It’s a vanishing art form that I appreciate: thoroughly researched investigative journalism brings necessary context to critical issues.
So, as you might imagine, I read with great interest Colorado News Collaborative’s bombshell by Susan Greene about Mind Springs Health that appeared in newspapers across the state. Like any good corruption tale, it reveals layers, like an onion, that make you cry as you peel them.
For many years, Mind Springs, a regional nonprofit mental health provider, has under an exclusive contract with the state provided government-funded mental health services to 10 Colorado counties, including Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle. If you believe that even a quarter of what last Sunday’s story reports, then it’s likely it is an organization that should be shut down, not reformed ― which is the current plan, as more fully explained in a series of prior CNC reports on the matter.
In a nutshell, in the wake of three recent state audits that all failed to identify the scam, 29 current and former Mind Springs employees came forward as whistleblowers and reported that they were directed to fraudulently complete Colorado Client Assessment Records to misrepresent patient conditions and outcomes and maximize government funding rather than accurately and completely assess Mind Springs’ patients.
The whistleblowers told CNC that the fraudulent reporting has gone on for years and involves thousands of patients’ records that were often prepared well after patients had left Mind Springs’ care by staff members unfamiliar with the patients and lacking the qualifications to complete the forms.
Whistleblowers went on to tell CNC that despite the recent flurry of state agency audits of the embattled nonprofit, not a single oversight agency identified the fraudulent misreporting of patient assessments ― despite frequent audits over many years.
The result? As the pandemic wanes and western Colorado ― along with the rest of the world ― faces a growing mental health crisis, the state’s provider of mental health services to the entire northwestern quarter of Colorado (through a cozy sole-source contract) finds itself stripped of credibility and in complete administrative disarray as a result of its own actions.
While I am no mental health services expert, I do know a thing or two about governmental performance measurement and management. The state, in its perhaps well-intentioned but definitely misguided effort to incentivize better performance from its nonprofit mental health service partners, violated a cardinal rule of governmental performance management: Never, ever tie compensation to unverifiable self-reporting of service delivery needs and outcomes.
CNC quotes former state Human Services Director “Reggie” Bicha as saying, “The intention of our performance management was to understand problems, hold ourselves and our partners more accountable, and to drive better results for the people of Colorado. A system that has a contractor gaming it flies in the face of all those priorities.” He’s right, of course, but Bicha and the state made one big mistake ― they let the fox guard the henhouse.
In my long and tortured career as a government finance director I came to conclude that rare is the government-funded bureaucracy that doesn’t seek to avoid accountability while simultaneously attempting to take credit for it. Bicha’s department employed a system designed to do exactly the opposite of creating accountability, and it worked perfectly. It incentivized Mind Springs to falsify reports, not improve its performance.
Any effective services ―and I am sure there were some ― were delivered in spite of, rather than due to, the state’s performance measurement scheme. Without independent third-party confirmation that the information they provided on the CCAR reports was accurate, and under pressure from the state to show improvement or lose funding, the CNC story makes it clear: Mind Springs chose the lucrative path of least resistance.
In doing so, if the CNC story is at all accurate, not only did Mind Springs prioritize securing its funding over treating patients, they discredited an otherwise potentially valuable database of treatment outcome data. Which, if honestly and accurately developed and managed, could in the aggregate ― while keeping individual patient conditions and outcomes confidential ― inform future service providers about trends in mental health conditions and the overall efficiency and effectiveness of treatment efforts.
Such knowledge was abandoned through the combined impacts of Mind Springs’ fraud and the state’s failed oversight. Meanwhile, according to CNC, the state denied the press access to relevant CCAR data that would document and quantify for taxpayers the extent of the corruption, hiding behind the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act patient-confidentiality protections. The richest irony here is that the state hid the details of its absent oversight, and Mind Springs’ deceptive practices, behind the HIPAA confidentiality shield intended for the patients whose genuine needs were not met.
So far, the layers of the CNC investigation include: a disreputable nonprofit prioritizing government money over patient outcomes; a state government unable or unwilling to hold at least one mental health service provider accountable to deliver effective services at this most critical time for such services; and potentially, thousands of patients whose conditions were intentionally mis-assessed and their needs unmet.
All of which tells me there likely are a lot more layers of this onion left to peel. It also leads me to conclude that despite the poor timing and critical need for mental health services, it might be time to start over.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.