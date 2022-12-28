Patterns surround us. We create them in our daily lives. We observe them in collective human cultures, in the individual lives of others, in nature and in the heavens. But mostly we take them for granted. They are the consistent and reliable flows of our collective existence, upon which our individual lives seem to float. While their constancy causes them to seemingly disappear from view, their disruption can lead to our sinking, sometimes literally. Patterns matter in human life.
I was curious this week if there is a pattern to when New Year’s Day, with its unchanging date of Jan. 1, falls on a Sunday as it does for 2023. Sunday is, after all, the almost universally understood day of rest, reflection and worship, itself a pattern, and who’s to complain about a formal day of rest the morning after a modern New Year’s Eve?
To discern a pattern, it’s often helpful to reduce such a matter to its mathematical components. First, there are 365 days in a year, and seven days in a week. We think of a year as being 52 weeks long, but 52 weeks multiplied by seven days in each week results in 364 days, leaving one additional day in each year. This fact causes each year to begin on a different day of the week. So, when a holiday falls on a specified date, as New Year’s does on Jan. 1, it stands to reason that we will celebrate it over the years on sequentially progressing calendar days. New Year’s 2021, for example, fell on a Friday. This year it fell on a Saturday and next year, in four days, it falls on a Sunday.
That’s a straightforward pattern. Fifty-two weeks plus one day comprise a full year, so New Year’s, and other date-specific holidays like Independence Day (July 4) and Christmas (Dec. 25) also always fall on a Sunday every seventh year. Simple enough? Not quite.
The Romans were pretty good with mathematics, discovering patterns, and understanding their importance. Julius Caesar’s astronomer, Sosigenes, was the first person (at least in the western world) to realize that there are 365.25 days in a solar year rather than 365 days exactly. As a result, in 45 BCE the Romans unfurled their Julian calendar that among other time measurement improvements added one day at the end of Februarius to every fourth year. This one tweak improved the accuracy of human devised time keeping with the pattern of the seasons. Modern calendars still incorporate “leap days” into every year that is evenly divisible by four. 2020 was the last leap year and 2024 the next.
Well, that’s almost always the case. Let me explain.
Even Sosigenes wasn’t quite accurate enough. Subsequent refiners of human time keeping discovered that after every 100 leap years, or four centuries, three too many days have been added back into the calendar. You see, a solar year isn’t exactly 365.25 days long, it’s actually 365.2422 days long. This, among other factors led Pope Gregory XIII’s calendar keepers to “lose” 11 days from the Julian calendar when they adopted the still standard Gregorian calendar in 1582.
To summarize, every fourth century is a “leap century.” The year 2000, for example, being evenly divisible by four, 100 and 400, included a 366th leap day” marked as Feb. 29. Those of us alive at the end of the current century, in the year 2100, will experience the end of a non-leap century — a year evenly divisible by four, and 100, but not 400 and therefore with no “leap day” in its calendar, one occurrence of taking back that extra day from three of every four centuries for which Sosigenes failed to account.
The precise pattern of time turns that consistent pattern of the New Year’s holiday falling on Sunday once every seven years into something more complicated. The interjection of a “leap day” every fourth year results in Sunday New Year’s occurring on a pattern of six years, followed by five years followed by six years followed by 11 years before the pattern repeats itself on a 28-year cycle.
This century so far, New Year’s Day has fallen on a Sunday in 2006 and 2012 — a six-year gap — then in 2017, a five-year gap , and 2023, a six-year gap. Sunday New Year’s next occurs in 2034, 11 years away. You may notice that 6+5+6+11=28. 28 divided by four equals 7. While technically accurate to say that on average, New Year’s falls on Sunday every seventh year, it’s also accurate to say that it never falls consecutively on Sundays seven years apart. A relatively benign example of understanding the difference between what a pattern is, and what it is not.
What exactly is so important about how often New Year’s falls on a Sunday you ask? Other than providing an additional day of recovery for overzealous New Year’s Eve celebrators in the form of a government endorsed “observance” workday holiday on Monday, Jan. 2, probably not much.
What this example does point out, however, is the importance of completely understanding the patterns embedded in our daily lives, both the good ones we want to keep and the bad ones we’d just as soon do without. Understanding the human patterns embedded in the passing of time grants context to our own human history which, like the leap year pattern of New Year’s Sundays, is more complicated than you might expect, while also being far more important to understand in its full context.
So, whatever else you may resolve to achieve in this coming new year, remember to never take a pattern for granted.
Paul can be reached at pmenter98388@gmail.com.