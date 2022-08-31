Once, in researching ideas for a novel, Emile Zola visited the coal mines in northern France. A journalist at heart, Zola believed deeply in experiencing firsthand the matters of which he wrote, so he descended into the pit with pencil and notebook in hand. While in the dark depths, the presence of large draft horses pulling carts of ore surprised him. Zola asked the miners how they transported the horses up and down into the deep mine, as they were far too large for the cramped elevators used by the human miners.
The miners thought Zola was joking, but quickly realized he simply didn’t understand, so they explained. The horses were brought down into the pit as foals. They soon lost their eyesight as a consequence of having no light to stimulate its development. They pulled carts of ore from youth to death, at which point the miners buried them, having never again seen the sunlight.
Zola quickly realized the powerful metaphor. The blind horses, toiling in the depths to bring coal to the earth’s surface with no understanding of the purpose or value of their work, were the miners themselves. Trained to toil, they worked themselves to death in the mines without ever experiencing the economic value they helped to create for others. He transformed this insight into perhaps his most famous tale of class struggle during the industrial revolution in 19th-century Europe, “Germinal.”
Over the century and a half since the writing of “Germinal,” improvements in worker rights, the treatment of animals and our understanding of coal’s pernicious environmental impact as a fuel source all speak directly to Zola’s subject. Yet his larger point, humanity’s inability, or unwillingness to identify and address emergent societal threats, remains unchanged throughout history. Today, it’s distraction more than industrial toil that generates this disconnect between the events shaping our world and our collective understanding of their importance.
Europe today, cut off from Russian-supplied oil and gas after its invasion of Ukraine and the West’s consequent sanctions, faces a potentially tragic winter. Energy prices escalate, and citizens revert to the same coal that Zola’s miners toiled to provide 150 years ago, and in some cases even firewood, to bridge the gap between energy supply and demand.
Four years ago, German leaders mocked President Trump’s U.N. speech for warning of Europe’s overdependence on Russian-supplied energy. I doubt they’re laughing now. Last week, a Reuters report warned, “Forget showering, it’s eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis.” Gas prices have soared 550%. Britons will spend twice as much of their household income on natural gas, electricity, diesel and gasoline this winter as they did last year.
American energy suppliers mobilized to fill the void through increased exports, but their efforts are now leaving American stockpiles of winter fuel historically low. Bloomberg recently reported that the Biden administration may take “emergency measures” to limit energy exports to the old continent and prioritize American customers.
The Russia-Ukraine war also has strangled fertilizer exports from both nations. Together Russia and Ukraine typically provide 28% of the world’s nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium-based fertilizers. Those exports are now disrupted due to sanctions against Russia and, as you might imagine, economic disruption in Ukraine from fighting an existential war against its eastern nemesis. Some analysts now predict up to 1 billion people face “food insecurity,” a 21st-century politically correct term for famine, in the coming months because of reduced crop yields from this war-induced constraint on trade.
How will all this disruption affect us locally? With inflation growing, Aspen Skiing Co. recently announced it is increasing 2022-23 pass prices by an average of about 8%. Their anticipated reliance on European travelers in the wake of all this economic disruption (one must assume they build international visitor trends into their financial models) remains unreported. Will wealthy Europeans, wary of the war’s impact on their eastern boundary, seek the temporary security of American ski resorts in droves, or will the growing burden of energy prices keep them away? And for us locals during an emerging time of economic uncertainty, the Valley Pass, seven days of skiing at a super early rate of $444, remains the most cost-effective option, up a mere 3.5% from last season.
I suppose recreation remains important, even in times of impending economic and societal disruption. After all, the economic ripple effects of military conflict reflect a more normal cycle and flow than global peace. As the old saying goes, peaceful interludes typically reflect little more than moments when antagonists rearm and reload. Even in times of worldwide economic disruption, famine and the war, people with the means seek distraction.
I’m reminded of George Orwell’s famous quote, “To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.” Not entirely unlike Zola’s draft horses who unwittingly sacrificed their vision to humanity’s thirst for energy, people come to Aspen to lose sight of the world’s troubles for a few days, a season or a lifetime. Recreation and social enjoyment are, after all, the reason places like Aspen exist. That critique probably sounds more critical than intended. I’ll likely buy my super early ski pass next week, after all.
Zola’s miners, on the other hand, were wittingly aware of their sacrifices to the energy needs of Europe's 1870s ruling class. It was right in front of their noses. The real question remains, as winter approaches, European energy shortages loom and a billion people face potential starvation: How do we keep our idyllic surroundings from blinding us to what is right in front of our noses?
