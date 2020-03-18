Back in 2009, action movie star Bruce Willis of “Die Hard” fame starred in a mostly forgettable science fiction thriller titled “Surrogates.” I remember stumbling upon the movie some time after it left the theaters and being bemused by its premise of a world where people use android robot versions of themselves to engage in society while cowering at home, away from the world’s dangers.
Surrogates permit people to virtually experience the world and present an idealized android version of themselves to others, all while controlling their life-sized robots from the safety of their homes.
The movie’s plot centers around the murder of a college student linked to the surrogate phenomenon’s creator. Willis portrays an FBI agent who investigates the crime and discovers that Virtual Self Industries, the company that created the surrogates in the first place, has at the behest of the government also created a weaponized virus designed to be injected into idealized android surrogates, overload their systems and kill not only the android, but each surrogate’s real human as well.
The plot is a bit muddled, but rest assured, Willis’ character figures out how to use the virus to kill all of the surrogates while leaving their human controllers alive. Consequently, he ends the Orwellian danger presented by governmental overreaction to an emerging threat and gets real humans to start engaging with each other again.
Looking back on it, if nothing else, the movie presciently predicted the emergence of the Instagram reality. I am told Instagram is the preferred social media platform for presenting idealized versions of one’s self, just without the android, at least so far. Personally, I’m not on Instagram, and my reality-based persona just isn’t Instagram worthy.
More importantly, it seems to me, the movie reflects a growing element of societal fear on which I still cannot quite put my finger. Our fledgling coronavirus reality seems to scream out for a surrogate society. Our collective and legitimate fear of the new virus appears to be overwhelming our societal coping skills. I am neither an epidemiologist, nor a sociologist, but I am a student of history. I know that the spread of COVID-19 is not entirely without historic precedent. But our collective reaction to the virus seems to contain an unprecedented element of collective fear which, it seems to me, outstrips even the very real danger that the virus presents.
I suppose time will tell if that fear, and the unprecedented financial market meltdown it has fomented, is driven primarily by our modern media’s fixation on the virus or not. I try to pay attention, and to date the single most informative, widely accessible resource I have found providing sober, fact-based information on the coronavirus is not a news station or a media network, it is Joe Rogan’s podcast #1439, with his guest, infectious disease epidemiologist Michael Osterholm.
Is the COVID-19 phenomenon an object lesson demonstrating that the role of our industrial media complex is no longer to inform, but to incite? Probably not entirely, but one thing is certain, our resulting societal obsession with hoarding toilet paper in the midst of a new respiratory virus is beyond irrational.
Locally, a dozen or so Aussies contract and bring the fledgling coronavirus to Aspen while on vacation. One makes it back “down under” before testing positive for the virus, but the others remain in "luxury quarantine" (a term I may try to trademark, and I’m only half joking) at a local hotel. Without android surrogates to use in their stead, two of the Aussies allegedly violate the quarantine order, bolt the hotel and take advantage of a final day of skiing before Colorado Gov. Jared Polis drives the final nail into Colorado’s economy by shuttering ski resorts state-wide.
No doubt a few Instagram worthy pics and videos were taken on that little excursion.
In some ways the entire COVID-19 issue feels like the exploitation of a legitimate medical emergency to conduct a societal experiment in which we are the guinea pigs. In a world already predisposed to virtual rather than real human interaction, our media and our government are telling us all to hide in our corners. The sound rationale for these orders is not to stop the virus, but to slow its spread. This slowing will enable our health care system to more effectively treat the coming onslaught of serious infections within its collective capacity, thereby avoiding the misery of Milan, Italy, where wartime-like triage rules the day and the media focus is predictably most intense.
But unlike like SARS, the Avian flu, H1N1 and the many other disease outbreaks of the recent past, our response to the COVID-19 outbreak feels different. While it’s too early to tell for sure, the impact of the collective government health orders to work from home, avoid “mass gatherings” and use “social distancing” when in public to avoid infection, does not feel like a set of temporary measures intended to address an issue that will ultimately pass into history. It feels like an intentional impetus toward a fundamental, collective change in human interaction and behavior.
And where is Bruce Willis when you need him to set the world straight and put us back on track to normality, where real humans actually interact with each other in the real world? In a time when unrealistically “Instagram worthy” virtual lives are already a thing, how far are we really from the idealized dystopia of a “Surrogate” world?
Paul Menter can be reached at pmenter98388@gmail.com.