag “Babylon Bee.” But upon closer inspection, I discovered it came from BusinessInsider.com, a widely read internet financial news site.
A trillion-dollar market to own what exactly? Virtual dirt? How is such a thing even possible? But it’s more than possible. It’s booming. The article described several recent purchases of virtual real estate, land existing only among the bits and bytes of the many growing and interconnected virtual worlds with names like “Decentraland,” “Axie Infinity,” and my favorite so far, “The Sandbox.”
At the lower end of the scale, $913k for 16 acres of primo virtual dirt in Decentraland. Someone forked over $650,000 for a virtual yacht in The Sandbox. At the high end? $2.43 million for a 116-parcel estate in the heart of the Decentraland’s Fashion Street district (yes, the Metaverse has “districts”) for “… expansion into the digital fashion industry … ” — whatever that means.
Why on earth, virtual or otherwise, would sane individuals invest so much in something that doesn’t even really exist? I can’t even pretend to understand specifically, but we all understand conceptually — they expect their virtual dirt investments to generate real returns at levels justifying the paid prices. These investors anticipate that it will pay to own “property” in the virtual world, just like it does in the real world, so long as enough virtual renters, virtual experience seekers and crypto currency traders — all with real money — pursue their expected virtual interests.
And, along that virtual train of thought, how long will it be until people live in these virtual worlds? How would one live in the Metaverse, you ask? Aspen is not in the Metaverse, but it’s getting harder and harder to live here. Aspen’s expensive real estate relies on its reputation for offering real-world renters and experience seekers a unique idyllic mountain lifestyle to keep the sales and real estate taxes rolling in. That takes real-world workers and, while demand for Metaverse real estate has skyrocketed, so has demand for Roaring Fork Valley real estate. The Covid-19/VRBO/Pacaso-induced real property boom has generated many unintended consequences, one being the crowding out of available real-world housing for seasonal workers during ski season.
In response, the Aspen Skiing Co., by far our valley’s largest employer, announced last week that the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority (APCHA) green lighted their “tenants for turns” program. Now, along with free-market homes, seasonal workers can rent rooms from deed-restricted affordable housing owners for the ski season. The program includes incentives for owners ranging from a full-season ski pass to 10 single-day lift tickets, or a $1,200 gift certificate valid for any Aspen-Snowmass product.
The local housing crunch extends beyond Skico’s seasonal workers. A recent post on the Facebook group “New Rentals and Roommates in Roaring Fork Valley” from Carbondale’s newly appointed Town Manager Lauren Gister seeking a rental house within her new employer’s town limits also caught my eye. The city of Aspen has long owned enough affordable housing for a small percentage of its key employees. While I cannot in good conscience recommend that Carbondale replicate that program, so subjective has been its implementation over the years, town trustees need to do something to eliminate the anxiety of not knowing if their highest-ranking appointed official has a place to live when she gets to town.
In a trend replicating itself nationally, the Roaring Fork Valley is rapidly becoming an economic system that can no longer afford to house even a majority of its workers. The lengthy rush-hour line of cars transiting Glenwood Springs to and from locales as distant as Grand Junction generate traffic backups to rival Aspen’s infamous entrance.
At what point do these two trend lines — the booming business of virtual real estate and our valley’s skyrocketing “real” real estate demand — and therefore prices — intersect? Multiply this emerging economic conundrum across the world. How long until the Metaverse develops sufficiently to offer virtual living experiences at a fraction of the cost of actual housing, not just in our most expensive zip codes, but wherever one finds dependable electrical current?
Imagine it’s 2030, and you’re an Aspen “Liftie” living in a real-world phone-booth-sized pod, with your own haptic suit and virtual reality goggles providing a portal to your virtual Red Mountain estate, at half the cost of a tiny APCHA apartment bedroom. The only downside? The need to venture into the real world daily for eight or 10 hours to load skiers on chairlifts, assuming anyone still skis in the real world — skiing can be dangerous after all.
Hollywood made a movie series about such a world a couple of decades ago that you might remember if you’re old enough. Back then “The Matrix” was simply entertaining. Today, investors pour millions — soon to be billions — into Decentraland, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity and other interconnected virtual worlds. It’s clear — the Metaverse is not only happening, it’s terrifying.